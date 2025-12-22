Image courtesy of The Guardian

Trump is attempting a cover-up in plain sight. And it’s already backfiring.

On Friday, the Department of Justice released documents in response to The Epstein Files Transparency Act (EFTA). Immediately, critics of the regime pointed out the many obvious deficiencies, noncompliances and outright evasions that violate both the letter and the spirit of EFTA.

The failures were so legion, and the attempts to mislead and misdirect so apparent, that EFTA’s authors, Reps. Ro Khanna of California and Thomas Massie of Kentucky, publicly threatened to bring contempt proceedings against Attorney General Pam Bondi.

This is sadly another example of the regime flooding the zone with shit, so let’s grab hands and climb out of it to examine what’s going on from higher ground. For this project, it’s extremely useful to begin with what EFTA actually requires so we can see how dramatically the Justice Department’s production of documents fell short.

Ignoring requirements of the Act

EFTA is blissfully short and to the point, as laws go. You can read it in less than a few minutes—and under one if you’re good at skipping past boilerplate legalese! You can find it here, but let me set out the parts that are relevant for our discussion and the DOJ’s patently incomplete and noncompliant production.

The law required production of all Epstein-related files within 30 days of its enactment:

Not later than 30 days after the date of enactment of this Act, the Attorney General shall, subject to subsection (b), make publicly available in a searchable and downloadable format all unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative materials in the possession of the Department of Justice, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and United States Attorneys’ Offices…

Then it lists a bunch of things covered under the Act, which I’ll summarize in bullet form. It’s all documents relating to

Jeffrey Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell

Flight logs or travel records

Individuals named or referred to in Epstein’s criminal activities, settlements, immunity or plea agreements, or investigations

Entities with known or alleged ties to Epstein’s trafficking or financial networks

Any Epstein or Epstein associates immunity deals, non-prosecution agreements, plea bargains, or sealed settlements.

Internal DOJ communications concerning decisions to charge, not charge, investigate, or decline to investigate Epstein or his associates.

All documents about spoilage or tampering of evidence related to Epstein or his associates

The government was required to produce all the files by Friday, but as PBS reported, that didn’t happen. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche gave a lame excuse:

Blanche pledged that the Trump administration eventually would meet its obligation required by law. But he stressed that the department was obligated to act with caution as it goes about making public thousands of documents that can include sensitive information.

This is like turning half a paper to your professor, saying the rest will be quite late, and still expecting a passing grade.

Reporters like Julie Brown, whose work has been instrumental in pushing this topic to the forefront of public attention, were quick to call out the glaring missing information:

They didn’t even release the victim interviews; just pictures of the tapes of the interviews. Think about that. A photograph of a tape cassette. This would be funny if it wasn’t about a crime involving the rapes of 14-year-old girls. It’s clear that the Department of Justice is not only thumbing its nose at the public’s demand for transparency and accountability, it is not taking the crimes committed against children seriously. It’s as if they think we are so hungry for any crumbs about Epstein that stale bread will do.

Rep. Khanna blasted the release as well for its obvious omissions. “We have not seen the draft indictment,” Khanna declared, “that implicates other rich and powerful men who were on Epstein’s rape island, who either watched the abuse of young girls or participated in the abuse of young girls.”

Then there were the redactions. Per EFTA, redactions were supposed to be limited to victims and depictions of abuse, but that didn’t happen either. Here’s what the Act says about redactions under Section B:

PROHIBITED GROUNDS FOR WITHHOLDING. (1) No record shall be withheld, delayed, or redacted on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity, including to any government official, public figure, or foreign dignitary.

Yet that is precisely what happened. Repeatedly. I’ll walk you through two of the obvious attempts relating to Trump later in this discussion.

The only permitted redactions are enumerated in EFTA. There are five, and they relate only to

personally identifiable information of victims; depictions of child sexual abuse; anything that would jeopardize an active federal investigation; depictions of death, physical abuse, or injury; or classified national defense or foreign policy matters.

That’s it. And yet, as even Fox reported, in addition to redacting victims’ names and images, “Fox News Digital has learned that the same redaction standards were applied to politically exposed individuals and government officials.”

These names were precisely what EFTA was enacted to get at, but the DOJ blacked out the identifying information anyway.

There’s more. When a redaction occurs, EFTA is clear about the hoops that the government must jump through:

All redactions must be accompanied by a written justification published in the Federal Register and submitted to Congress.

If you’re a litigator, as I was for over a decade, you’ll recognize that this is similar to what you’d need to present in a “privilege log” when you elect to withhold from production any attorney-client privileged communications or attorney work product. A judge can then review that log—including viewing the original withheld or redacted document—in chambers to determine whether the assertion of privilege was justified.

