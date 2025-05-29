Trump lost a critical tariff battle in court yesterday, and the ruling will carry huge, worldwide repercussions if it’s upheld. Today’s piece is a bit more involved, and it has some legal analysis in it that you might find challenging, but bear with me because the question over Trump’s power to unilaterally impose tariffs matters a lot for the world economy and our own, and it gets to the very heart of what is broken within our government and our presumed separation of powers.

Let’s have a quick refresher. If you’re a regular reader of my work, you might recall an earlier discussion around the shaky legal basis of Trump’s tariffs. He imposed most of them under a 1974 law called the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA, by declaring fentanyl trafficking and our trade deficit as “national emergencies.”

As I wrote in The Big Picture back in April in my piece, Can We End the Trump Tariffs?, the IEEPA has “a remarkably broad but also unspecific delegation of power.” I highlighted two words in the statute for specific consideration: unusual and extraordinary:

Any authority granted to the President by section 1702 of this title may be exercised to deal with any unusual and extraordinary threat, which has its source in whole or substantial part outside the United States, to the national security, foreign policy, or economy of the United States, if the President declares a national emergency with respect to such threat.

I posited that the courts might ultimately find the powers of the president quite limited by those two words.

I further noted,

Looking specifically at Section 1702 cited in that paragraph, it doesn’t actually mention “tariffs.” Rather, it allows the President to “regulate” the “importation or exportation of … any property in which any foreign country or a national thereof has any interest….” That’s remarkably broad and vague language, a fact that may wind up mattering to the courts….

I’m happy to report that the first major court to deal with these questions focused on the same two issues in its ruling. It held that Trump’s tariffs levied under the IEEPA were illegal from the get go.

The U.S. Court of International Trade is a U.S. court authorized under Article III of our Constitution, not a foreign court as many assume from the name. It is designated to handle big legal disputes over trade, including tariffs. Normally, cases there are handled by a single judge, but in complex, important cases like these two consolidated cases, they assign three judges. In this matter there was a panel composed of a Reagan appointee, an Obama appointee, and one appointed by Trump himself.

That’s two Republican and one Democratic appointees. The summary judgment ruling was unanimous and issued per curiam, or by the entire court. It came out against the Trump administration and in favor of the plaintiffs.

That’s a very big deal for us and the whole world, assuming it withstands appeal. So let’s dive into its basic reasoning, which is pretty sound and could well stand up on appeal. Then we’ll discuss what the ruling affects, what happens next in the case, and what the High Court, which inevitably must rule on this matter, might latch onto in the panel’s decision in a judicial irony for the ages.

No delegation of tariff authority to the President

Trump has been imposing tariffs (and removing them, then reimposing them) for so long that we, and specifically the media, often forget that he actually doesn’t have the power to do so.

Why is that? Let’s start from the basics. A tariff is a tax upon imported goods. And the power to tax belongs to Congress under Article I of our Constitution, not to the President. So in order for the White House to have the power to levy import taxes in this fashion, Congress has to have delegated such authority to it.

And boom, right out the gate, the three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of International Trade said nope:

The Constitution assigns Congress the exclusive powers to “lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts and Excises,” and to “regulate Commerce with foreign Nations.” … The question in the two cases before the court is whether the [IEEPA] delegates these powers to the President in the form of authority to impose unlimited tariffs on goods from nearly every country in the world. The court does not read IEEPA to confer such unbounded authority and sets aside the challenged tariffs imposed thereunder.

Translation? In our system it’s Congress that handles tariffs, not the president. And the law cited by Trump never handed him unlimited authority to tariff the crap out of the world. Tariffs canceled!

So how did the court arrive at this decision? The panel held that the IEEPA doesn’t actually authorize tariffs anywhere as a tool. Rather than “delegate an unbounded tariff authority to the President,” the IEEPA’s provisions “impose meaningful limits on any such authority it confers.” And “meaningful limits” are the very opposite of “unbounded authority.”

In a lengthy discussion meant for the nerdy clerks of the appellate courts, the panel plowed through the legislative history of the IEEPA, as well as Congress’s enactment of more narrow legislation, to prove its point. I won’t bore you with all that, but I do want to point out two recurring themes. Pay attention here because, as I noted in my piece back in April, these are principles that will also capture the attention of the appellate court and SCOTUS: the nondelegation doctrine and the major question doctrine.

The court recited and discussed both doctrines in its ruling, and their contours become a bit clearer once I leave out the messy citations. (Note: skip ahead if you are not a legal nerd and instead read my translation that follows!):

Under the nondelegation doctrine, Congress must “lay down by legislative act an intelligible principle to which the person or body authorized to fix such [tariff] rates is directed to conform.” … A statute lays down an intelligible principle when it “meaningfully constrains” the President’s authority. Under the major questions doctrine, when Congress delegates powers of “‘vast economic and political significance,’” it must “speak clearly.” The doctrine applies in “‘extraordinary cases’ . . . in which the ‘history and the breadth of the authority that [the executive branch] has asserted,’ and the ‘economic and political significance’ of that assertion, provide ‘a reason to hesitate before concluding that Congress meant to confer such authority.’”

Whew. Okay, now in non-legalese:

“Nondelegation” says that if Congress wants to authorize the executive branch to levy tariffs, it has to do it in a clear way that establishes some actual limits.

