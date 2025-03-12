Photo Courtesy of Le Monde

When I saw a news alert yesterday that Ukraine, after sitting down in Saudi Arabia with U.S. negotiators, was now ready for a 30-day ceasefire with Russia, I had conflicted feelings.

On the one hand, I understood that Ukraine’s acquiescence no doubt pleased Donald Trump. After all, he’d just spent weeks browbeating President Zelenskyy, cutting off intelligence sharing, and even terminating U.S. military aid, all to force the Ukrainians to the bargaining table with a brutal dictator who had invaded their country.

Moreover, a ceasefire might give Russia a chance to regroup. And it might further solidify the idea that, should the war freeze things as they stand today, Russia would be hugely rewarded with huge swaths of territory for its illegal invasion and aggression. It bothered me immensely that the announcement must have felt like a big win for Trump.

But then I realized something: Maybe that was the point. Those who want to support Ukraine understand that the world has changed, and that placating Trump is a new precondition to keeping Ukraine from falling to Russia.

The more I looked into what went on behind the scenes, the more I understood that Ukraine and its supporters had threaded the needle: They won back critical U.S. military and intelligence support and gave Trump what he wanted, all while setting up Putin to be the bad guy who rejects peace.

To understand this, we need to look at how awful this looks to many—meaning how good it looks to Trump—before gaming out how the negotiators figured Trump and Russia would respond.

Trump’s coercive ways

It has long been taboo to even raise the prospect of any kind of peace plan or cessation of hostilities where Russia gets to keep illegally seized territory. That’s understandably a non-starter, not just for Ukraine, but for anyone who wants to deter further Russian aggression. Such a line in the sand also makes it clear to other countries that there will be no reward for launching a brutal war. (We’re looking at you, China, from across the Straits of Taiwan.)

One outspoken critic of Trump’s approach has been John Bolton, who was President George W. Bush’s appointed ambassador to the United Nations and who served as National Security Advisor under Trump. (Bolton is very much out of favor with Trump these days.) Bolton recently argued, correctly,

“It’s a big mistake for the Trump administration to insist that Ukraine agree to a ceasefire. Ceasefire lines will likely become the new Russia-Ukraine border, giving Russia exactly what they started this war for: Ukrainian territory.”

Along similar lines, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) blasted the news that Ukraine had agreed to a ceasefire by pointing out that it had done so under duress:

“Let’s be clear what happened. Trump cut off arms and intelligence sharing, putting Ukraine on the brink of defeat, in order to get Zelensky to support a Russia designed ‘ceasefire’ that essentially hands Russia huge amounts of Ukrainian territory with no Russian concessions.”

There can be little doubt that this was the Trump plan all along. After all, Trump’s top envoy to Ukraine, Retired Lt. General Keith Kellogg, argued in a paper back in April of 2024 that an “America First” foreign policy would place real contingencies on further U.S. military aid to Ukraine. “Future American military aid, however, will require Ukraine to participate in peace talks with Russia,” Kellogg wrote.

In other words, to force Ukraine to the table, and likely to negotiate away much of its territory, the U.S. would threaten withdrawal of further military support, Kellogg argued. And that’s exactly what happened.

Yet at the ceasefire talks yesterday between the U.S. and Ukraine, there was something both obvious and curious. Lt. Gen. Kellogg was nowhere to be seen. Instead, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz attended the talks on behalf of the U.S. along with Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

It’s unclear at this time what this means for the future of the talks or U.S. policy. Kellogg was widely considered a “hawk” on Russia, but then again so was Rubio—at least until he had to sink into the couch during the disastrous Oval Office meeting with Zelenskyy. But based upon his own writings, Kellogg was a force behind the scenes pressing for conditioning continued U.S. military aid on Ukraine coming to the table. Kellogg’s absence now, and the recent restoration of that military aid, could be a clue about a new direction for U.S. and Ukraine following the collapse of trust and cooperation instigated by Trump and Vance.

The Keir to Trump’s sickness

I often gauge whether to be pleased by an outcome by examining what true defenders of the West are saying and doing. Here, all signs point toward solid grounds for optimism.

For starters, it turns out that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was instrumental in getting the U.S. and Ukraine talking again, and he was very much behind the 30-day ceasefire plan. As the BBC reported, under Starmer the U.S. was “intimately involved” in the process:

[T]here has been a concerted European effort, led by Sir Keir Starmer, to get the US and Ukraine back in good favour with one another. Sir Keir praised the “remarkable breakthrough” and called it an “important moment for peace in Ukraine.”

The ceasefire Ukraine signed on to yesterday was the culmination of some furious shuttle diplomacy. Starmer’s National Security Adviser, Jonathan Powell, worked closely with his U.S. counterpart Mike Waltz (along with German and French officials) to come up with the ceasefire plan. Powell traveled to Kyiv to meet Zelenskyy to draft up the plan, which featured not only a pause in hostilities but “confidence building” measures including a prisoner exchange, the return of Ukrainian children taken by Russia and the release of civilians.

