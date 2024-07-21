I’m off from writing today but wanted to give a quick personal update. My baby girl is due in four weeks, and I’m going into pre-Dad mode! Lots to get ready.

I want to give a semi-public shout out to my dear friends Kinnari, Jenny, Sylvia and Catherine who have so generously organized and thrown my baby shower today. The theme they chose is an adorably clever one: “Ba to Bee.” (“Ba” is the Chinese word for “Dad.”)

There are bee and honey themed decorations around the apartment…

Blair and Sylvia are arranging some gorgeous floral accents…

And they even got me a yellow mesh flower shirt for the party!

And of course a bee outfit for Windsor. I just can’t with the cuteness. “Dad! What are you doing to me?!”

I am grateful and lucky to have such creative and devoted friends. My girl is going to have many doting aunties and guncles! If it takes a village, we will certainly have a large and loving one.

Thanks also to the many of you who have asked about a baby registry. Y’all are really too kind! My shower organizers have put one on Amazon and on Babesta, but truly your commitment to keeping our democracy is all the gift I need, especially as I think about what kind of world I want for my children.

The guests arrive in four hours, so back to getting the party ready. I’ll share pictures on my Facebook later and I’ll see you back here on Monday morning.

From a “Ba to be”—

Jay