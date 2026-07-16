I’m on a train heading to D.C. for the Human Rights Campaign summer board meeting, but I managed to turn in a piece to the editorial team about tonight’s speech by Trump. He’s grabbing a prime-time spot at 9pm ET, apparently to rehash long-debunked election fraud claims. So it’s a good time to take stock of where his efforts have led so far.

The good news is that he has suffered some serious set-backs in the courts, even at the Supreme Court level over mail-in ballots. Many of the tools he hoped to bring to bear this November aren’t materializing as a result.

The bad news is he is more desperate and more dangerous than ever, and to push his Big Lie about the 2020 election (and 2026 midterms) he’s got to concoct some wild stuff. I take a look at some of the likely candidates. And yes, it takes putting on a tin-foil hat to put ourselves in perspective of the election deniers.

If you’re subscribed to The Big Picture, Look for my piece in your income later this afternoon. If you’re not yet subscribed, you can do so here:

http://thinkbigpicture.substack.com/subscribe

It’s free to sign up, but we truly appreciate those who voluntarily support our work with a paid subscription!

I’ll be in board meetings all day tomorrow but back here with Skeets and Giggles on Saturday.

Jay