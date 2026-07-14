Photos courtesy of CNN

When I was a law student, we could count on our final exams to present truly bizarre fact patterns to test our ability to apply the law. Our grade depended not only on identifying and addressing the main issues, but also on flagging additional concerns, even if we lacked enough information to draw a firm conclusion.

Yesterday, the whole country got to watch a federal judge ace that exam—with real stakes. U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams, an Obama appointee sitting in Miami, handed down a 56-page order in Trump v. Internal Revenue Service, voiding the “settlement” between President Trump and his own Justice Department and referring two of his lawyers for possible discipline.

The fact pattern she tackled—a sitting president suing an agency he controls, then “settling” with himself to secure a windfall benefiting his political allies—was straight out of a law professor’s box of exam tricks. But it was no match for Judge Williams. She not only dismantled the government’s claims, but also identified new novel concerns that made even my jaded law brain light up. And to boot, she handed down sanctions like a school dean meting out suspensions.

It was frankly glorious to read.

A fact pattern that would make a 1L wince

Judge Williams signaled in the first two pages where the opinion was headed. As former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance noted in her newsletter, the judge wrote that she declined to accept “the credulous exercise of divorcing President Trump’s current job title from an understanding of what happened here.”

As a prime example of this glaring conflict of interest, the New York Times reported that an adverse ruling in a single wiped-out audit could have cost Trump more than $100 million. And yet, Trump’s own lawyers, rather remarkably, had described the case as “ordinary.” Judge Williams disagreed. There was nothing ordinary about it, she wrote. In fact, it was “the very definition of sui generis” (how’s that for a law school term!)—a class by itself.

The mess began with Charles Edward Littlejohn, an IRS contractor who leaked tax records belonging to thousands of wealthy Americans, including Trump, to the New York Times and ProPublica. Littlejohn pleaded guilty in 2023 and was sentenced to 60 months in prison. But Trump did not sue over the leak until January 29, 2026 —two years after Littlejohn’s sentencing. This was also more than a year after Trump returned to the White House and installed his former personal defense attorney, Todd Blanche, as acting attorney general at the Justice Department. The complaint sought at least $10 billion, alleged Trump was suing “in his personal capacity,” and named the IRS and Treasury Department as defendants. Trump’s two eldest sons and the Trump Organization joined him as plaintiffs.

Other Littlejohn leak victims who sued the IRS complied with the two-year statute of limitations, a detail Vance also highlighted. By contrast, Trump filed his suit after the statute of limitations had already run. Moreover, the DOJ never moved to dismiss the case on statute of limitations grounds. That was a sharp departure from its posture in several similar lawsuits arising from the same leak, in which the DOJ raised statute of limitations defenses and contested the claimed damages. (Pro tip: If you’re going to file a sham lawsuit, at least go through the motions of making it not look one.)

On April 24, 2026, Judge Williams ordered the parties to address whether she even had jurisdiction over a case where the plaintiff arguably controlled the defendant. On May 18, two days before their briefs were due, Trump’s lawyers filed a two-page notice voluntarily dismissing the suit with prejudice. The same day, the DOJ announced it had “settled” the case and would create a $1.776 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund” to compensate people who claimed the government had been “weaponized” against them. The judge noted in a dry footnote 64: “Even the Fund amount—$1.776 billion—speaks of a “branding” effort rather than a deliberate and thoughtful calculation of damages.” Oh, snap.

A day later, Blanche signed a separate order shielding Trump, his family and their businesses from IRS audits of any tax returns filed before the settlement date and purporting to bar other current or potential government investigations or actions against them.

The new fund collapsed within weeks under bipartisan backlash, and Blanche told Congress on June 2 that the Justice Department was no longer moving forward with it (though he never committed, in writing, to abandoning the audit-immunity provision). By that time, 35 former federal judges had asked Judge Williams to reopen the case, arguing the settlement was “a product of collusion” and “a fraud on the Court.”

Issue 1: Is there even a case?

The most fundamental question on any law exam is often jurisdictional: Do the courts even have the power to hear this matter? Federal courts aren’t general problem-solvers. Article III of the Constitution confines them to actual “cases” and “controversies,” a limit the Framers included deliberately. Courts have read that requirement to demand real adverseness between the parties, not just two names captioned as plaintiff and defendant.

Judge Williams grounded her analysis in two cases as old as the doctrine itself. In Lord v. Veazie (1850), two men staged a lawsuit to get a court’s blessing on a land deal they’d already struck between themselves. The Supreme Court refused to hear the case, warning that a “colorable dispute” manufactured to obtain a legal opinion for one’s “own interest or his own purposes” was an abuse of the judicial process.

