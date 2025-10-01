You may have seen it by now. After summoning the nation’s top military leadership from all corners of the world to attend a MAGA-style pep rally, Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth were met with stony silence.

No pin dropped, or we’d have heard it, at the end of Hegseth’s speech, which felt like a mirror-world Ted Talk on straight while male grievance. Had Hegseth known this would be their reaction, he probably wouldn’t have invited the cameras in to record that deafening silence.

Trump seemed off-balance, too, trying to warm up the generals with awkward jokes. “I’ve never walked into a room so silent before. Just have a good time. And if you want to applaud, you applaud,” he urged.

They did not applaud.

The White House should have expected this reaction had it known more about the standards military leadership holds itself to. To illustrate this disconnect, let’s compare what happened four months ago at Fort Bragg.

Bragg-adocious

Earlier this year, on June 10, Hegseth and Trump addressed a crowd of service members at Fort Bragg, its name recently restored by Hegseth to once again harken back to Confederate history. The goal of the White House was to engineer a spectacle where the military appeared to stand in full support, not just of Trump as Commander-in-Chief, but of his grievance and vengeance politics.

Before they arrived, a message reportedly went out to the soldiers who would be seated behind the podium. Anyone there must “be fit and not look fat,” and those whose “political views” didn’t align with the current administration “need to speak with their leadership and get swapped out.” The organizers didn’t want any eye-rolls or head shakes behind the speakers that might be visible on camera.

The pre-screened soldiers played their assigned part. They responded with boos when Trump attacked the former Commander-in-Chief, the media, “woke” politics, and his political enemies including California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Much of the rest of the nation looked on with horror. Was Trump capturing the military in real time? Would he later be able to turn armed soldiers loose upon civilians?

By contrast, general silence

His MAGA fascist project may have just hit a snag. Unlike those whooping cadets at Fort Bragg, the gathered generals at yesterday’s speech at Quantico maintained decorum. Specifically, they understood and stood by DoD Directive 1344.10.

That directive states that active-duty members may participate in political rallies “provided the member is not in uniform and does not otherwise act in a manner that could reasonably give rise to the inference or appearance of official sponsorship, approval, or endorsement.” (DoD Directive 1344.10, § 4.1.4)

The generals were there in uniform, and both Hegseth and Trump were there to spout their politics and seek buy-in from the military, just as they had at Fort Bragg. Silence, not applause, was demanded by the rules.

It would have been telling, after all, if anyone had applauded. Hegseth’s more disgraceful politicized culture war statements included the following:

“The era of politically correct, overly sensitive, don’t-hurt-anyone’s-feelings leadership ends right now.”

“No more division, distraction or gender delusions.”

“No more beardos. The era of unacceptable appearance is over.”

“Simply put, if you do not meet the male level physical standards for combat positions, cannot pass a PT test or don’t want to shave and look professional, it’s time for a new position or a new profession.”

“Foolish and reckless political leaders set the wrong compass heading and we lost our way. We became the ‘Woke Department,’ but not anymore.”

He warned that “if the words I’m speaking today are making your heart sink, then you should do the honorable thing and resign.”

He further suggested that the military under his leadership would begin to ignore the Geneva Conventions to which the U.S. is a signatory:

“We unleash overwhelming and punishing violence on the enemy. We also don’t fight with stupid rules of engagement. We untie the hands of our warfighters to intimidate, demoralize, hunt and kill the enemies of our country. No more politically correct and overbearing rules of engagement.”

Trump’s own dark speech likely fared even worse in the eyes of the gathered military professionals. Referring to our urban centers, which happen also to be Democratic strongholds, Trump declared, “We should use some of these dangerous cities as training grounds for our military.”

There were even telltale signs that Trump’s speech was written with the input of white nationalist Stephen Miller. Trump blew a loud dog whistle to Nazis by claiming that there were 11,488 “murderers” allowed into our country—a number that bears no relation to reality. The numbers 14 and 88, however, together refer to the “14 words” of white nationalism (“We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children”) and to the 8th position in the alphabet twice stated, or “HH” for “Heil Hitler.” According to the Anti-Defamation League, the number 1488 is a “general endorsement of white supremacy and its beliefs.” That it appeared in a speech by the President before our nation’s generals is appalling.

The generals’ silence in response to Trump’s remarks served both as an important reminder and a check on his power. It reaffirmed that our military leaders intend to continue abiding by rules and protocols.

This is a critical point given the threats Trump issued in his address. At one point Trump declared, “We’re under invasion from within. No different than a foreign enemy but more difficult in many ways because they don’t wear uniforms. At least when they’re wearing a uniform you can take them out.”

We are at a point where our military may soon have to reject unconstitutional orders to use deadly force against civilians in our cities. Trump made that clear in his speech, and it is no doubt top of mind for anyone coming out of that meeting.

Reactions from retired officials

While silence was the only reaction that the assembled brass on Tuesday could and should have displayed, there is no such bar for retired military leaders.

Many did not hold back.

Retired Commander of U.S. Army Europe Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling called the remarks “shocking” and “offensive.”

Ret. Major General William Enyart described Trump’s use of the words “enemy from within” as “Hitleresque” and “right out of Nazi Germany.”

Retired U.S. Marine Colonel Mark Cancian, in an interview with NPR, called the possibility of an order authorizing the use of lethal force in U.S. cities a “huge problem,” explaining that the military is not trained on when the use of such force is appropriate against civilians.

Retired Gen. Barry McCaffrey called the gathering “one of the strangest, most incoherent national security events” he has ever encountered, describing it as “a bitter partisan sort-of ‘savage tone’ address.” He described the idea that the military would train to operate within U.S. cities “deeply unsettling.”

We can’t know for certain that the current military leadership shares these same opinions, but there is no reason to believe there is significant daylight between past and current leadership when it comes to Trump’s overreach and abuses of his authority. Indeed, it is telling that so many leaks about the military’s operational failures and the circumstances surrounding the likely illegal use of force against civilian vessels near Venezuela continue to surface.

Trump needs the traditional “power centers” of the Justice Department and the U.S. military to come under his unquestioned control if he wants to complete his transformation into autocratic leader. We’ve already seen evidence of pushback from within the Justice Department through resignations and damning whistleblower complaints.

With the military, Trump must have come away from Tuesday’s speech wondering how many of its top leaders would follow him down his dark path. From the looks on their faces and their silence that spoke a thousand words, Trump’s brand of fascism, and in particular the use of the military against the “enemy from within,” doesn’t enjoy the generals’ support.