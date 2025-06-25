This was supposed to be former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s fifth act, his triumphant return to New York politics after a long stint in the wilderness. Instead, New York City delivered an electoral shocker by choosing a socialist Muslim immigrant as its Democratic mayoral candidate, immediately making Zohran Mamdani the front-runner in this heavily Democratic city.

And it wasn’t even close. With 93 percent of the precincts reporting as of this morning, Mamdani leads Cuomo by over seven percentage points.

How did this happen? Most New Yorkers assumed that the former governor would sail to the nomination. And Cuomo, who led in the polls all year, acted that way too, with three times the money and endorsements from no less than Rep. Jim Clyburn and former President Bill Clinton.

What lessons can and should the Democratic establishment glean from this major upset? Mamdani was a political unknown when he declared his candidacy, having served only two full terms in the New York state assembly. So how did he go from low single digits to first place in the first round of voting, causing Cuomo to concede within 90 minutes of polls closing? The answers to these questions have some huge national implications.

Disciplined, simple messaging

For all the wincing over Democrats not knowing how to message, you’d think we would rush to embrace one who can. And in this case we really should.

Mamdani ran a campaign consistent in its optimistic, simple messaging around the key issue of affordability. He promised rent freezes for those in controlled units and free buses. He spoke consistently about the high cost of food, addressing everything from food trucks having to charge high prices because of the bottleneck on new permits, to making commissary-style grocery stores available to low-income residents.

Mamdani was online, but not just in the usual spots. He went to spaces, including podcasts and even Pop Crave clips, where other candidates haven’t ventured. In the final week of campaigning, braving the heat, he walked the entirety of Manhattan, greeting voters where they were.

By contrast, Cuomo campaigned largely through attack ads paid for by his PAC, which billionaire Michael Bloomberg funded with millions.

Those ads sought to portray Mamdani as antisemitic, but speaking from experience, jaded New Yorkers aren’t quite as easily manipulated as other U.S. voters. Mamdani’s unwavering support for Palestinians in Gaza didn’t cost him hugely among the city’s Jewish voters, who seemed able to separate criticism of Netanyahu’s government from antisemitism. As a strong counterpoint, in the final week of the campaign Mamdani campaigned regularly alongside Brad Lander, the city’s comptroller and top vote-getting Jewish candidate, on a pledge of cross-endorsements and a message of unity.

Mamdani’s messaging further struck a chord with a key demographic of younger voters, many of whom skipped the last mayoral election and have all but given up on Democrats. The national party has been wringing its hands since November at the alarming defection of young men. As a group, young men have shifted toward Trump by some 15 points since the 2020 election. Yet here was a political newcomer who seemed comfortable speaking with them, who provided them a solid reason to get behind him, and who got them to show up in droves to cast ballots for him.

Mamdani’s focus on affordability may be one of the reasons for his appeal. As the Young Men Research Initiative noted,

The Data For Progress poll reveals that the cost of housing is the top overall issue for NYC Democrats, and especially for men and young voters. For example, 39% of voters under 45 said it was their top issue, versus 23% for those over 45. Among men, 32% said it was their top issue….

Admittedly, “affordability” would have been a tough message for Kamala Harris to run on in 2024, given that she was part of the incumbent administration and inflation was already a major weight upon the ticket. But life has only gotten tougher for Americans under Trump, with no end in sight to inflation and the housing crisis. And that creates an opening, provided you have the right messenger.

At his victory celebration, Mamdani stayed on that message, his slogan, “Afford To Live and Afford To Dream,” on a banner behind him offering an unabashedly optimistic take on what could be possible in New York.

But a socialist, Muslim immigrant? Really?!

The right is salivating over the idea of tarnishing the entire Democratic party for putting a Muslim socialist in charge of New York. To their base, being a “Muslim” in New York means you are inherently a threat because of 9/11.

Here’s Laura Loomer warning that another attack will occur and the fault will be Mamdani’s:

The Islamophobia around Mamdani was there in plain sight for everyone to see:

Turning Point’s Charlie Kirk has doubled down on his opposition to all forms of immigration now that an actual immigrant has won the Democratic nomination for mayor of New York.

But to the rest of the world, Mamdani’s victory sent an unmistakable signal of defiance of Trumpism and its horrific attacks upon immigrants. There’s a palpable sense of hope on the streets and in online chats among friends. With it there’s a renewed belief that voters really can look past differences in religion, nationality and immigration status and rally around what is best about America: the idea that someone can come to this country as a child and grow up to be mayor of its greatest city.

There is a great deal of power to that story. It is what stirs the dreams and ambitions of millions here, generation after generation. You don’t have to agree with Mamdani’s policies or his approaches to solving wealth inequality and unaffordability to appreciate that a new superstar burst out upon our politics yesterday, someone who can inspire millions of young voters to get and stay engaged.

And if we are to defeat the fascist threat of MAGA Trumpism, we will need precisely this new kind of energy to do it.