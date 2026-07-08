The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KEM's avatar
KEM
11hEdited

How much time or how many votes can a Senator miss before they are deemed derelict in their duty and commitment to provide representation to the people of their state?

Reply
Share
4 replies
Cats 🐈🐈‍⬛'s avatar
Cats 🐈🐈‍⬛
11h

More of the same Republican BS. I guess 20 minutes is the new 2 weeks. They must think we are stupid and they couldn’t be more mistaken. I blame McConnell for the huge mess we are in. He said “Let the courts handle it” when voting against indicting trump. He is responsible and I will never forgive him. May he NEVER rest in peace.

Reply
Share
2 replies
54 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jay Kuo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture