Windsor would like to thank everyone who has given to help make her daddy’s Pride Gala fundraiser with Joe and Jill Biden a success! In fact, we’re just $9K away from raising $100,000 to help keep Agent Orange out of the White House for good.
With an average donation of $30, we only need 300 more people—fewer if you give even more!—to make today the day I hit my stretch goal to help re-elect our president and save our democracy.
Nothing could be more important! And you’ll feel so good playing your part, I promise!
Okay, shameless use of Windsor cuteness done. Give at this link, and I promise this is the last ask I’ll make on this!
https://secure.joebiden.com/a/lgbtq-gala-link?attr=114376366
Jay
OK, I’m a sucker for a cute dog pic, so ‘ya got me, Jay! I’ve given more….
Ok, Windsor won me over. I contributed. 😂