Yes, the ceasefire deal pushed by the U.S. on Ukraine was basically a British plan.

The goal of the plan is to ensure that it will be Russia in the spotlight, forced to show its hand. A source told the BBC that “the ball is firmly in the Russian court. Will they reciprocate and stop the fighting to allow serious negotiations on a lasting peace or will they continue to slaughter innocent civilians?”

These days, our NATO allies working with the Ukrainians to get the U.S. to reverse course is nothing new. Both Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron had worked feverishly after the Oval Office debacle to repair relations between the U.S. and Ukraine, even directly advising Zelenskyy on how to handle and placate Trump. That had resulted in a carefully worded letter, which Macron’s team helped Zelenskyy craft, that seemed to win Trump back over. In it, Zelenskyy had effusively praised Trump and offered gratitude (once again) for America’s support, and Trump had touted that letter as a triumph during his joint address to Congress last week.

It’s no surprise, then, that Macron himself was also quick to praise Ukraine’s agreement to the ceasefire and to underscore where the ball was now:

I welcome the progress made during the discussions between the United States of America and Ukraine held today in Jeddah, particularly regarding the idea of a possible 30-day ceasefire. The ball is now clearly in Russia’s court. France and its partners remain committed to a solid and lasting peace, supported by robust security guarantees for Ukraine.

With the U.K and the French pushing the ceasefire deal through from behind the scenes, while working with Zelenskyy to give Trump what he needs to be satisfied, you can start to see that the ceasefire agreement could be one masterful diplomatic move.

How it’s playing in Ukraine

Ukrainians met the news of their country’s acquiescence to Trump with mixed emotions. Oleksiy Sorokin of the Kyiv Independent summed up these conflicting feelings well:

Yes, Ukraine agreed to a ceasefire to push the ball on Russia’s court. To show the U.S. that it’s actually the Russians who don’t want peace. But I hate it so much that we have to now cater to the U.S. and Russia, instead of being allowed to defend ourselves in an unjust war. They came to our house, murdered us for no reason and we have to give up land and talk to them because our allies betrayed us.

Of course, the reason that Ukraine has to cater to the U.S. and Russia now is painfully clear: the position of one man, Donald Trump. And as I discussed above, the ceasefire plan manages to make Trump happy and to put Russia on the spot.

Others identified this as a reason for hope and some clarity in these uncertain times. Wrote popular Ukrainian blogger Maria Drutska,

The main thing is that Trump and the U.S. can no longer accuse Ukraine of refusing a ceasefire or not wanting to end the war (which was always absurd—of course, we wanted to stop it). Now, the ball is in Russia’s court. Let’s see who really doesn’t want this war to end.

She added,

You know what’s even more interesting? Not whether Russia will agree to peace and a ceasefire now, but what the U.S. will do if they don’t.

And that is now the billion ruble question. Anyone who has followed the history of the war and of Putin’s impossible demands (Ukraine accepts neutrality; abandons its NATO aspirations; demobilizes; and recognizes Russian-occupied territories, likely as a precursor to another invasion) understands that the Russian president is unlikely to accept the proposed ceasefire. And even if he did, the likelihood is very high it would not hold.

As Kyiv journalist Illia Ponomarenko dryly observed,

So this is going to be (literally) the 26th attempt to declare an armistice in the Russian war on Ukraine since 2014-2015. Putin violated the previous 25 declarations of ceasefire. We’ll see.

If Russia makes Trump look bad and, at least in his mind, keeps him from winning that Nobel Peace Prize he’s always coveted, few supporters of Ukraine will be unhappy about it.

It sure doesn’t look like Putin wants a ceasefire

Just hours before it agreed to the ceasefire, Ukraine launched a barrage of drone strikes deep inside Russia, with some even reaching Moscow. As the New York Times noted, the attack “was intended to serve as a reminder that despite suffering attacks and enduring huge losses, Ukraine can still hit back at Russia.”

This strike likely decreased the possibility of Russia agreeing to a ceasefire at this time. As Oliver Alexander, a well-known strategic analyst, put it,

Smart political move by Ukraine. Last night they struck Moscow with a large number of IWA attack drones. Today they agree to a ceasefire with the U.S. and get intel sharing and aid switch back on. Now Putin has to accept the ceasefire or become the ones making Trump look bad. Given that Moscow was just hit, accosting the ceasefire makes Putin look weak domestically. A lose-lose situation for Putin right now.

Putin no doubt understands this. Before Trump’s election, any lull in fighting brought about by a ceasefire might have played to Russia’s advantage, allowing it to regroup and replenish its embattled forces. But now that Ukraine is on the defensive, in large part because Trump suddenly stripped it of both its eyes and its arms, a ceasefire today might allow Ukraine to fortify its positions, even in the Kursk region inside Russia.

Putin probably doesn’t want to allow that and is eager to expel the Ukrainians from Russian territory before agreeing to any ceasefire. Indeed, hours after the announcement, Russia launched a ballistic missile attack on the city of Odessa.

Putin’s answer to the invitation to join the ceasefire, at least so far, appears to be nyet.