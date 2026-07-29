Donald Trump’s $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the BBC isn’t going quite as he’d hoped. In response to the suit, the BBC served Trump with extensive discovery over the state of his finances. Then, on Monday, a federal magistrate judge ordered the trust that holds his business empire to start handing over financial records. These are the same records Trump spent his presidency shielding from public view. Whoops.

The order is a direct consequence of a choice Trump made when he filed the suit. He claimed the BBC’s editing of his speech on Jan. 6, 2021, had damaged not just his reputation but the value of his brand, properties and businesses. That’s a self-own of no small consequence because it opened the door to the disclosure of financial records that his lawyers are now scrambling to avoid.

No, really! $10 billion!

Trump’s lawyers filed the 33-page complaint in Miami federal court in December 2025, seeking $5 billion for defamation and another $5 billion under Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act. His complaint sought “damages in an amount not less than $5,000,000,000” on each claim—an astronomical sum over words he really did say, even if spliced misleadingly.

The suit centered on a BBC Panorama documentary entitled “Trump: A Second Chance?” The show aired Oct. 28, 2024, a week before the 2024 presidential election. The program stitched together two separate portions of Trump’s Jan. 6, 2021 speech, delivered nearly an hour apart, to make it appear that he told supporters in one continuous passage to march on the Capitol and “fight like hell” while cutting the section where he also called for a peaceful protest.

BBC Chair Samir Shah apologized in November 2025, conceding the edit gave “the mistaken impression” Trump had made a direct call for violence. The controversy contributed to the resignations of BBC Director-General Tim Davie and BBC News CEO Deborah Turness.

The BBC nonetheless rejected Trump’s demand for compensation and declared that “we will be defending this case.” A spokesperson for Trump’s legal team framed the suit as accountability for “reckless election interference” which pretty much killed any remaining irony.

A rocky road

U.S. District Judge Roy Altman, a Trump appointee, rejected the BBC’s bid to pause discovery while its motion to dismiss was pending, calling the request premature. He set a provisional trial date for February 2027.

The BBC filed the motion to dismiss in March 2026, arguing the suit could have a “chilling effect” on reporting and that Florida courts lacked jurisdiction because the documentary never aired in the U.S. From there, things began to go awry for Trump. His legal team inexplicably missed a June 5 deadline to respond to the BBC’s motion to dismiss. Judge Altman ordered Trump’s attorneys to explain why the motion shouldn’t be treated as unopposed and why they shouldn’t face sanctions for “apparent disregard of court deadlines.”

Attorney Alejandro Brito told the court the delay reflected “good faith” efforts to comply with a protective order, not neglect. (In my experience, this is generally a situation where you alert the judge long before you actually fail to respond to a motion to dismiss, especially in a lawsuit you yourself filed.)

BBC Studios was later dropped from the case entirely, and the U.S. government weighed whether to join Trump’s side of the litigation—a prospect the BBC called a “clear and stark” conflict of interest.

The BBC plays an Uno Reverse card

Since discovery was not put on hold, the BBC moved forward aggressively. It subpoenaed the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, which owns nearly all of Trump’s businesses and properties, seeking financial records related to roughly 400 entities.

You can imagine the amount of ketchup thrown in response.

Discovery disputes often go before magistrate judges for resolution, and this was no exception. At a July 21 hearing, Trump’s lawyers tried to quash the subpoena by telling Magistrate Judge Enjoliqué Lett that the case had “evolved” to cover reputational harm alone and no longer included Trump’s businesses.

Lett was skeptical. She noted that she lacked authority to erase economic damage allegations from a complaint Trump himself had filed without a formal amendment. (This is judge-speak for “Hey, that’s on you, buddy.”)

BBC attorney Chuck Tobin then pressed the underlying point directly, telling the court Trump built his public identity on claiming business acumen: “You cannot separate the man and his reputation from his operation of his businesses.”

Lett ruled from the bench that Trump’s businesses were fair game: “Reputational, economic damages, all of that is now at issue in this case.” Her nine-page written order followed Monday, July 27, formalizing the ruling. As legal analyst Chris Geidner noted in his reporting, the order limits the subpoena to records from Jan. 1, 2023, to the present and requires the Trust’s first substantial production within 10 days, continuing weekly until complete. The subpoena covers trust instruments, schedules of assets, inventories, lists of properties, and documents reflecting the trust’s holdings and value.

