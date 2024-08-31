This is Riley Puyue Kuo. Her Chinese name is 郭普樂, giving a sense of radiant happiness / music. She was about a week past her due date and weighed in at very healthy 8.48 lbs, which means my surrogate really is a hero! She was her largest baby yet.

Surrogate mama and baby are doing wonderfully, and this Ba was exhausted but full of wonder and joy. Riley already seems to know what she needs and demand it readily! She grabbed the bottle with her hands when the nurse and I fed her, she cried when she wanted to be held, and she definitely let us know when she had her first poop!

My sister and I will be hanging out in San Diego for a few days before taking a leisurely drive up the coast for two days to bring Riley to see the extended family in Oakland and my good friends in the Bay Area.

This moment took nearly three years to get to, and the community here has been incredibly supportive of our journey. I can’t express my gratitude enough. Now the biggest next adventure of my life begins, and I couldn’t be more excited and happy!

Jay