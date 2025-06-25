The Status Kuo

Marianne
I hope the Democratic Party is paying attention. There are important takeaways from this election. In 2028 we need a candidate for president who understands the impact of simple, powerful messaging. Who has the ability to talk to real people, in person and via social media. Who focuses on what those people, not billionaires, need.

It just isn't that hard. Why can't we do it?

Anne Alcott
This is exactly the kind of race the Democratic Party must analyze carefully. Mamdani faced and rewrote the reasons Harris lost head on…youth, affordability from buses to food to housing, to a nuanced understanding that being against the genocide in Gaza does not equal antisemitism. The Republicans outspend Democrats in the youth space $300M per year to $10M per year. We need young people and people of color to win back the presidency. Addressing the economic realities of so many Americans is critical. We have to do better. Mamdani’s win is indeed seismic!!

