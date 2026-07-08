There are two stories this week involving the Senate, which is increasingly viewed as up for grabs this November.

First is Graham Platner, the Democratic nominee for Maine’s Senate seat. He is now facing political death after a sexual assault accusation, backed by contemporaneous documents, sent his campaign into free fall.

Meanwhile, Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Kentucky Republican and former Senate GOP leader, is facing the possibility of actual death, assuming it hasn’t already happened. Republican leadership has kept his condition tightly guarded for more than three weeks.

Let’s unpack what’s going on and game things out.

Face Platnering in Maine

The other shoe dropped for Graham Platner in Maine. Jenny Racicot, a 41-year-old who dated Platner on and off for roughly two years, told Politico that in late 2021, he entered her home uninvited while intoxicated and forced himself on her after she repeatedly told him to stop. Politico verified her account through emails she had sent her therapist referencing the incident, along with interviews with two people in whom she had confided.

Platner had withstood months of controversy without losing his standing in the race. But this time was different. Within a day of Politico’s story, the Maine Democratic Party, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and Planned Parenthood Action Fund withdrew their endorsements and called on him to exit the race. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and DSCC chair Kirsten Gillibrand said in a joint statement that Platner “needs to immediately withdraw as the Democratic nominee for Senate,” adding that the committee would not invest in the race otherwise. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Platner’s most prominent backer, said he had spoken with the candidate directly and “recommended that he step aside.” Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ruben Gallego pulled their endorsements as well, and Rep. Ro Khanna of California, who had defended Platner through his earlier controversies, called the new allegation “very serious and credible” and withdrew his support.

Platner denied the allegation in a video statement, calling it “categorically false.” His campaign went further in a written statement, describing the accusation as coordinated by out-of-state operatives and noted that the story broke a week before Maine’s ballot deadline, just as earlier allegations had surfaced a week before the primary. Sen. Susan Collins, the Republican incumbent Platner would face in November, called the allegations “appalling” but said the choice of nominee was not hers to make.

Maine law sets a hard deadline for any change on the ballot. Platner can be replaced only if he withdraws by 5 p.m. on the second Monday in July preceding the general election—this year, July 13. If he does so by then, Maine Democrats have until July 27 to name a replacement.

It currently appears Platner will withdraw from the race. CNN is reporting this morning that his campaign is seeking to navigate an exit.

Several potential replacements have already surfaced, including former Maine Senate President Troy Jackson, who has filed exploratory paperwork with the FEC; former Maine CDC director Nirav Shah; Secretary of State Shenna Bellows and brewery founder Dan Kleban. Gov. Janet Mills’s name has also resurfaced, though she previously exited the race.

The Cook Political Report currently rates the seat “Toss Up.” But Nate Cohn, writing for The New York Times’s Upshot newsletter, has offered Democrats hope and a different read on the numbers. He noted that in the Times/Siena poll, white voters without a college degree backed Collins by a wide margin and viewed Platner unfavorably, with most saying he would oppose Trump too aggressively. But the poll found little evidence the problem was ideological. A slightly larger share of Maine voters called the Democratic Party itself too far left than called Platner too far left. Cohn described Platner’s actual positions as close to the mainstream of today’s Democratic Party, rather than a fringe outlier. His conclusion: a different nominee could make the race into a referendum on Collins’s ties to Trump rather than on Platner’s character. Given Maine’s Democratic lean, this is the race Democrats want.

Ding dong, the Mitch is… well, not yet?

On the other side of the political spectrum, Republicans are managing a different kind of death watch. Sen. Mitch McConnell was hospitalized again, this time for three weeks following an apparent cardiac arrest at his home. We’re only now learning details, and folks have pressing questions.

