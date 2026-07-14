The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Wis's avatar
Wis
7h

Joyce Vance’s Substack was a joy to read yesterday, wasn’t it? Between the two of you, Jay, I feel I have a grasp on the comically corrupt attempt by trump here, and I LOVE Judge Williams!

And I really love that she’s sent her scathingly well-worded verdict, with all its clear evidence of Blanche’s idiot and highly questionable doings, to the N.Y. bar to inform their investigation of the man. If he isn’t at LEAST disbarred, if not imprisoned, something is very definitely corrupt at the bar association.

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Robert Israel's avatar
Robert Israel
7h

Great summary-every time I read about a defeat for the orange monster I get a big smile-

Oh by the way the 5 million plus that asshole has to pay E. Jean Carroll has been paid to her today -another big smile

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