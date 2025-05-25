I’m mostly off today and tomorrow for the long weekend and happy to spend more time with my little ones.

Memorial Day weekend is a time to reflect and honor those that gave the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation. The best way I can think of to pay my own respects is to recommit to fighting for the things they died for: freedom, democracy and peace.

For the first time in our history, we’re called upon as Americans to fight an enemy that threatens us not from outside our borders but from within our own government. Its weapons are not missiles, tanks and guns, but the dismantling our federal agencies, the capture and capitulation of the federal legislative branch, and disinformation super-fueled by a right wing media ecosystem, to name a few.

The threat is as real as any invading force because, like the fascists before them, these enemies would establish a government for the few, devoid of democratic freedoms and any protections of our cherished liberties.

This fight was long in the coming, and in retrospect it was as inevitable as the worst ambitions of humankind. But we rise to the challenge now, knowing there is no system that can survive without real trial by fire, no government that will not grow brittle unless and until resilience is absorbed and incorporated into shared political DNA.

I can say from a personal perspective that, before Trump symbolically descended that golden escalator, I would not give daily thought to the workings of our government, let alone to the very sanctity of the rule of law. Now, I am veteran of the Trump era—as are all of you. And we have learned through painful but invaluable experience where our national vulnerabilities lie. We appreciate how precariously all of it rests upon assumptions of good faith and the integrity of our leaders.

And for that, we are all better citizens of this Republic.

An unstoppable sense of purpose, pride and resolve once filled the hearts of soldiers headed to the Pacific and European theaters of war. Our far easier but equally vital mission today is to hold the line right here at home, so that we one day might hand to our children a nation better than the one we inherited. We resist fascism today so that the wars of yesteryear, driven by dictators and madmen, never again claim so many lives in the defense of freedom and liberty.

Have a wonderful Memorial Day weekend, and I’ll see you back here on Tuesday.

Jay