For context, his current hospitalization follows a string of health episodes that have drawn scrutiny for years. McConnell tripped and fell at a Senate Leadership Fund dinner at Washington’s Waldorf Astoria hotel in March 2023, suffering a concussion; a rib fracture was disclosed several days later, and he spent time in inpatient rehab before returning to work. He froze mid-sentence at two public appearances that summer, and the Capitol’s attending physician later said brain imaging and neurology consultations found no evidence of a stroke, seizure or movement disorder, attributing the episodes to lightheadedness during concussion recovery. He fell twice more in the years since, spraining his wrist at a Senate GOP lunch in December 2024 and stumbling in a Senate office building in October 2025. He was hospitalized for roughly a week in February 2026 with flu-like symptoms, and by this spring aides were routinely moving him around the Capitol in a wheelchair.

The current episode began June 14, when police-scanner audio, later obtained by NBC News, documented paramedics performing CPR on someone experiencing cardiac arrest at an address matching McConnell’s Washington home; he was transported by Advanced Life Support ambulance. More than three weeks later, his office has not disclosed a diagnosis or the reason for admission, repeating only that he “continues to improve” and is “working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters.” He has missed votes during the stretch, including on a housing-affordability bill and measures related to congressional war-powers checks on strikes in Iran, and his last recorded vote was June 11. His wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, spent much of the hospitalization on what her spokesperson called a long-planned philanthropic trip to China, saying McConnell’s “health did not warrant an immediate return to the U.S..”

No photo, video or audio recording of McConnell has surfaced publicly since June 14. That silence has fed a rumor, originating with activist Laura Loomer citing an unnamed “high-level source close to the White House,” that McConnell is brain-dead. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah underscored the information vacuum, writing that “many of us aren’t speaking about Mitch McConnell’s condition because we know nothing about his condition.”

Against that backdrop, a cluster of Republicans said, within the same 24-hour window, that they had spoken with McConnell by phone. CNN commentator and longtime McConnell adviser Scott Jennings posted that he spoke with McConnell “for just shy of 20 minutes” about Iran, Ukraine, “the unfolding situation in Maine” and Senate history. A spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he had a “lengthy and substantive conversation” with McConnell covering national security, and a spokeswoman for Senate Whip John Barrasso said he and McConnell spoke for about 20 minutes on the Platner scandal and a recent Supreme Court ruling.

None of the calls has been independently verified, and it’s curious that the 20-minute conversation claims come from multiple sources. Snopes contacted Thune’s and Barrasso’s offices for confirmation but had not received a response.

McConnell’s absence has been widely described as running up against a hard deadline of August 3. Reason senior editor Robby Soave and other commentators claimed that if a vacancy occurs before that date, Kentucky must hold a special election alongside the November 3 general election, and that a vacancy after that date forecloses a special election, leaving the seat vacant until January. But Georgetown law professor Josh Chafetz has challenged this claim, and, based on my own admittedly quick reading of the statute, Chafetz appears correct. The August 3 date does not appear to be supported by the relevant text of the statute. Kentucky’s Senate vacancy law (unlike its candidacy vacancy law) leaves the timing of any special election to the governor’s discretion, subject only to minimum notice windows, with no fixed date determining whether one happens at all.

What appears true instead is this: The moment McConnell’s seat is declared vacant, Gov. Andy Beshear can call a special election on a timeline of his choosing, so long as the state’s notice and petition deadlines are met. None other than Steve Bannon floated the claim that GOP silence over McConnell’s condition is a deliberate effort to delay, since a special election could give an opening to a Democrat or to a disgruntled Republican like former Rep. Thomas Massie, who was pushed out of his House seat earlier this year after clashing with Trump.

This morning, Meidas Touch reported that

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear sent a public letter to Sen. Mitch McConnell requesting a full update on his health, citing weeks of limited information since McConnell’s June 14 hospitalization. Beshear called for transparency about his ability to serve.

The Senate returns from recess July 13, likely without McConnell present. That’s the same date by which Platner must withdraw in order for Maine Democrats to field a replacement.

Maybe McConnell can just show up for 20 minutes.