Photo courtesy of The Irish Star

If you’re like most normal humans who aren’t part of the MAGA cult, you couldn’t sit through yesterday’s White House cabinet meeting without retching. To spare your stomachs, this roundup will capture the highlights with only limited examples of the ass kissing. We’ll cover a lot of ground in this abbreviated newsletter (I’m in rehearsal today), including

Hegseth’s newest explanation for the double-strike

Trump’s perfect new ad for Democrats

Vance’s finger-pointing on affordable housing

How it’s cocaine now, not fentanyl

Trump’s racist rant on Somalis

Dozing Don and the karma of Biden bashing

Ready? Hold your noses and hang on tight.

Hegseth’s double-strike explanation isn’t adding up

Yesterday was the first time the press got to question Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth directly about his orders that led to the killing of two survivors of a destroyed vessel. The order was in apparent violation of U.S. and international law against “no quarter” orders. Hegseth has been busy passing the buck to Adm. Mitch Bradley, tweeting, “I stand by him and the combat decision he has made” (emphasis mine)—as if those decisions were somehow separate from Hegseth’s reported “kill everybody” order.

Hegseth claimed during the cabinet meeting that he watched the first strike live but “did not stick around” because “at the Department of War [sic] we got a lot of things to do.” He claims he learned that the commander had made the decision to sink the boat and “eliminate the threat.”

But this doesn’t add up. As Joyce Vance noted in her newsletter today, citing The Wall Street Journal’s reporting,

Hegseth was the TEA for the operation. TEA stands for Target Engagement Authority and refers to the person in the chain of command with the authority to approve the use of force and fire upon a target. The TEA can also stop the action—for instance, giving an order to hold fire to prevent a war crime from being committed. There is always a specific commander with this responsibility, and the WSJ says that here that it was the Secretary. If the reporting is correct, that makes the claim that he was too busy to “stick around” for the first use of lethal force in the Trump administration’s self-proclaimed war on narcoterrorism tough to believe.

Hegseth claimed he did not personally see the survivors after the first strike because “the thing was on fire” and “this is what is called the fog of war.” (Actually, Pete, the “fog of war” does not refer literally to smoke and fire, but thanks for playing.)

The PBS NewsHour reported, per a U.S. official, “The US military struck the boat on September 2 four times: twice to kill the 11 people who were on board, and twice more to sink the boat.” It defies credulity that the commander in charge would not have told the TEA that there were survivors. It also doesn’t pass the sniff test that Hegseth wouldn’t even wonder if there were or stick around long enough to find out.

The truth will out. Meanwhile, Adm. Bradley is learning how truly expendable his career and indeed his freedom and life are when Hegseth’s own ass is on the line. That self-serving message is currently rocking the Pentagon.

“This is ‘protect Pete’ bulls—,” said one military official, who spoke with the Washington Post on condition of anonymity. And after Karoline Leavitt’s official statement left unclear who was going to accept responsibility, there was outrage and shock at the Department of Defense. Per the Post,

One official said of Leavitt’s statement, “It’s throwing us, the service members, under the bus.” Another person said some of Hegseth’s top civilian staff appeared deeply alarmed about the revelations and were contemplating whether to leave the administration.

Congressional hearings are being scheduled. Witnesses will be under oath. There are calls for release of all the video evidence. Hegseth is in deep waters here, and it’s unclear whether Trump will ultimately offer him quarter—or double back and sink him.

Trump handed Democrats a perfect ad

Affordability was on the minds of voters in Virginia, New Jersey and New York when Democrats romped in last month’s general election, sailing to double digit victories. The needle moved by double digits yesterday in Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District’s special election. So you’d think that Trump and the GOP would start to take high prices on groceries, housing and insurance seriously. But the President was in no mood to hear about it.

“There’s this fake narrative that the Democrats talk about - ‘affordability.’ They just say the word. It doesn’t mean anything to anybody. They just say it. ‘Affordability.’” He added, “The word ‘affordability’ is a con job by the Democrats.”

Trump couldn’t help himself, going back to his greatest hits and labeling the whole question of affordability a Democratic “hoax.”

After all, the “call it a hoax” tactic worked so well with the Epstein files, right? So why not try it again?

Calling all Democratic campaign ad creators: These clips are political gold. The President thinks crushingly high prices aren’t real! Get ready to do your thing.

Vance blames immigrants for lack of affordability

The GOP doesn’t have real answers on affordability because, for starters, the party can’t get Trump to back off his tariffs which are driving up prices on everything. Further, Republicans have no healthcare plan for when ACA premium subsidies go sky high next month for millions of Americans, which will drive everyone else’s insurance costs up, too.

