The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Celeste Myslewski's avatar
Celeste Myslewski
3h

I ❤️ the Mandarin translation. The many many times I've been in DC, I've always been in historic awe. DJT has ruined that for me. His filthy hands have smeared his excrement all over this historic place. It's unforgivable. After his whole administration is gone, maybe we can ask Pope Leo to come in and do an exorcism. Until then, my heart can't bear to go there.

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Douglas Brown's avatar
Douglas Brown
3hEdited

Aside from being a trombonist, there is enough Schadenfreude in this piece to get me through the week.

Am I mistaken, or is the picture of Trump that they are proposing to put on the $250 bill of his mug shot?

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