Photo courtesy of National Review

Donald Trump, true to form, tried to pull a fast one—this time on the courts as well as the American public.

As I wrote about earlier, Trump had sued the IRS, a federal agency he controls, for a whopping $10 billion. The case was questionable from the get-go, and Trump ultimately dropped it in favor of a “settlement” the moment a judge started asking uncomfortable questions.

He then used the maneuver as cover for something far more brazen. His acting attorney general, Todd Blanche, who until recently was Trump’s personal criminal defense lawyer, signed two separate orders on behalf of the U.S. in connection with, the “settlement”:

A directive creating a $1.776 billion slush fund drawn straight from the U.S. Treasury, with no congressional appropriation, deliberately structured to keep any court from reviewing a word of it; and A permanent order barring the IRS from ever auditing Trump, his family, or his businesses again, wiping out, among other things, a pending audit estimated to cost Trump as much as $100 million.

Even Republicans couldn’t stomach it. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) called it “utterly stupid, morally wrong.” The fund was so toxic it blew up negotiations over the Republican immigration bill Trump had demanded be enacted by today.

On May 29, a federal judge in Miami slammed on the brakes. Judge Kathleen M. Williams reopened the IRS case and ordered Trump’s lawyers to answer, by June 12, why the entire arrangement shouldn’t be treated as a fraud on the court. A second judge, in Virginia, froze the slush fund the same day.

Let’s do a quick primer on Trump’s IRS lawsuit, the “settlement” and the slush fund, then survey the Republican migraines and judiciary’s ire they have unleashed.

What if I just sued myself?

Trump had some nominal grievance over what had happened to his tax returns, which honestly he should have disclosed as promised long ago.

Sometime between 2018 and 2020, a mid-level IRS contractor named Charles Littlejohn stole confidential tax records belonging to Trump, his family, and thousands of other wealthy Americans, then leaked them to journalists. The New York Times received Trump’s records and reported in September 2020 that Trump had paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017, and nothing at all in ten of the previous fifteen years, largely because he reported losing much more money than he made. ProPublica received a broader tranche and published a series on how the ultra-wealthy legally minimize their tax burdens.

Littlejohn pleaded guilty in October 2023 to one count of unauthorized disclosure of tax return information and was sentenced in January 2024 to five years in federal prison, the statutory maximum.

Trump was not satisfied, and when he regained the presidency he saw a fresh opportunity to grift. On January 29, 2026, he filed suit in Miami federal court in his personal capacity, joined by Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and the Trump Organization, against the IRS and the Treasury Department. The complaint alleged that the agencies had failed to take “mandatory precautions” to prevent Littlejohn’s theft, and that the resulting disclosures had caused the plaintiffs “reputational and financial harm, public embarrassment” and damage to their business reputations.

But there was a structural problem with the lawsuit. Trump is the president of the United States, while the IRS is a federal agency and Treasury is a cCabinet department. Every named defendant reported, through a chain of command, to the plaintiff. There was no actual adversarial relationship between the parties, meaning the courts likely lacked the power to hear the case.

Article III of the Constitution limits federal courts to deciding actual disputes between parties with genuinely opposing interests, what jurists and our Constitution call a “case or controversy.” The requirement exists for a reason: Courts are not advisory bodies, and they can’t be used to decide academic questions or stage choreographed proceedings.

When a president sues an agency he controls, there is no real adversary. The agency’s lawyers work for the Justice Department, which works for the president. The defendant, in any meaningful sense, is the same person as the plaintiff. Federal courts, many note, therefore have no power to hear cases with such arrangements.

Judge Kathleen M. Williams, an Obama appointee sitting in Miami, saw this issue immediately. Before the case was a month old, she had asked outside lawyers to brief her on whether the court even had jurisdiction, that is, whether the lawsuit presented an actual “case or controversy” between genuinely adverse parties. The outside lawyers came back with serious concerns. The parties, apparently having no interest in that question being answered, began making other plans to come to a “settlement” out of court.

Okay, so what if I just settled with myself?

On May 18, 2026, just two days before Judge Williams’s deadline for the parties to address whether the lawsuit was even legally valid, Trump’s lawyers filed a formal notice dropping the case. Under court rules, because the defendant government (which, I need to point out again, Trump controls) had not yet filed a formal response to the lawsuit, the plaintiff (same dude) was entitled to walk away unilaterally without asking the judge’s permission or holding a hearing. The lawsuit ended the moment the paperwork was filed. Of interest to all inquiring minds, the notice made no mention of any settlement.

Hours later, the Justice Department (these days controlled by Trump) issued an order creating a $1.776 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund.” The fund was presented to the public as the settlement’s centerpiece. It grabbed headlines and made anyone who cares about the rule of law apoplectic, likely by design. Judge Williams, with no pending inquiry left to pursue, formally closed the case that evening.

The following morning, after Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche had already appeared before the Senate Appropriations Committee to field questions about the slush fund, the DOJ posted a one-page order, billed as supplement to the settlement agreement, bearing Blanche’s signature alone. (IRS CEO Frank Bisignano had signed the underlying settlement, but he had not signed the immunity addendum.) Metadata embedded in the document showed it had been prepared hours before Blanche testified. He did not mention it once during more than two hours of Senate testimony.

The addendum declared, in capital letters, that the IRS is “FOREVER BARRED and PRECLUDED” from auditing Trump, his family members, their affiliated trusts, and their businesses for any tax returns filed before the settlement date. It covered not just the specific claims in the lawsuit but, in Blanche’s language, “any matters that were raised or could have been raised” and “any matters currently pending or that could be pending.” In plain terms: every tax return Donald Trump has ever filed is now, on paper, permanently beyond the IRS’s reach.

The pending audit that Trump had cited for years as the reason he could not release his tax returns was now permanently closed. It was a dispute the Times and ProPublica had previously reported could cost Trump as much as $100 million.

At Blanche’s Senate hearing, Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI) put the addendum on the record: “This all seems to be an obvious abuse of power by the Department of Justice, by the president. He negotiated essentially with himself. You’re his appointee, the IRS are his appointees, he’s the plaintiff.” Blanche did not dispute this.

Trump, for his part, acknowledged the arrangement’s underlying absurdity in a social media post, writing that he was “supposed to work out a settlement with myself.” He framed this as a public sacrifice: he had, he explained, “given up a lot of money” by directing the settlement proceeds toward the broader anti-weaponization effort rather than taking a larger personal payout.

Taken together, the two stages of the settlement reflect distinct attempts to slip something past the courts and the public.

The first maneuver was aimed directly at the courts. By dropping the lawsuit two days before Judge Williams’s deadline—without disclosing that a settlement had already been arranged—Trump’s lawyers prevented her from doing her job. She had been preparing to ask a straightforward question: is this a real lawsuit, or a staged proceeding between parties who both report to the same man? The answer almost certainly was the latter. The dismissal made sure she never got to say so. In short, a federal court was used to file and work up a case, then discarded before it could reach an inconvenient conclusion.

The second maneuver was aimed at the public. The fund was the headliner: $1.776 billion for Trump’s allies (the figure being a keening dog whistle to insurrectionists) announced with fanfare, immediately controversial, immediately drawing fire. While Washington spent May 18 arguing about the fund, the more consequential document slipped past the following morning. The audit immunity order, with direct and lasting financial benefit to Trump personally, arrived buried beneath the noise, signed by a single official, and disclosed to no one during two hours of Senate testimony.

What if I handed “settlement” funds to my political allies?

Money for Trump’s $1.776 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund” would come from something called the Judgment Fund, a permanent Treasury account created by Congress in 1956 to allow the government to pay off court judgments and legal settlements quickly, without needing a separate congressional vote each time. That original fund was designed for routine use, such as a slip-and-fall at a federal building, a wrongful termination claim, or a contract dispute. Critics noted immediately that it was not designed for this kind of payoff. “The Judgment Fund is for lawsuits,” one legal expert told PBS. “It’s not for an amorphous group of people who feel like they’ve been wronged generally by a prior administration.”

