The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anne's avatar
Anne
3d

Of course it will be Gabbard. She's female and a friend of Kent's.

Reply
Share
37 replies
Beth B's avatar
Beth B
3d

Just fire 'em all, including his orange turd self!

Reply
Share
1 reply
392 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jay Kuo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture