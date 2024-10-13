One of the most amazing things about being a new dad is watching your little baby develop day to day, week to week. Lately, Riley began having the faintest hint of a smile, which really looks more like a surprised face, but when she displays it, she is indeed delighted!

It’s been hotter than normal in NYC, but it’s finally starting to cool off. My cat Shade finds the pumpkins satisfactory.

We’ve got some fall decor up, including one curiously shaped gourd…

Okay, if you have a dirty mind, then here’s the deal: To atone, you must donate one last time to the Kamala Harris Victory fund! I’m half serious, and I swear this is my last ask. Collectively we already raised $125,000, and I’m hoping to get to $150K in this last push!

This money goes straight to grassroots get out the vote efforts that are highly targeted, so your contribution could make a key difference in a critical battleground state, where the election could be decided by a few thousand votes!

Yes! I’ll help this one last time!

Have an amazing and restful Sunday! And thanks to all who made this last donation campaign a success.

Jay