The Status Kuo

Richard Friedman
3h

There is no statutory limit on how many times the Justice Department can seek an indictment on essentially the same facts. This didn’t matter before the Trump Administration because prosecutors acted in a professional manner. Now that they don’t, it is imperative that statutory limits be imposed once the current group of clowns is out of office.

Lpt
3h

I hope Congress is asking some basic questions here: (1) how can these small boats possibly travel 1800 miles to the USA carrying all that cocaine (and in the Sept 2 case, 11 people)?? They’d have to carry so much extra fuel there wouldn’t be any room for cargo. (2) didn’t Rubio say they were headed not for our shores but Caribbean islands? (3) from there, doesn’t most cocaine then go to the UK or Europe? (4) Aren’t fentanyl and opioids what kill most Americans? But Venezuela and Columbia don’t produce either? (5) What kind of message does pardoning the guy who worked with cartels to bring more cocaine into the U.S. than years and years worth of what these little boats bring? 5) wouldn’t it be better to intercept the boats and seize the cocaine rather than dump it as toxic waste into the sea (as well as simply arresting the men?) (6) How does any of this make sense, other than a way for PH to play Battleship like a bored teenager?

