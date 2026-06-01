The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Jen Schaefer's avatar
Jen Schaefer
2h

I’d love to see Barr, Bondi, and Blanche disbarred asap-just to name a few!

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5 replies
Bill McGee's avatar
Bill McGee
2h

Are future DOJs able to withdraw Bkanche's "can't ever audit Trump" order?

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