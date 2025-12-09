The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrea_W's avatar
Andrea_W
4h

Happy anniversary! Jay, it looks like there are only three paid-subscriber options: $6/month, $60/year, and $500/year. I'll bet some people would pay more than $60 but the leap to $500 may be too far for many. Can you add a couple levels, say, $100 and $250? Or maybe there's a way to add and increase individually to the $60 option?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alec's avatar
Alec
4h

Congratulations on the anniversary, Jay! Even when I don't comment, I read your articles with great interest. It's good to get more information from sources that I trust, and you have a solid sense of humour that makes the hard things easier to read.

Here's to many more!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jay Kuo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture