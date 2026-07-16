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The Status Kuo

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Chris Fox's avatar
Chris Fox
9m

Is it true that none of the major networks are going to air that "speech" tonight?

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Lisa Baucom's avatar
Lisa Baucom
6m

The other goods news is that none of the prime time networks are showing it.

And even if they were, no one would watch

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