So what’s a future Republican presidential candidate to do? Blame immigrants, of course! During the cabinet meeting, Vice President JD “they’re eating the pets” Vance blamed high housing costs on migrants:

“Why did homes get so unaffordable? Because we had 20 million illegal aliens in this country taking homes that ought by right go to American citizens.”

This isn’t the first time Vance has laid out this bogus theory. Here he is three weeks ago saying basically the same thing in an interview, except he claimed there were 30 million then and 20 million yesterday.

The idea that millions of undocumented workers are taking homes away from young Americans is laughable. New immigrants typically share housing with family members or live in communal housing near farms or industry. According to most experts, the housing shortage we face today resulted primarily from a lack of new homes being built after the Great Recession. Compounding this problem is that housing inventory has been bought up by private equity and hedge funds that are now jacking up rents.

Further, the administration claims that over two million undocumented immigrants have been deported or have self-deported since the beginning of Trump’s second term. But housing prices continue to rise and have not been impacted by the regime’s draconian deportation policies.

Vance’s blame-shifting claims don’t hold up.

They’re finally admitting it’s not fentanyl

I keep beating this drum: If you want to interdict dangerous drugs from entering into the U.S., focusing on Venezuelan “narco terrorists” on small vessels isn’t going to cut it. That’s because the truly dangerous drug is fentanyl, an opioid that comes largely from Mexico via legal U.S. ports of entry.

Blowing up “drug smuggling” boats off the coast of Venezuela at best is going to slow trafficking of cocaine, which originates mostly from Colombia. What’s more, the trafficking of cocaine directly from South America is not directly to the U.S but rather to other parts of the world such as Asia and Europe.

Trump officials are finally starting to change their tune about exactly which drug is being targeted, focusing now on cocaine. But they’re still maintaining their ludicrous claim that this interdiction is saving millions, no wait, tens of millions, no wait! Hundreds of millions of American lives.

Here’s Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, claiming Trump saved “hundreds of millions of lives” with the “cocaine you’ve blown up in the Caribbean.”

As Aaron Reichlin-Melnick of the Immigration Council noted, the CDC counts the number of overdose deaths involving cocaine at 34,855 in 2024, a huge increase from 4,681 in 2011. But that was largely due to cocaine being laced with opioids. So if you want to bring that number down, focus on the fentanyl, not the cocaine.

And no, it’s not “hundreds of millions” of deaths, Kristi.

The regime is joyful that food assistance is being cut

There was a ghoulish moment with Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins that perfectly encapsulated how the Trump White House views the food stamp program and the people it serves.

Rollins boasted that her department had rolled back Biden-era increases to the food stamp program and that, while working with Make American Healthy Again and RFK, Jr., she had “just gratitude and joy for this work.”

Trump launched racist attacks on Somalis

Even by Trumpian terms, the President’s verbal assault upon Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and people from Somalia generally was a disgusting new low.

In a tirade, Trump called Omar and her friends “garbage,” said he doesn’t want “Somalians” here, claimed they contribute “nothing,” and lied by declaring that 88 percent of them are on welfare.

This morning, CNN reported that Somali immigrants in Minnesota are the Trump regime’s next target for detention and deportation actions.

Kristi Noem piled on the hate in a blink-twice tweet summing up her hatred of immigrants. She called them “killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies” and warned of “foreign invaders” who “slaughter our heroes, suck dry our hard-earned tax dollars, or snatch the benefits owed to AMERICANS.”

“WE DON’T WANT THEM. NOT ONE,” she added.

This morning, the Trump White House froze immigration applications from 19 different countries. NPR reported,

The ban applied to citizens of Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen while the restricted access applied to people from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

Donald dozed right while Marco was sucking up to him

Trump once boasted that, unlike Joe Biden, we’d never see him “sleeping in front of a camera.”

That boast came back to haunt his daydreams in a rather hilarious way, just as Secretary of State Marco Rubio was sucking up to him during the cabinet meeting.

Trump’s energy and “anti-woke” posture are slumping along with his approval numbers, now at record lows. This all bodes very badly for the GOP’s prospects in next year’s midterms, but there doesn’t seem to be a way off this sinking ship except by resignation—which we would all be more than happy to see.

I’m in rehearsal this morning for a new play we’re producing called “Relentless,” opening in February at Syracuse Stage. I’m working on a way for folks here to catch it online—more to come! Here’s our poster: