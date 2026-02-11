Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons faces condemnation by Democratic lawmakers. Photo courtesy of Politico.

It’s a Hump Day news dump day. So instead of diving deep into one story, let’s helicopter over the political and legal landscape for five big ones.

Yes, five!

To help us keep track, here they are in a nutshell:

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons digs in on Capitol Hill in sworn testimony, to the anger of Democratic lawmakers;

The unsealed warrant in the Fulton County voter files raid is woefully deficient and vulnerable to legal challenge;

Lawmakers viewing the supposedly unredacted Epstein files already have some jaw-dropping news;

A secret attempt to indict Democrats for reminding the military that they aren’t required to follow illegal orders backfires spectacularly; and

Speaker Mike Johnson’s attempt to protect Trump from a House vote on his tariffs failed after three GOP members defected

Ready to ride our helicopter? Climb aboard!

Lyin’ Lyons

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons testified on Capitol Hill yesterday. He refused to condemn the killings of Renee Good by ICE agents, saying he wouldn’t comment on an “ongoing investigation.”

He also claimed, contrary to documented video evidence, that ICE agents don’t “walk around on the streets asking people about their citizenship”—a claim that drew derision from Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY).

”Really?” Goldman asked. “So all those citizens who have been randomly asked are lying. Is that what you’re saying?”

When confronted with examples of ICE agents threatening innocent observers, including an ICE agent telling one observer he would “erase” him, Lyons feigned ignorance of the incident, even though it was one of the most widely circulated videos condemning ICE’s violent threats.

Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-MI) responded, “Either he’s lying, or he’s the most incompetent federal official ever to walk the face of the earth.”

Furious Democrats demanded Lyons resign, insisted he take steps to rein ICE in, with some suggesting he was “going to hell.”

While this is mostly about messaging, this doesn’t bode well for DHS funding, which runs out this Friday. Democrats know that a partial government shutdown of DHS that affects TSA and FEMA, imposed to force concessions from Republicans over ICE, will be painful. So they are using their platforms and their time to argue that ICE will never rein itself in. On this point, Democrats were successful yesterday, and Lyons looked out of step with public opinion and defiant rather than cooperative.

Unwarranted FBI actions

The affidavit accompanying the federal warrant, which had authorized the FBI’s raid of Fulton County, Georgia and its seizure of millions of 2020 election ballots and voter data, was ordered unsealed by a court. And to the surprise of no one paying attention, there were big problems.

Legal expert Joyce Vance did a thorough breakdown of the issues with the warrant this morning. Here’s my quick recap:

Vance pointed out that the unsealed affidavit failed to establish probable cause, which any valid warrant needs. The government cites two election-related “crimes,” but right out of the gate it faces a statute of limitations problem because the alleged conduct occurred in 2020, beyond the five-year limit. Even if we ignore this unexplained defect, Eleventh Circuit law requires affidavits to present reliable facts showing both that a crime likely occurred and that evidence will be found at the search location. Instead, the affidavit omits key information—including the political motivations of the party pushing for the investigation—and relies on claims about election fraud that have already been debunked.

The affidavit is also self-defeating because it cites multiple official reviews of the election results, including by Republican-led state bodies, all of which found no evidence of fraud or intentional misconduct, only administrative disorganization. Yet the document repeatedly relies on hypothetical “if” statements about possible intentional wrongdoing, none of which meets the standard for probable cause. You can’t get a warrant on a series of “ifs.”

Taken together, the affidavit isn’t a serious effort to support a criminal case. It’s an attempt to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election—intimidation and voter suppression rather than lawful investigation.

More than 1,000,000 times

If you thought having Trump’s name appearing 38,000 times in the Epstein files was bad, this newest revelation is truly head-spinning.

Lawmakers viewed “unredacted” Epstein files yesterday. I put that in quotes because many of the names actually still remain redacted. They were apparently scrubbed earlier to protect the identities of other perpetrators.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), who went yesterday to investigate the files, entered a search for Trump’s name… which appeared over 1,000,000 times. The things lawmakers have already seen in those files from these controlled, private reviews (they are not allowed to bring any recording devices) are sickening and will no doubt lead to further demands for full disclosure of all the files.

This drip-drip of release is the result of a recalcitrant DOJ desperate to protect a man who is increasingly looking like the Pedophile-in-Chief. As Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) succinctly put it,

“The United States government is engaged in an active cover-up of the largest sex trafficking scandal and influence peddling scandal in the history of the United States, and Donald Trump is right at the center of it.”

The lawmakers behind the Epstein Files Transparency Act aren’t waiting for the DOJ to unredact names of men who apparently participated with Epstein in the sex trafficking of girls. While Pam Bondi had those names redacted from the files, from the floor of the House in Congress Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) identified six men:

Salvatore Nuara Zurab Mikeladze Leonic Leonov Nicola Caputo Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem Leslie Wexner

These and other revelations are creating political earthquakes in Europe as lawmakers there demand accountability and officials resign in disgrace. But here at home, the GOP continues to protect Trump and other members of Epstein Class.

No true bill of indictment, once again

The Justice Department attempted to indict Democratic lawmakers who had filmed a video reminding military personnel that they don’t have to obey illegal orders. There are so many problems with this, including serious and deliberate infringements of the First Amendment. It should never be a “crime” to simply speak the truth about what the law demands.

A grand jury agreed. It refused to indict the lawmakers, dealing another blow to the regime’s politicized prosecutions. The egg is mostly on the face of Jeanine Pirro, who leads the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Columbia. As NBC News reported,

The government attorneys assigned to the case are political appointees, not career Justice Department prosecutors, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

Any real prosecutor would never have attempted such a brazen, politicized indictment. But this is the Trump era, and the only thing that matters to someone like Pirro is whether Trump is still breathing down her neck to attack his political enemies.

It’s now clear that not only judges but grand juries are standing in the way of the regime’s worst excesses and are not willing to be pawns in its game. It’s critical that more ordinary Americans understand what is going on so that when they are asked to serve and to indict Trump’s enemies, they know why and how to shut it down.

The Speaker loses in a squeaker

Last year, Speaker Mike Johnson managed to get a “rule” passed that changed how “calendar days” are counted under the National Emergencies Act. Here’s a brief primer for you politico nerds:

Under the National Emergencies Act, which Trump relied on to impose many of his tariffs, Congress normally has a fast-track way to force a vote to end a president’s declared national emergency. Once lawmakers introduce a resolution to terminate an emergency, the relevant House committee has 15 calendar days to act on it. After that, the full House is supposed to get a vote within three more days. The whole point of that structure is to prevent leadership from quietly bottling up the resolution in committee and avoiding a politically difficult vote.

Speaker Johnson got around that by changing how those “calendar days” were counted, meaning not counted at all! As part of a different must-pass procedural rule, he inserted language that effectively paused the clock for these tariff-related emergency resolutions. The thinking was, if the 15-day countdown never finishes, the House is never forced to vote. By redefining the way the days are counted, Johnson delayed the trigger that would have permitted further action, pushing off any potential vote.

Yesterday, Johnson tried to stop the clock again. But a critical vote in the House to keep “not counting” these calendar days failed after three Republicans joined Democrats to vote against it. It was a humiliating setback for Speaker Johnson, who has increasingly lost control of his conference.

Two of those Republicans are among the usual suspects: perpetual thorn in the side of the White House Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and swing district Congressman Don Bacon (R-NE). A third, Kevin Kiley (R-CA), faces a very tough reelection in California now that his district has been redrawn under Proposition 50. Turns out that politicians act quite differently when they have to answer to a more moderate constituency!

Whew, that was a lot to cover. But the helicopter ride is over, for now!