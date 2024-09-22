Many of you have written or commented asking for a “Riley” and Jay as a new Ba update!

Sundays are “we” time now. My nanny Mrs. Zhao has the day off, and it’s just me and Riley. Granted, she still sleeps for most of the day, which gives me time to do things around the house.

I figure it’s best to get the chores and cooking done early before Riley wakes! This morning I brewed fresh kombucha, sharpened my chef’s knife (I use a whetstone—it’s very meditative…), fed my sourdough starter some flour and my aquarium snails some cucumber, and salted napa cabbage for homemade kimchi.

I am also baking fresh sourdough loaves.

It’s all very chill and fulfilling. Later when Riley wakes she’ll get her fancy brunch (Same thing! Breast milk, yay! And did you know, mother’s milk treats baby acne? Amazing.) Then I’ll get her in the stroller for a walk through Morningside Park. Later, it’s a nap for both of us, and when she’s up sing some Disney musical numbers,

I love this line from Mulan:

Who is this girl I see / staring straight back at me?

We’ll sit in the rocking chair while I use my foot to play tug of war with Windsor. Multi-tasking is key lol.

I’ve also got a book at hand, per usual. Today’s reading is “What’s Going On In There?”—a scientific look at the first five years of child development. I’m going to tackle the relevant chapters as I go.

And can we talk about this fall weather? I hope your Sunday is as peaceful and restorative as the one I have planned.

Jay