Six decades later, in the delightfully named Muskrat v. United States (1911), the Court dismissed a suit brought at Congress’s request because the government, as defendant, had no interest actually adverse to the plaintiffs.

The common thread, as Judge Williams put it, is that courts “do not engage in the academic pastime of rendering judgments in favor of persons against themselves.” The test that follows asks whether one party is the dominus litis (more Latin!)—the master of the suit—on both sides. If so, there’s nothing to adjudicate.

Applying that test, Judge Williams found Trump on both sides of his own case. He appoints, and can remove at will, the IRS Commissioner and Treasury Secretary who head the agencies he sued. The 109-day life of the lawsuit underscored the point. The DOJ never filed an answer, never contested a single fact, and never advanced a defense. Williams concluded that the “Lead Plaintiff and the Government are one, a fully realized unitary interest,” and that it was, in her view, “risible” (SAT word: laughable!) “to suggest that there was ever adverseness between the Parties.”

Indeed, as Judge Williams noted in her order, Trump himself had made a version of the same admission in an interview months earlier, describing the arrangement bluntly: “I’m suing myself.”

Hard to get clearer than that.

Issue 2: No one in the executive branch could ever be adverse to Trump

Establishing that Trump in fact controlled the IRS and Treasury answered the adverseness requirement for this case in the negative. But law exams don’t want you to stop after making a devastating, dispositive argument. You’re better off smacking down the rest and earning those extra points—just in case the professor (or an appellate court) doesn’t agree with your main contention.

So Judge Williams went further, tracing Trump’s control back to something structural that raises considerable separation-of-powers questions: the so-called “unitary executive theory.” Here, Judge Williams displayed a satisfying use of the Uno legal reversal card.

This White House has spent a year and a half arguing that every officer exercising executive power must ultimately answer to the president alone. Weeks into his second term, Trump signed Executive Order 14215, which made that position official White House policy:

No employee of the executive branch acting in their official capacity may advance an interpretation of the law as the position of the United States that contravenes the President or the Attorney General’s opinion on a matter of law, including but not limited to... positions advanced in litigation, unless authorized to do so by the President or in writing by the Attorney General.

That order guarantees that the IRS and Treasury can never take a position adverse to the man suing them, in this case or any future one.

Judge Williams zeroed in on the irony. She noted that in Trump v. Slaughter, argued before the Supreme Court earlier this year, Trump’s own lawyers told the justices that “Article II requires that the President control all executive power—especially the authority wielded by agency heads.” The Court agreed: agency heads “unquestionably exercise[…] executive power, and must therefore be controlled by the Chief Executive.”

All right, but hold on. Judge Williams noted that Trump could not claim total command over the IRS and Treasury in one courtroom and then claim they were his “independent adversaries” in hers. I just had to circle that part of the order and cheer.

The same logic reached the Justice Department itself. Williams noted that DOJ leadership has described Trump as the Department’s “chief client,” and that a prior attorney general had called DOJ lawyers the president’s own “lawyers.” This language is in tension with the Department’s statutory duty to represent the United States’ interests, not any one official’s. The upshot is that this wasn’t a one-time failure of adverseness that happened to arise in this lawsuit. Rather, it was the predictable output of a legal architecture designed to make real adverseness within the executive branch structurally impossible.

Issues 3-5: extra credit

Williams had already answered the only question required to decide the case. A lawsuit that fails Article III’s case-or-controversy test gets thrown out; nothing more needs to be said. To buttress that point, she used the White House’s own “unitary executive” argument against it to show no true adverseness could exist.

But Williams kept working the fact pattern and flagged additional infirmities in the arrangement, racking up those extra credit points.

The clearest issue was statutory. Blanche’s order barring future IRS audits of Trump, his family and their businesses ran directly into 26 U.S.C. § 7217, a law enacted in 1998 that makes it a crime for any “applicable person,” including the president and specified White House officials, to “request, directly or indirectly” that the IRS start or stop an audit of a specific taxpayer. Williams wrote that the audit-immunity provision “directly contravenes” the statute.

Two constitutional questions followed close behind, both raised in footnotes rather than resolved outright. The first was whether the arrangement violated the Take Care Clause, which requires the president to “faithfully execute” the laws rather than direct their suspension for his own benefit.