The same would likely happen here, had the DOJ even asserted a basis for any of its redactions. Right now, it is simply blacking things out, sometimes entire 100+ page documents. It’s an apparent desperate bid to buy time before Congress or a federal judge barrels down on them for noncompliance, as they should given how egregious this is.

The Act’s authors are now threatening contempt proceedings against Pam Bondi for her willful failure to comply. They are asserting that the House can use its “inherent contempt” powers to bring the proceedings—something that hasn’t really been used for nearly 100 years, so we’ll have to see how that goes.

If the Democrats retake the House next year, they can also bring a successful impeachment against Bondi for obstruction of justice. Such a move might even garner enough votes in the current Congress given the political volatility around the Epstein files.

Playing hide and seek with Donald

When asked directly whether the DOJ was redacting Trump’s names from the files—something EFTA expressly forbids—Blanche lied and then tried to get cute.

Asked on Meet the Press by Kristen Welker whether any information about Trump had been redacted from the released files, Blanche first said “No,” then added “unless it’s supposed to be redacted.”

As the above discussion shows, there’s no basis whatsoever to claim that it is “supposed to be redacted.” Blanche nevertheless claimed that the redactions around Trump can include “any sort of privileged information.” But there is no colorable privilege Trump can assert here—not attorney client, not executive, not even medical. This is a nonsensical argument.

So, how do we know that officials reviewing the documents within the DOJ were instructed to redact Trump’s name? Thankfully, those in charge are incompetent and left a clear paper trail.

Here’s one clear example of that. In 2024, the DOJ released certain Epstein files, including a letter from attorneys for Alan Dershowitz to a federal judge in which they sought to discredit a witness in a case. The release made news back then because Trump’s unredacted name was in that document in a highly damaging light. (Warning: Reader discretion advised.)

There are concerns that this is hearsay, that the woman who made the claim has since recanted it, and that it is therefore untrustworthy. But there is also a pattern of women in Trump’s orbit recanting stories, sometimes under duress, so we need to consider that possibility as well.

Fast forward to now. When the DOJ released the same file on Friday as part of its obligations under EFTA, it redacted Trump’s name from the document. It looked like this:

This is a clear attempt to hide Trump today when he was already spotted the year before in the files.

A picture is worth a thousand ALL CAPS words

The moment that caught the most attention from Friday’s half-baked production involves a telling photo. The DOJ published, then withdrew, a picture of a desk drawer apparently containing a photobook in which Trump is seen next to bikini clad figures who could be underage victims.

That’s pretty damning stuff, and Blanche didn’t help at all with his explanation:

WELKER: Why were these files taken down? You’re saying it was at the direction of a judge? BLANCHE: You can see in that photo, there’s photographs of women. So we learned after releasing that photograph that there were concerns about those women and the fact that we have put that photo up. So we pulled that photo down. It has nothing to do with President Trump.

Blanche should now disclose who raised the concerns, because that doesn’t sound like it came from the victims.

Welker immediately recognized that Blanche had left himself open, so to her credit, she pressed:

WELKER: Are you saying that one or more of the women in one of the photos or several of the photos is a victim or a survivor of Jeffrey Epstein? And that’s why you took those files down, and will they be put back up? BLANCHE: No, that’s not what I’m saying.

Blanche went on to imply that a victim’s rights group had complained about the photo—which of course also implies that Trump was standing in the image with one or more of Epstein’s victims. Whoops.

After a few hours, the DOJ restored the photo, likely because keeping it out of the public eye was a tacit admission that it depicted victims, which is very bad for Trump.

Now I have a follow-up question. Back in October, you may recall that Pam Bondi refused to answer direct questions from Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse about whether the FBI had any incriminating photos of Donald Trump with half-naked young women. Instead, she deflected and attacked Sen. Whitehouse.

Author Michael Wolff once stated that Epstein showed him photos of Trump together with half-naked young women. Per reporting by The Daily Beast in October of 2024,

The pedophile financier had about half a dozen pictures which showed Trump by the pool with multiple young women, Wolff claimed on his podcast, Fire & Fury, Thursday. They were taken in the “late ’90s” at Epstein’s Palm Beach home, where he victimized dozens of underage girls along with his procurer, Ghislaine Maxwell, Wolff said. Wolff alleged that they were in Epstein’s safe, which the FBI seized when they raided his homes in New York and Palm Beach in July 2019. The massive haul of evidence taken by the feds has never been made public—and while prosecutors disclosed after the raid that they had “hundreds of photos of girls and young women,” they have never offered any more details of them.

We now have evidence that there is indeed a photobook, and that the first picture appears to show Trump by the pool with “multiple young women.” That entire album now needs to be produced so the public can determine for itself whether Wolff’s account is true.

So far, that account appears to be bearing out. And that could help explain why the White House is so willing to risk the stain of such an obvious, clumsy cover-up.