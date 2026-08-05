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Jane in NC's avatar
Jane in NC
6h

Already today, I've been reading comments from the sore winners caucus who are still going after Stevens and the 'establishment Dems' as if the primary isn't over. We're in the general election now, and it's time for everyone on the pro-democracy side to get behind party's nominees. But, you make a great point, Jay. All the pre-election polling showed El-Sayed with a comfortable lead over Stevens; it ended up a 1% race. Anyone looking at the county-level results from last night's MI senate race should acknowledge the work ahead to get El-Sayed elected in November and come together. The MI Dem Party is holding a unity rally on Friday, and that's a fantastic idea. I hope the sore winners caucus gets on board.

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Charles Bastille's avatar
Charles Bastille
5h

Illinois has quietly become one of the most progressive states in the nation. Name another large state that has done away with bail bonds outside of heinous crimes, just as one example of progressive politics in the Midwest.

Wisconsin was, for a long time, a bulwark of progressive politics. It looks like it is rediscovering those better days .

The Midwest is ready for progress.

El Sayed's positions are not extreme. Mainstream media will sell them that way. He'll need to combat that. His positions are about clawing back social welfare rights we had prior to Ronald Raygun. He's FDR with a 21st century twist.

Until Netanyahu is deposed, there will be Israeli genocide. If he's smart, he'll focus on him, and not Israel.

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