The second was whether the fund and the tax relief together amounted to an “emolument” beyond his fixed salary, barred by Article II’s Compensation Clause which prohibits the president from receiving additional compensation from the federal government or any state while in office. Judge Williams cited Alexander Hamilton’s own explanation of that clause in Federalist No. 73: that neither the government nor the president is “at liberty” to exceed the compensation set by law. Originalism at work!

The ethics coda

If the case-or-controversy and separation-of-powers analyses were the constitutional law portion of the exam, the final stretch of Williams’s order reads like a professional responsibility discussion tacked onto the end. But here, unlike with the extra-credit doctrines, she didn’t stop at flagging problems.

It is admittedly refreshing to see a federal judge impose such extraordinary sanctions. Williams not only disciplined the private lawyers who filed the suit, she referred the conduct of two of the Justice Department’s highest-ranking officials to their respective state bars. The order came just days before a confirmation hearing that could determine whether the acting attorney general keeps his job.

The conflicts Judge Williams identified ran through nearly every lawyer who touched the settlement. Stanley Woodward, now the DOJ’s Associate Attorney General and one of two officials who signed the settlement documents, had previously represented several January 6 defendants and Walt Nauta, Trump’s co-defendant in the Mar-a-Lago documents case. Both categories of people were positioned to benefit from the very fund he helped create.

Blanche, the other signatory, had served as Trump’s personal criminal defense attorney in three separate cases before joining the Justice Department. Yet neither he nor Woodward recused himself from the case.

Judge Williams noted that Florida’s rules governing lawyers who move between government and private practice exist precisely to prevent “power or discretion vested in that agency” from being “used for the special benefit” of a lawyer’s former client—the very risk she found here.

Blanche’s own account of events came in for particular scrutiny. Testifying before Congress the day after the case was dismissed, he defended the decision not to submit the settlement for judicial review by saying “there is no judge” and there was “no mechanism” for the court to weigh in. Judge Williams must have found it darkly humorous to be shunted out of the discussion, calling that explanation “at best, misleading and, at worst, disingenuous.” She noted that the court had been available to hear from either party at any point during the litigation.

On sanctions, Williams worked through two independent frameworks. Under Rule 11, which governs the filing of false or bogus cases, she found the lawsuit was brought for an improper purpose. It was filed not to litigate a real claim but to manufacture the appearance of judicial legitimacy for a deal already struck.

That finding alone supported non-monetary sanctions. She referred Trump’s lead attorney, Alejandro Brito, to the Florida Bar for possible discipline and barred co-counsel Daniel Epstein from appearing in the Southern District of Florida for one year. (More Latin: the term for when you specially appear in another jurisdiction by permission of the court is pro hac vice, and it is normally routinely granted to counsel from other jurisdictions. Not so anymore for Mr. Epstein.)

Separately, Judge Williams turned to the court’s inherent authority. That’s a power that unlocks only upon a finding of bad faith, defined as proof that “fraud has been practiced upon” the court, or that “the very temple of justice has been defiled.” Measured against that standard, Williams found both the plaintiffs and the government had acted in bad faith, and left open the possibility of monetary sanctions to reimburse the outside parties whose briefing prompted the inquiry. She also directed the clerk to send her order directly to the New York and D.C. bars, where Blanche and Woodward are separately facing ongoing disciplinary inquiries. This means two of the department’s three highest-ranking officials now have this order sitting in their files as they go before the bodies considering complaints against them.

Judge Williams clearly had one eye on the Eleventh Circuit, where an appeal is all but certain. As Vance observed, the order’s final pages read as much like a guide for appellate judges as a ruling for the parties before her. Williams reduced the entire case to five uncontroverted facts:

Donald Trump is President. President Trump controls the actions of the Secretary of the Treasury Department, the IRS Commissioner and all Executive Branch actors. President Trump, through Executive Order 14215, also controls the litigation strategy and interpretation of the laws guiding the Department of Justice. For the 109 days that this case was pending, no attorney representing the United States filed a notice of appearance or any document indicating the government’s position, interest or awareness of the matter. Defendants’ actions are consonant with the dictates of Executive Order 14215.

“Because there was never a proper case before the Court,” she concluded, “there was nothing to settle.”

Judge Williams ended her order with a line from John Adams, written nearly 250 years before this case landed on her docket: “Facts are stubborn things.” Whatever the parties wished, whatever they’d already agreed among themselves before ever walking into a courtroom, she wrote, they “cannot alter the state of the facts or evade the rule of law.”

A+ landing, if I may say so, Your Honor.