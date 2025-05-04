We’ve settled into a groove here at the Kuo household, where baby Riley now gets to play big sister to Ronan.

And we hit a huge milestone with Riley’s very first words, which were “Hi, Dada!” I can’t believe I captured them on my phone!

I’m trying to teach her the Chinese word for father, which is ba ba 爸爸, but I’ll take “Dada” for now!

In Chinese, we differentiate between “big sister” (jie jie 姐姐) and “little sister” (mei mei 妹妹). So Riley is a jie jie to her little brother (di di 弟弟). These are also the names we will use to refer to them generally— jie jie and di di.

Things get more complicated from there. Her uncles on her father’s side are all older than me, so my brothers are her bo bo (伯伯). My oldest brother John is her “big uncle on the dad’s side” (da bo 大伯) while my brother Kaiser is second-in-line, so that makes him a “second uncle on the dad’s side” (er bo 二伯). My sister Mimi is an “aunt on her father’s side” (gu gu 姑姑).

All the titles are different when referring to your mother’s brothers and sisters. But since Riley and Ronan only have a father (ba ba 爸爸), we won’t have to go through all that!

Everyone’s title changes when there’s someone in an even younger generation present, which happens at big Kuo family gatherings. We refer to each other with reference to the youngest family member’s perspective. So in the presence of my brother John’s grandkids, I am a third grandfather (san ye 三 爷).

Which of course makes me feel very old. Luckily, old is a good thing in China!

When I look at my kids and feel the blessings of healthy and beautiful family, I reflect on how this wouldn’t be possible without the amazing support I’ve received from readers. You have made it possible for me to do this, including having crucial help as single dad, which in turns allows me to keep working daily on this newsletter! I’m grateful for the generosity of others, and I hope to teach my kids never to take anything for granted.

Have a wonderful Sunday, and I’ll see you back here tomorrow.

Jay