Ouch.

She’s right, you know

Lett wrote that the trust’s relationship to Trump’s alleged damages made its records “relevant and material to any damages analysis.”

The mechanics here are ordinary civil procedure, and it was Trump who put all this into play. Plaintiffs who claim specific financial injury open their finances to discovery to test that claim. In his lawsuit, Trump didn’t stop at reputational harm. His complaint alleged the BBC documentary caused “massive economic damage to his brand value” and injury to “the value of his brand, properties, and businesses.”

Having pleaded billions in business damages, Trump could not then argue the BBC had no right to examine the businesses themselves. After all, if that damage had occurred as alleged, it would show up in his financial records.

Right?

We all know that it wouldn’t, and that Trump would never willingly give the press a clear look into those finances. Trump walked into a trap of his own making.

This is akin to what happens when someone files a defamation suit. Because truth is a defense to defamation, whether the statements were true or false is now squarely at issue. Here, damages are an element of Trump’s claim, specifically business injury. The BBC has every right to seek to prove that Trump’s businesses were not damaged by its reporting.

It is very likely, and commonsensical, that Trump didn’t actually suffer harm from the BBC’s reporting to the tune of billions in economic damage to him or his businesses. University of Florida law professor Lyrissa Barnett Lidsky said the BBC’s discovery strategy exposes “the implausibility of the president’s assertion” that a documentary that never aired in the U.S. cost him so much.

Joyce Vance, writing in Civil Discourse, also noted that the underlying case is weak on its own terms. It rests on a 12-second clip for which the BBC already apologized, and it was filed in a state where Trump won reelection and where the documentary never aired. Lett’s order opens the door to an inquiry into more than 400 Trump entities and could ultimately require Trump himself to sit for a deposition.

A pattern, not an aberration

The BBC case fits a broader Trump pattern. He files cases with outsized dollar figures and sweeping factual claims, then is forced to narrow, retreat or lose outright once a court or discovery process requires him to substantiate them.

His $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS over leaked tax records followed that arc, but in a different way. Trump and his two oldest sons sued the agency, then dropped the case as part of a collusive “settlement” Judge Kathleen Williams later characterized as self-dealing and brought for an “improper purpose.” The deal included a $1.776 billion “anti-weaponization” fund for Trump and his allies.

In July, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams voided the deal, finding the suit itself was brought in bad faith: “there was never adverseness between the Parties.” Williams referred Trump’s lead attorney, Alejandro Brito (the same lawyer directing his case against the BBC), to the Florida Bar for possible disciplinary action over his conduct in the IRS matter.

Trump Media, the parent company of Truth Social, also sued The Washington Post for $3.8 billion over a 2023 story on the company’s financing. Discovery undercut the claim before the case even reached a jury. The Post issued a correction acknowledging one disputed detail, and in July a federal judge threw out the suit entirely, ruling Trump Media had failed to show the Post “published the allegedly defamatory statements with actual malice.”

Trump’s $10 billion suit against The Wall Street Journal, over its reporting on what appears to be Trump’s letter to Jeffrey Epstein for his birthday, was dismissed on the same actual-malice grounds in April 2026. Rather than accept the loss, his legal team refiled the suit in May.

And Trump’s $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times followed a similarly twisted path. A judge struck the original complaint in September 2025, and the case now rests on another amended complaint due Aug. 27, 2026, after Trump’s lawyers were given one more chance to fix it.

The BBC case is unique because this time, the exposure lands on Trump himself. The Washington Post and Wall Street Journal cases tested the news organization’s reporting record; the BBC case now tests Trump’s own trust and business empire, with his financial records—and not just his claims—subject to discovery.

What’s next

Trump can appeal Lett’s order to Judge Altman, and his legal team is expected to do so.

Separately, Brito has told the court he intends to formally amend the complaint to abandon the business damage claims and argue reputational harm alone—the same argument Lett rejected at the July 21 hearing.

Joyce Vance predicted the maneuvering could end with Trump moving to drop the suit rather than sit for the deposition and business record disclosure Lett’s order now requires, noting that “things only get worse for Trump from here on out.”