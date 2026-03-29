We celebrated my boy Ronan’s first birthday with family and many guncles and aunties!

Ronan looked like a little emperor!

Even Riley kept her headpiece on for her brother, instead of tearing it off right away per usual.

Ronan’s birthday is just four days out from mine, so this year we combined the two.

But I assume going forward, as soon as he understands what birthdays are really about, the focus will be squarely on him! Here was his hero wall:

It was a great end to a big day of celebrating what it truly means to be an American and fight for our democracy. This is my brother John and my bestie Blair at the top of the rally in NYC.

I feel doubly dedicated to the fight when I think about the world I want to leave for my kids when they are grown. And keep heart! Together we’ll get through this! We will build that future for them and all who come after us.

Have a terrific Sunday.

Jay (+ Ronan, Riley, Shade and Windsor)

Today, I’m taking things a bit easy.