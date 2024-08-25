The bassinet and the baby car seat are ready to go, as are the court documents, an overnight bag, and the baby essentials pack. Now all we need is the baby!

It may be a few days before she arrives. We’re going to induce labor sometime later this week if she is delayed much past her due date. My surrogate is doing well, is very chill, and in my mind a real hero, especially through these last few days!

In other exciting news, at last update we had raised over $96,000 for the three House candidates, Mondaire Jones, Will Rollins and Derek Tran, all through The Status Kuo community! I’m simply thrilled with the outpouring of support. It’s indicative of the broader energy and enthusiasm I see across the nation for the Democratic ticket and for Democratic values and candidates. If you want to still give, see the button below! And a reminder: You can completely customize your contribution, which defaults to an even split among the three and the Harris campaign right now. Don’t be put-off by the big numbers next the contribution box; you can put in any figure you’d like.

Help Win Back the House!

Folks also have understandably asked about the Senate. But before I give my recommendations, I am waiting on a bit more data to assess how things are going in some possible pick-up states, like Florida, Texas and even possibly Nebraska. I know, right? The post-convention bounce hasn’t factored into things yet, nor has the RFK Jr. drop out and endorsement of the other guy. But in a few days we’ll know more.

Let’s be clear-eyed about the Senate. The map is very tough, and we pretty much have to win a clean sweep of all the Democratic incumbent races even to hold the barest of majorities. Of course, a pick-up in another state changes that, so I’m waiting to see what’s possible. My update with ways to contribute will come soon!

Have a great Sunday, and I hope in the next few days I’ll have some more big, happy news to share!

Jay