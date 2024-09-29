No, I don’t mean the election. That ends in 37 days… gulp!

In Chinese culture, families celebrate the “man yue” (满月) or 30th day of life of a newborn. Happy 30th day on Earth, Riley!

We didn’t do the traditional dyed red eggs or gift offerings to family and friends, but we did do a photo shoot!

Thanks to Maggie for the setting and to Mrs. Zhao for getting her up, awake and dressed. Looking great, Riley Puyue Kuo!

I’m spending the day with my little girl, but I will be back here tomorrow, same bat time, same bat channel.

Jay