“Major questions” means that if it’s a big friggin’ deal that involves tons of money and affects millions of us, then Congress has to be really clear that it actually meant to hand that power over to the White House.

The assertion of tariff authority by Trump fails both of these tests, the court found. And any interpretation that confers unbounded tariff authority to the White House would be unconstitutional, whether you’re looking through the lens of nondelegation or major questions—or even just basic separation of powers.

But, but, what about my emergency powers?!

Trump claims a right to impose the tariffs because of the “national emergencies” he declared around fentanyl and our trade deficit. Nice try, but the courts have ruled before on what conditions have to be met to satisfy the use of such emergency powers. The panel reiterated them in its ruling (citations stripped out):

First, there must be a “threat . . . which has its source in whole or substantial part outside the United States, to the national security, foreign policy, or economy of the United States.” Second, this threat must be “unusual and extraordinary.” Third, a national emergency must be declared with respect to the threat. And fourth, the President’s exercise of IEEPA authority must “deal with” the threat.

Plaintiffs argued that the national emergency orders don’t satisfy the “unusual and extraordinary” requirements and the tariffs don’t actually “deal with” the emergency.

The government argued that whether something is a national emergency and whether tariffs are meant to “deal with” the emergency is a “political question” that courts are not supposed to second guess.

The court basically found that in this instance it had to look at the statute and determine whether the President was inbounds or not, even if it touched upon foreign affairs. Such an inquiry was especially required “where the relevant congressional enactment is exactly what determines how much deference the President is entitled to in the first place.”

The law in question is Section 1701, and recall that part about authority being granted “to deal with any unusual and extraordinary threats” if the president declares a national emergency.

The court reasoned as follows (again, skip to my translation if you’re not a law geek!):

Either § 1701 entails that the President invokes IEEPA “pursuant to an express or implied authorization of Congress,” which would mean that “his authority is at its maximum,” or § 1701 entails that he invokes it “incompatibl[y] with the expressed or implied will of Congress,” which would mean that “his power is at its lowest ebb.” Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co. v. Sawyer, 343 U.S. 579, 635–3 (1952) (Jackson, J., concurring). If a court could never question the President’s interpretation of statutory language to place himself in Justice Jackson’s first zone, there would only be one zone.

Translation: Either Congress clearly gave him that authority and he’s got all the cards, or he’s acting without authority and he’s got none. Courts can’t just ignore whether he was delegated authority, because that would mean he always has the cards as claimed.

Then there’s the part of Section 1701 that the White House just tries to pretend doesn’t exist. The court didn’t overlook it, however:

But IEEPA requires more than just the fact of a presidential finding or declaration: “The authorities granted to the President by section 1702 of this title may only be exercised to deal with an unusual and extraordinary threat with respect to which a national emergency has been declared for purposes of this chapter and may not be exercised for any other purpose.

So were Trump’s tariffs imposed to “deal with” the threats or were they exercised for some other purpose? The Trump administration tries to have the tail wag the dog by saying the tariffs “deal with” the fentanyl crisis by putting pressure on the other countries.

As the court drily noted, “It is hard to conceive of any IEEPA power that could not be justified on the same ground of ‘pressure.’”

What tariffs are affected by the ruling?

The ruling affects all tariffs imposed under Trump’s bogus invocation of “national emergencies” under the IEEPA. That includes his 30 percent tariffs on China, his 25 percent tariffs on some goods from Mexico and Canada, and his 10 percent tariffs on everyone else. That means the ruling applies to most of the tariffs.

Note that the ruling does not affect tariffs Trump imposed under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. That covers tariffs on autos, auto parts, steel and aluminum, and such tariffs can be authorized on grounds of “national security.” Trump’s announced tariffs under this are expanding under this power, and the administration has launched several other “Section 232 investigations” that could result in future tariffs on products ranging from semiconductors to pharmaceuticals.

Some experts are skeptical that Trump can use authority under other laws to impose such wide, sweeping tariffs as he had announced under the IEEAP.

“I don’t think they could impose anything this sweeping under another statute,” said George Mason University law professor Ilya Somin. “The reason why they wanted to use IEEPA in the first place is because they thought that it could grant them this vast, sweeping authority they couldn’t get otherwise.”

What happens next?

The administration immediately appealed the court’s decision. Appeals from decisions by the U.S. International Court of Trade go directly to the Federal Circuit in D.C., so that’s the next stop unless the White House tries to appeal directly to SCOTUS.

I don’t want to make solid predictions about what ultimately will happen with the High Court, but it is certainly notable that Chief Justice Roberts has been the driving force behind the “major questions” doctrine, and the extremists on the court have been all about not allowing Congress to delegate power to federal agencies.

That was all fine and good while Biden was president and the justices were interested in finding ways to curb the power of the executive. For example, the Supreme Court used the major questions doctrine to strike down President Biden’s attempt to forgive massive student loan debt.

But will the justices have the same appetite to do so now that the question is Trump’s undelegated authority? Much may depend on how badly they want the tariffs to go away. If there are two justices on the right willing to apply the same standards to Trump as they applied to Biden, the worst of the tariffs could be over soon.

That of course is a big if. But even the justices may understand that they may need to save Trump from his own worst impulses here and rein him in. Otherwise, by the midterm elections next year their own party could be facing a recession brought on by pointless tariffs that no one wants and no one authorized.