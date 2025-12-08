Images of Defense Sec. Hegseth and Adm. Bradley courtesy of the Fox Network

When the official explanation for something keeps shifting, and by all accounts what took place looks pretty bad, there’s a good chance that someone is lying. After all, if what took place was fine, there’d be no need to set up so many moving targets.

But that’s exactly what we’re seeing with the military’s evolving story about the double-tap strike on a vessel on September 2. Now that members of Congress have actually reviewed footage from that strike, questions are growing sharper as officials such as Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) call out the inconsistencies in the official narrative.

The White House’s allies are unsurprisingly eager to justify the double-tap strike that killed two shipwrecked survivors, in apparent violation of international and U.S. law. They appear to have settled on the idea that killing “narco terrorists” is justified when we are in a “non-international combat” situation.

That of course isn’t true under any legal rubric. But their stubborn denials of wrongdoing have resulted in louder calls by Democratic lawmakers, as well as some Republican ones, for the attack footage to be released so the public can decide the truth for itself. As the controversy grows, so too does the pressure on Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Admiral Mitch Bradley.

Let’s review what we know so far.

A moving target

After a double-tap strike was ordered on a civilian vessel off the coast of Trinidad on September 2, Pentagon officials told Congress that the second strike was needed to clear the wreckage so there wasn’t a danger to navigation. As Vox reported,

In closed-door briefings with lawmakers, Pentagon officials have reportedly claimed that the second strike was not intended to kill survivors, but rather, to sink the boat so as to clear a navigation hazard for other vessels.

This same justification was also laid out in briefing materials provided to the White House, according to a person who saw the report.

But then on November 28, a Washington Post report emerged confirming that two survivors were killed in that strike and claiming, based on two sources familiar with the operation, that Hegseth had given the order to kill everyone on board. The Pentagon, through spokesperson Sean Parnell, claimed in a statement that “this entire narrative is false.”

Then the military changed its tune again. Adm. Bradley told lawmakers in a closed-door session last Thursday that the shipwrecked men might have been trying to radio a boat to recover the lost cocaine, and that was why the second strike was needed.

So which reason was it? To clear the wreckage for other ships? To stop the men from radioing for backup? Or to kill everyone on board, as Hegseth had allegedly ordered?

Members of Congress have now reviewed footage of the second attack. Per reporting by The New York Times, following that review, lawmakers have contested Adm. Bradley’s account. Rep. Himes told CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday that the two survivors “were barely alive, much less engaging in hostilities,” when the follow-up strike took place. “When you actually watch the video, you realize they don’t have a radio,” he said. “They’re barely hanging on.”

The footage also calls into serious question Defense Secretary Hegseth’s claim that the second strike occurred in the “fog of war.” As an initial matter, that claim raised serious questions from international military experts. “If you say you did not have good visibility of the target, the question would be how did you know it presented a threat, and why did you engage it?” asked Maj. Gen. Mick Ryan, a retired officer in the Australian army.

In fact, the video reportedly confirmed the military had observed the vessel’s wreckage and the survivors for 41 minutes before the second strike was called in. Per CNN:

For a little under an hour — 41 minutes, according to a separate US official — Bradley and the rest of the US military command center discussed what to do as they watched the men struggle to overturn what was left of their boat, the sources said.

That’s not the “fog of war.” That’s a deliberate decision to conduct a second strike on two shipwrecked crew members in violation of international and U.S. law.

The video also shows that the two men were waving to aircraft above. Democratic lawmakers note that this was likely to signal they were in distress.

The Republican narrative is collapsing

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) claims the second strike was justified to stop drug trafficking.

“[T]here’s very reliable multiple sources of intelligence that tells us that this boat had drugs on it, that everyone on that boat was associated with these designated foreign terrorist organizations that are trying to kill American children,” Cotton told NBC News’s Meet the Press, making this absurdly about “the children.”

Despite having not seen any evidence that the vessel was heading to the U.S. or posed an imminent threat, Cotton doubled down and applauded the deadly strikes. “Any boat loaded with drugs that is crewed by associates and members of foreign terrorist organizations that are trying to kill American kids, I think, is a valid target,” he said. “I’m not just comfortable with it, I want to continue it.”

But as it turns out, the boat was connecting with a larger one bound for Suriname, a small South American country east of Venezuela. From there, the drugs are typically destined for markets in Europe, not the U.S.

Notably, Donald Trump made a social media post after the vessel was destroyed and all aboard killed, claiming that it bore drugs heading for the U.S.

That was a lie.

Adm. Bradley admitted to lawmakers that the military was unable to locate the second vessel, but he argued there was still a possibility that drugs could have ultimately gone to the U.S. and that this was sufficient justification for destroying the vessel. A legal memo by the president’s appointees at the DoJ’s Office of Legal Counsel argued that drugs suspected of being aboard such boats are somehow lawful military targets. Why? Because cartels might use the profits from drug sales to finance their war efforts.

This is, to say the least, a massive stretch. And it underscores how the entire justification for the military strikes rests on an illegal premise: that lethal U.S. military strikes may be conducted against civilian vessels not accused of committing capital offenses, all because profits might theoretically be used for “war” or “terror.”

Add to that the fact that these drugs were not even bound for the U.S., and we are now killing alleged drug smugglers without any direct connection to the U.S. at all. The military has advanced only the most tenuous arguments that the sale of drugs somehow leads to profits that go on to harm the U.S.

This twisted logic demonstrates how far arguments based on the “war on narco-terrorists” can be stretched to justify just about anything.

The U.S. Coast Guard demonstrates how it’s done

As Charlie Savage and Julian Barnes of the New York Times observed,

The United States has long handled the problem of maritime drug smuggling by using the Coast Guard to intercept boats and to arrest people. That echoes how it works on land: Police officers who believe people are dealing drugs arrest them, and if they are convicted, they serve time in prison. They are not executed.

Over the weekend, the U.S. Coast Guard made this point directly. It interdicted a vessel carrying a massive amount of illegal drugs bound for the U.S. Per CBS News,

A U.S. Coast Guard ship seized more than 20,000 pounds of cocaine from a single ship this week, making the largest at-sea interdiction in nearly 20 years, officials said. The Coast Guard said the crew of the Munro, a cutter that patrols the Pacific and is based in Alameda, California, made the seizure during “counter-narcotics operations” in the Eastern Pacific. The incident was part of Operation Pacific Viper, an effort by the Trump Administration to stop the flow of illicit drugs through the Pacific Ocean.

This example shows that the legal way to slow the drug flow into the U.S. is also the most effective. Further, by actually seizing boats instead of destroying them and killing all on board, the government can “show its work” by producing the evidence of the drug seizure, rather than, conveniently, send the vessels, along with their alleged narcotics and crew members, to the bottom of the ocean.

The video footage must be released

Because lawmakers from the two parties are advancing different interpretations of the footage, there is a strong interest in having the public view the video and decide for itself whether the attack was justified.

“They ought to release the video,” Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) told ABC News. “If they release the video, then everything that the Republicans are saying will clearly be portrayed to be completely false and people will get a look at it and they will see.”

But transparency isn’t a hallmark of the Trump White House, despite its constant claims to the contrary. Indeed, it may take significant public outcry for a release of the footage to happen. Asked directly about whether the public would see the video, Hegseth claimed they were still reviewing it.

“We’ll see,” he demurred.