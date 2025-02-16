I’m often asked what folks can do, right now, to make a difference. And I’ve got what I think is a great, targeted idea.

We all know about the 2023 state Supreme Court election in Wisconsin, where the progressive took back over control of the majority. The gerrymandering of state districts came to an end. That led to fair maps, and in 2024 the Democrats picked up an additional 10 seats in the Assembly and 4 in the State Senate, making it a more balanced legislature.

One of the progressive justices is retiring in 2025, leaving an open seat. That leaves an opening, and another progressive candidate needs to win to maintain the progressive majority. If it flips back to the conservatives, several policies could be reversed, and progressive laws could be blocked putting Wisconsin back where it was two years ago.

Also, Wisconsin is still gerrymandered in its congressional districts, but that could and should change, too—if the progressive majority maintains control. Fairer maps there could give us 2-3 more House seats.

That’s why the GOP is salivating at the idea of taking BACK a state supreme court seat on April 1.

There’s a hotly contested election on that day. Susan Crawford, a Dane County circuit court judge, is keeping our hopes alive. Judge Crawford has a record of defending rights in the Wisconsin Attorney General’s office and private practice by championing workers, voters, and reproductive rights. Crawford has been endorsed by out Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D), the Wisconsin AFL-CIO and the Wisconsin Democratic Party.

Her opponent, Brad Schimel, is an anti-choice, anti-LGBTQ bigot who would likely rule to re-gerrymander districts, just like the North Carolina Supreme Court did. That fiasco cost us THREE house seats from that state alone. We could be holding hearings and impeaching Trump, with Speaker Hakeem Jeffries in charge, had we not lost the supreme court majority in that state a little over two years ago.

Fundraising for the race is neck and neck, and I want to give a material boost to Crawford, but I need your help.

If you are feeling powerless, if you are feeling hopeless, jump in NOW to help Crawford win, and watch the election returns on April 1. I believe we can galvanize progressives like we did in 2023 and hold on to the Wisconsin state Supreme Court, and that could make taking back the House so much easier.

If you’d like to voice your opposition to what’s happening to our country, put a bit of money behind it. And then make it feel like a sacrifice, so that you have skin in the game. The bigger the donation, the bigger the middle finger, I say.

Yes! Count me in for DEMOCRACY

Full disclosure: I’m running this fundraiser campaign through the Human Rights Campaign, where I serve on the national board and am co-chair of the Public Policy Committee, where we have recommended a formal endorsement of Susan Crawford.

So if all THAT wasn’t enough to make you open your wallet a bit, here’s a happy baby picture from Valentine’s Day. I’m making my donation in Riley’s name, for a better future for girls, women and all people in these United States.

Have a great long weekend, and I’ll see you back here on Tuesday after the Presidents- except-for-him Day holiday.

Jay