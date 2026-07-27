Photo of Judge Emmet Sullivan courtesy of Yahoo Finance

As I’ve written before, Katie Phang is a badass. The Miami-based attorney and legal analyst sued acting Attorney General Todd Blanche under the Epstein Files Transparency Act (EFTA), arguing the DOJ was withholding and improperly redacting documents Congress had ordered released.

She has doggedly spent the last few months forcing the Justice Department to answer for what it’s hiding in those files. In June, that fight produced tangible results: Judge Emmet Sullivan, sitting in federal district court in D.C., issued a preliminary injunction ordering the Justice Department to produce or explain a specific list of withheld files by July 2.

Surprise, surprise, the Justice Department did not comply. Now Phang has gotten Judge Sullivan to take the next step, going beyond simply ordering more disclosure.

In a July 25 order, pressed for by Phang, Sullivan directed the DOJ to stop explaining its redactions and start proving them. The department must now deliver a specific set of unredacted documents directly to his chambers for an “in camera” review. That’s fancy lawyerese for “let me see for myself, in my chambers.” The Justice Department has until 3:00 p.m. ET on July 30 to provide those documents, along with documentation supporting its claims about who those redactions actually protect.

In other words, Judge Sullivan isn’t taking the DOJ’s word for it anymore (nor should he). He’s prepared to check the underlying material against the DOJ’s claims for himself.

How we got here—and what Judge Sullivan ordered

It’s important to understand that the scope of this order is quite limited, even if its implications are not. Phang, quite smartly, didn’t ask for the world, i.e., everything the DOJ has ever withheld from the files. Instead, she asked for just a narrow, specific slice of it: three categories, each tied to particular Bates numbers and a testable claim by the DOJ.

That last bit is the meaty part. The DOJ’s stated justification for its redaction may not match who the redacted name actually belongs to. Only a review of the actual withheld document can show that.

Perhaps because it knew it might get caught in its own lies, the DOJ’s answer to the order was to file another brief. On July 2, Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward wrote that the DOJ is “committed to transparency and compliance” but “strongly disagrees” with Sullivan’s underlying conclusion that the EFTA is enforceable through the Administrative Procedure Act, the law Phang invoked to enforce it. He maintained that the department “has not knowingly violated, nor has it ever acknowledged violating” the statute. (My guess is that the word “knowingly” is doing a lot of heavy lifting.) He asked Judge Sullivan to delay the deadline by 60 days or disregard it entirely.

Judge Sullivan said nope. His July 25 order made clear that the DOJ didn’t get its 60-day delay. It got five days—and a higher legal bar to clear.

The order lays out what DOJ must produce, in chambers, by July 30:

eight emails, identified by specific Bates numbers, that DOJ has withheld or redacted on the basis that the names in them belong to victims, along with documentation supporting that claim;

one document with the “to” and “from” fields redacted, which DOJ has said conceals the identities of law enforcement personnel, with the same proof requirement;

and a second document DOJ has redacted on victim-protection grounds, again requiring documentation.

The limited nature of this production means that the DOJ can’t claim the burden is too high. It also allows the parties and the judge to get very specific about what was redacted or withheld and test it against the DOJ's assertions.

The review is both in camera and ex parte—more lawyer-Latin, this time meaning the documents go to Judge Sullivan alone, without Phang’s side present. Phang asked to attend but Sullivan denied the request. She called it “worth the ask,” but it was highly unlikely a judge would have let anyone else see those documents without first assessing the validity of the DOJ’s claims.

In camera review, explained

The legally contestable issue here is whether Judge Sullivan has the authority to order in camera review. Anticipating a challenge, his order describes courts as having “inherent authority to review such material ex parte, in camera as part of its judicial review function” when sensitive materials are at issue—a passage former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance flagged in her reporting.

While this is a question of first impression under the EFTA, courts can look to other disclosure laws for guidance. The Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), for example, expressly authorizes in camera review. Under that law, federal judges may examine withheld agency records privately to decide whether an exemption applies.

And there’s a case that’s rather on point in the D.C. Circuit. Vaughn v. Rosen, a 1973 appellate panel decision, established that an agency must provide enough detail about withheld material for a court to test its justification without simply taking the government’s word for it. We don’t quite have that level of alarm by the DOJ over these files, but if very sensitive materials can still be examined in camera to see if the government is blowing smoke, then it follows that less sensitive materials can be similarly reviewed. Sullivan also cited more recent D.C. Circuit precedent expressly recognizing courts’ authority to review sensitive material ex parte and in camera.

The Supreme Court has separately recognized in camera review as a discretionary tool trial courts may use to resolve privilege disputes, calling it “a relatively costless and eminently worthwhile method” of testing a party’s claims.

Judge Sullivan appears well within his rights to order this review, and both Phang and the DOJ understand that. The latter may not like it, but as of this writing, the department has not sought to challenge his order.

What’s inside the documents Sullivan will look at

Here’s where things get interesting. Phang’s underlying theory isn’t that the DOJ redacted too much. It’s that its stated reasons for redacting—namely, victim protection and law enforcement protection—don’t match who’s actually behind those many black bars.

And notably, there’s something glaringly absent that would normally accompany a large set of redactions: a redaction log. When I used to litigate big cases with broad claims of attorney-client privilege or numerous redacted documents, the party seeking to withhold information was routinely required to produce a running log of those redactions or withholdings. That way, the other side could challenge the basis of the claim without revealing what the documents said. A failure to produce such a log could result in a waiver of privilege or confidentiality, so parties took it seriously.

In this case, EFTA actually required such a log to be produced by the DOJ no later than December 19, 2025. But surprise, surprise, it failed to do so. That’s why, at least in part, Sullivan is now proceeding document by document in camera, rather than accepting a categorical accounting.

The “torture video” emails. Among the eight emails at issue is a 2009 exchange in which Epstein wrote to a recipient whose identifying information was redacted by the DOJ. The text is disturbing: “where are you? are you ok I loved the torture video.” DOJ’s redactions in this category are supposed to protect victims, but this is an associate of Epstein revealed by Reps. Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna in February as Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, then group chairman and CEO of the Dubai-based logistics firm DP World.

The bigger picture is this: Blanche’s public explanation for the redaction wasn’t victim protection at all. He explained that the sultan's email address had been withheld. That’s a different justification than the “victim protection” claim the DOJ has previously offered Sullivan for this category of documents, and an email address belonging to a nonvictim is not legally protected by EFTA.

If Blanche’s current explanation is correct, it means at least one redaction inside a set of files the DOJ has labeled “victim protection” protects neither a victim nor, strictly, an identity. It’s just protecting a business associate’s contact information. That raises the same question for the rest of the set: how many of the other seven emails carry a “victim” label attached to something else entirely, and how far did DOJ’s definition of protectable material extend beyond the people the statute was written to shield?

The co-conspirator names. A common criticism of the DOJ’s production of Epstein files to date focuses on the way it appears to be protecting Epstein’s alleged co-conspirators, likely because they are people in high places. Two separate documents Judge Sullivan has ordered reviewed in camera are involved here, and they are often conflated in press coverage.

The first is a 2007 draft indictment out of the Southern District of Florida. That’s the 60-count charging document the DOJ ultimately shelved in favor of Epstein’s non-prosecution agreement. It names Epstein alongside three co-defendants, described as his employees, whose names are still redacted.

The second is a December 2019 FBI memo, “Investigation into Potential Co-Conspirators of Jeffrey Epstein,” addressed to then-U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman. It lists eight names: four now unredacted—Les Wexner, Lesley Groff, Jean-Luc Brunel and Ghislaine Maxwell—and four still covered up.

Every name that’s been made public from either document emerged after congressional lawmakers pressed the DOJ directly. Groff’s attorney, Michael Bachner, has said Groff was never told she’d been considered a co-conspirator and was informed after cooperating that she wouldn’t be prosecuted; a representative for Wexner has likewise disputed the characterization.

The missing FBI interview notes. Of all the unproduced Epstein files, the FBI’s interview notes relating to allegations by a woman that Trump sexually assaulted her as a minor are among the most politically explosive. An NPR analysis of serial numbers across the Epstein database, FBI case logs and Maxwell discovery material found roughly 53 pages of interview material catalogued internally but never made public. The missing material includes notes tied to three of the woman’s four FBI interviews. Only her first interview, from July 2019, is public, and it doesn’t mention Trump. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), the House Oversight Committee’s ranking member, said after reviewing unredacted evidence logs that Oversight Democrats “can confirm” the DOJ “appears to have illegally withheld” these interviews.

The “victims only” redaction claim. A DOJ official told CNN in February, “We did not redact any names of men, only female victims.” Yet the DOJ unredacted Wexner’s, Groff’s and Brunel’s names from co-conspirator lists shortly thereafter. Wexner and Brunel are men, of course, and Judge Sullivan’s in camera review can further test whether the DOJ's claim was a lie.

Why are they fighting so hard to keep it secret?

Barring a stay by a higher court, this is the first point in the litigation where the DOJ’s claims about its own redactions will get checked against something other than its own word. Everything before now has been argument: briefs, statements, a “strongly disagrees” here, a “DOJ is hiding nothing” there. On July 30, a federal judge intends to look at the actual documents to see for himself.

DOJ has already tried once to avoid this kind of scrutiny. When Sullivan set the original July 2 deadline, the department asked him to delay it by 60 days or accept its explanations instead. Sullivan refused, calling the DOJ’s arguments “unpersuasive” and ultimately ordered the in camera production. DOJ has said it intends to appeal Sullivan’s underlying ruling. But that’s very different from attempting to appeal an order by a judge saying, “I want to see for myself.” Again, as of this writing, there’s no indication the DOJ has moved to stay or block the July 30 in camera review specifically, and it would face an uphill legal fight if it tried.

Before we get too excited, remember this: Whatever Sullivan finds won’t automatically become public. The review is in camera and ex parte by design. What happens after July 30—whether he orders further disclosure based on what he sees or instead agrees that the DOJ’s reasons for redactions and withholdings were valid—is the next milestone to watch.

So far, Judge Sullivan appears highly skeptical of what the DOJ lawyers have been telling him.