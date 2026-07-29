The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Tamie Swain 🌊✌🏻🖇️'s avatar
Tamie Swain 🌊✌🏻🖇️
9h

trumpty dumpty should have to pay for BBC legal expenses at the end of this…

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Ann Rock's avatar
Ann Rock
9h

It’s complete BS! The guy was reelected to the presidency, has earned $ 2 billion in the past year and seems bullet proof. Let’s face it, his supporters thinks he farts rainbows and there’s a pot of gold waiting for them at the other end. You can’t harm the reputation of someone who commits all his crimes out in the open and brags about them.

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