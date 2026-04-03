Photo courtesy of Politico

Trump has now sacked both his Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, and his Attorney General, Pam Bondi.

Noem got the ax because her optics were terrible and for committing the unforgivable sin of saying Trump signed off on her corrupt self-dealing. Bondi is out as of yesterday after failing to deliver criminal prosecutions of Trump’s political foes and has, in Trump’s mind, badly mishandling the Epstein files.

Trump’s approval numbers are down across the board. The economy is a mess, job growth is effectively zero, inflation is running high with gas prices leading the way, draconian immigration enforcement has lost public support, the Epstein files are still lurking with high profile hearings coming up, and the war in Iran is now one deadly war crime after another with no end in sight.

This is a recipe for a midterm wipeout. So Trump is trying to right the ship and signal changes within his cabinet. With these two recent and high-profile firings, it’s time to line up some heads of lettuce and ask the logical question: Who will Trump can next?

And for extra fun, I’m including my very first newsletter poll on this question! Check it out at the end of today’s write-up.

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Kash Patel

FBI Director Kash Patel is high on any next-to-go list. This erstwhile podcaster turned drunken frat mascot racked up a string of embarrassments, including using a private jet for personal trips that apparently even delayed Charlie Kirk’s murder investigation. Iranians also recently hacked his private emails. I wonder what they say?

Karoline Leavitt

Everyone’s least favorite in-your-face Christian could also be on the chopping block. Trump has publicly mused about how terrible a job Leavitt is doing. There are brutal skits online about how abrasive she is and how poorly she handles the press. And with his poll numbers cratering and messaging failing, why not blame the messenger?

Howard Lutnick

The Commerce Secretary is a longtime pal of Trump and the public face of his increasingly unpopular economic policies, including those sky-high tariffs. If Trump is looking to signal a shift in economic strategy, getting rid of Lutnick would be a start. Plus, Lutnick got caught lying about his close ties to Jeffrey Epstein—never a good look for anyone in Trump’s orbit.

Pete Hegseth

Trump has already laid the blame for the rush to war with Iran squarely at his Defense Secretary’s feet. Hegseth has created problems from the get-go, from SignalGate to the ill-fated and unsuccessful Houthi conflict, ballooning Pentagon spending, and recent insider trading allegations. If the Iran war goes very badly and the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, how long before he throws Hegseth under the bus for it?

Tulsi Gabbard

The Director of National Intelligence (DNI) may also be involuntarily heading for the exits. She failed to deliver on a much-hyped treason conspiracy over Barack Obama, which generated plenty of noise before fizzling for lack of evidence. Trump has mused privately with advisors about whether to fire Gabbard over Iran, particularly after she defended the former director of counter-terrorism, Joe Kent, who resigned earlier in protest over the war.

So who’s your pick for the next Trump official to be told, “You’re fired”? Vote in the poll below! And Happy Schadenfriday!