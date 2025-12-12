Image from Ebay

It’s hard to imagine how yesterday could have gone worse for the Trump regime. From the Indiana legislature to the federal courts to Capitol Hill, the White House and its lackeys were pummeled into the dust, their schemes and plans foiled and their tails between their legs.

Taken together, the broad and varied losses point to a rather surprising assessment: Trump is fast becoming a lame duck president, not even one year into his second term. If that continues and he remains mostly checked out, the consequences could be disastrous for the GOP, especially as they realize the environment has shifted to “every coward and grifter for themselves.”

It’s a delightful Schadenfriday, so let’s enjoy this bounty of Trump’s humiliations, even if the banquet tablecloth is now amply spattered with ketchup.

Hoosier daddy?!

Kudos to Pete Buttigieg who was one of the few who confidently predicted that, with enough outcry from the public, the plan would go down to defeat.

Despite a massive pressure campaign from the White House, which included two visits by JD Vance (oooh, scary!), calls from Speaker Mike Johnson (oooh, trembling!), and daily rants by Trump on social media (oooh, yawn…) state senators in Indiana voted overwhelmingly yesterday to block a Trump-backed redistricting plan.

The proposed map would have eliminated the state’s last remaining Democratic congressional seats, transforming a 7-2 Indiana congressional delegation into a 9-0 one and endangering plans by the Democrats to retake the House majority in next year’s midterm elections. As the vote on the new proposed map drew near, lawmakers faced increasing threats to their own safety but stayed the course. Politico noted, “The hesitant local lawmakers held out in spite of pipe bomb threats, unsolicited pizza deliveries to their personal addresses and swattings of their homes.”

Even their family members felt the intense political pressure. CNN reported on one state senator’s experience:

Jean Leising spoke at a breakfast this fall at her 8th grade grandson’s school. Hours later, when she was set to give him a ride home from basketball practice, he bashfully told her that his entire team had received text messages about her that day — “and they were all bad.” Recounting the moment to CNN shortly after she joined 20 other Republican state senators in rejecting President Donald Trump’s redistricting push, Leising said she laughed the moment off with her grandson — but that it ultimately led to her opposing the president. “Boy, when I got home that night, that’s when I decided,” said Leising, a 76-year-old grandmother of eight, first elected to the Senate in 1988. “I was angry. So the next day, I said, ‘I’ve got to talk about this.’ Because this is over the top. This shouldn’t be the way it was.”

Trump also threatened to withhold federal funds from the state if the senators didn’t go along. Heritage Action, an arm of the Heritage Foundation, issued an open threat on social media:

President Trump has made it clear to Indiana leaders: if the Indiana Senate fails to pass the map, all federal funding will be stripped from the state. Roads will not be paved. Guard bases will close. Major projects will stop. These are the stakes and every NO vote will be to blame. #PassTheMap

But the pressure campaign backfired— bigly. In his floor speech in support of his “no” vote, GOP state Sen. Greg Goode blasted the tactics. “The forces that define vitriolic political affairs in places outside of Indiana have been gradually and now very blatantly infiltrat(ing) the political affairs in Indiana.” He continued, “Misinformation. Cruel social media posts over the top pressure from within the state house and outside, threats of primaries, threats of violence, acts of violence. Friends, we’re better than this.”

According to Democracy Docket, 11 GOP state senators faced death threats over their hesitancy to vote for the wipe-out gerrymander.

The move also faced huge outcry from the public as voters who would be disenfranchised by the new map flooded lawmakers’ offices with calls and emails, and vocal protests occurred at the state legislature.

In the end, the vote wasn’t even close. A full 21 Republican senators defied Trump, joining 10 Democrats to send the bill down to defeat 31-19. Commenting on the vote, Secretary Buttigieg, who served many years as mayor of South Bend, Indiana, observed of the senators, “To be clear, they didn’t stop being Republicans. This is a conservative state. These are conservative legislators. But they figured out that the right thing to do and the smart thing to do was to say no to the White House, no to Donald Trump, and no to JD Vance.”

Trump tried to downplay the loss even while issuing threats upon those responsible, including top Republican state senators Rod Bray, who oversaw the redistricting effort, blaming them for his humiliation. Per Politico, Trump told reporters yesterday,

“Bray, whatever his name is,” Trump said, threatening to “certainly support anybody that wants to go against him,” and reasoning that he had “done a tremendous disservice.” “It’s funny ’cause I won Indiana all three times by a landslide, and I wasn’t working on it very hard,” Trump said, despite his team’s well-documented involvement in the matter.

House Speaker Johnson echoed Trump’s awkward denial. Asked if the Indiana GOP’s rejection of the Trump map shows his grip is weakening and that he is now a lame duck, Speaker Johnson responded, “He is not a lame-duck. He’s the most powerful person of this generation.” (Here’s some unsolicited communications advice, Moses: Don’t repeat the bad part of the question.)

“He did not put a major pressure campaign,” Johnson added, notwithstanding Trump’s threats of primaries, funding cuts and political retribution.

I want to end this section with some uplifting words from Pete Buttigieg, who really led on the effort to defeat this map in his home state.

No detention, no indictment (again)

Two notable targets of Trump’s racism and ire got him a pair of pokes in the eye yesterday.

First, a federal judge ordered Kilmar Abrego Garcia freed from ICE custody citing misrepresentations to the court by federal authorities. Per Bloomberg’s Zoe Tilman, “Kilmar Abrego Garcia was released from a US immigration detention facility shortly before 5pm today and headed home to Maryland, his lawyer confirmed, after a federal judge ruled this morning that the Trump administration lacked valid legal grounds to keep him in custody.”

Not only did Judge Paula Xinis order him released, she blasted the Trump regime for its misconduct in her court. As Kyle Cheney of Politico reported, “Judge Xinis said the administration misrepresented Costa Rica’s willingness to accept Abrego Garcia and also failed to produce a “final order of removal” necessary to deport him at all.

In another federal courtroom, a grand jury, now for the second time, declined to indict New York Attorney General Letitia James on trumped-up mortgage fraud charges. The New York Times header on the news noted, “It was a striking rejection of the administration’s retribution campaign.”

As investigative journalist Allison Gill noted, “This is actually the fourth time Trump has failed to indict Letitia James,” once you count Erik Siebert’s refusal to bring charges, the disqualification of Lindsey Halligan from the case, the next attempt by a new grand jury, and now this one.

At this point, these Keystone Klan efforts are just embarrassing.

Stumble then flee

Trump’s lackeys were back before an energized set of Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill. And it made for some great moments that have since gone viral.

The FBI witness, Michael Glasheen, provided one of those. It was something of a surprise because Glasheen wasn’t viewed, at least until yesterday, as someone who had drunk the MAGA kool-aid. It underscored what the Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson has been saying for years: Everything Trump Touches Dies. As MS NOW’s Ken Dilanian noted, “Remarkable moment. Glasheen is a well regarded career agent. Lots of his former colleagues are scratching their heads over these comments.”

The comments came out of questioning by Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), whom you may recall co-chaired the January 6 Committee with former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney. Glasheen claimed “antifa” was the biggest immediate threat the U.S. now faces from domestic terrorism. Right…

So Thompson asked him some very basic questions, and he got Glasheen to concede, through unresponsive sputtering and then awkward silence, that he didn’t know where its headquarters were or how many members it had. That would be important things to discover, one would think, if antifa truly posed an imminent domestic terror threat.

The exchange was remarkable, and the transcript summary doesn’t give it justice, so be sure to watch the clip itself:

The humiliation wasn’t complete yet for the Trump folks. Kristi Noem was up, too, and one point the Homeland Security Secretary falsely claimed her department had never deported veterans. So in a moment made for the internet (nice messaging work, Democrats!) a deported U.S. veteran appeared on livestream to refute that. Here is that moment, at the end of which Noem commits to reviewing his case.

Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY) took Noem to task over her deporting people who were lawfully applying for asylum and whose cases were still pending. She tried to place the blame on Joe Biden (this is apparently the GOP strategy everywhere now) but Goldman wouldn’t have it.

By the time Noem was set to go before Rep. Julie Johnson (D-TX), whom many here have supported with donations as an embattled redistricted Texas Democrat (thank you!), she was ready to run. And in fact, she did, fleeing the hearing early citing a FEMA meeting conflict (even though that meeting had been canceled).

Johnson remarked humorously on Noem’s departure that she must have been scared of her questions, and Noem was heckled by observers on her way out.

Political oddsmakers are starting to bet that Noem isn’t long for her job. And based on her performance yesterday, she may not get to cosplay for national security and ride around in that DHS jet for much longer.

Trump and the Golden discharge

Apologies for that visual from the header, but the joke was sitting right there.

Earlier this year, Trump sought to eliminate certain union job protections for federal workers. As NBC reported,

Trump signed an executive order this year terminating collective bargaining with federal agencies tied to national security, citing authority under the Civil Service Reform Act of 1978. That law makes exceptions to organizing and collective bargaining for “agencies or units within an agency which has as a primary function intelligence, investigative, or national security work.” The order in March affected the departments of State, Defense, Veterans Affairs, Energy, Health and Human Services, Treasury, Justice and Commerce and part of Homeland Security focused on border security.

But today, the GOP-led House voted to reinstate those collective bargaining rights thanks to a discharge petition introduced by Democrat Jared Golden of Maine. This was the second discharge petition to successfully circumvent Speaker Mike Johnson and take a matter directly to the floor for a vote. It passed 231-195 with 20 Republicans joining all Democrats in favor of it.

“This is solidarity in action. I’m proud of the bipartisan coalition who passed this bill,” Golden tweeted on Thursday. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), considered a “centrist” Republican, concurred. He posted that the measure “restores something fundamental: the right of public servants to be heard, respected, and represented in their workplace,” and urged the Senate to “finish the job.”

Zooming out, this is a humiliation both for Trump and his puppet speaker, Mike Johnson. The discharge petition represents a loss of control for Johnson of his own conference and of action on the floor.

The Trump high is wearing off

When Trump started the year, he was riding high and pushing hard. He claimed a mandate out of a close election, and used it to target federal employees, law abiding undocumented immigrants, political enemies, and even democracy itself with an aggressive plan to steal the midterms through mid-decade gerrymandering of red state maps.

But his midterm plans are now in shambles, federal courts are calling out his Justice Department and freeing detained immigrants, grand juries are refusing to play along with his politicized prosecutions, his officials are floundering in their jobs, and his own Republican-led Congress is rebuking him.

Trump is looking like a weak second-term lame duck who is untethered from the political process and whom others are now prepared to ignore despite his excessive shouting and threats. That doesn’t normally happen within the first year of any second term presidency, so it is notable that Trump is losing his grip on power before 2025 is even over.

If history is any guide, Trump’s next moves will be even more over the top as he seeks to reassert his relevance and turn the headlines his way. Democrats understand this, which is why they are gearing up with more Epstein file releases while they hammer him on affordability, especially soaring healthcare costs.

In the meanwhile, keep an eye on what the rest of the GOP is doing. If there’s anything self-serving politicians do well, it is knowing when to jump ship. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q-GA) already did, and more may soon follow. Those who are left will fight over the scraps and try to claim Trump’s mantle if it looks like the king is going down.

And no, I don’t mean on Bubba.