The fund would be administered by a five-member commission with sweeping authority, including the power to issue both cash payments and formal government apologies to anyone who claimed they had been a victim of “lawfare” or “weaponization” by a prior administration. Four of the five commissioners would be appointed directly by Blanche. The fifth would be selected in consultation with congressional leadership, with Trump retaining the power to remove any of them.

As Axios reported, there is virtually no oversight over this slush fund. The commission’s decisions could not be appealed or challenged in court, stripping the judiciary of any ability to oversee the merits of the disbursements. Nor is there any requirement that payouts be disclosed to the public. The fund could, under its own terms, spend a portion of the $1.776 billion on its own operations—staff, travel, facilities—with no cap on those costs disclosed by the Justice Department or the White House.

Eligibility was defined so broadly as to be almost meaningless as a limiting principle. Blanche told the Senate Appropriations Committee that “anybody in this country can apply.” When pressed on whether members of the Proud Boys or Oath Keepers—groups convicted of seditious conspiracy for their role in the January 6 Capitol attack—could receive payments, Blanche declined to rule it out. “The commission will set the rules,” he said. When asked whether people convicted of assaulting Capitol Police officers could collect, he said the same.

The administration pointed to a precedent: a 2011 settlement called Keepseagle v. Vilsack, in which the Obama administration created a fund to compensate Native American farmers who had suffered decades of racial discrimination in federal loan programs. PolitiFact examined the comparison and rated it false. The Keepseagle fund had specific, documented eligibility standards; it arose from a genuine class-action lawsuit with adverse parties; it was subject to judicial oversight; and it served a defined group of verifiable victims. The Anti-Weaponization Fund had none of those features.

What it did have was a structure perfectly calibrated to serve the president’s political interests with the minimum possible accountability.

The Republicans are revolting!

As I wrote at the time of the fund’s announcement, its creation triggered one of the more remarkable displays of intraparty rebellion of Trump’s second term. Republican senators came out of a closed-door meeting with Blanche furious. Thom Tillis (R-NC) called it “stupid on stilts.” And Ted Cruz reported that at least half the senators in the room were “screaming at the acting attorney general.” In the House, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) announced flatly: “We’re gonna try to kill it.”

The collateral damage was immediate: Senate Republicans left for the Memorial Day recess without passing the $72 billion immigration enforcement package Trump had demanded be on his desk by June 1. This was a self-inflicted wound, as one senior Republican aide put it, because the immigration funding “would have passed, if not for the actions of the administration.”

Since that time, the situation has deteriorated for the White House. Some Republican allies are quietly urging the White House to scrap the fund entirely before it does further damage heading into the 2026 midterms. Trump, characteristically, has shown no interest in retreat. He defended the fund publicly and made clear he considers his grip on the party firm enough to outlast the dissent.

Not so fast there, Donald

The administration’s strategy to use the court for his case, then escape before the court could rule, lasted eleven days.

On May 27, a bipartisan group of 35 former federal judges filed a motion in Miami asking Judge Williams to reopen the case. The filing was itself unusual. Former judges rarely intervene in pending matters, and the willingness of prominent conservatives to sign on signaled how seriously the legal community viewed what had happened.

Their argument was direct: Trump’s lawyers had dropped the case without disclosing that a settlement had already been arranged, deliberately racing past the court’s deadline to address whether the lawsuit represented a genuine legal dispute. The settlement that emerged immediately afterward, the former judges argued, was “a product of collusion and is itself a fraud on the Court”—a serious accusation carrying specific legal meaning. A fraud on the court is not merely sharp practice or aggressive lawyering. It refers to conduct that corrupts the judicial process itself, deceiving the court in a way that impairs its ability to function as an independent institution.

Two days later, Judge Williams acted. In a brief but pointed order, she said she would examine “grievous allegations” that the deal had been “premised on deception.” She directed Trump’s lawyers to answer two questions by June 12: whether the court had been the victim of a fraud, and whether the parties had colluded to settle a case in which they were never genuinely on opposite sides. In reopening the case, she restored it to the moment before the dismissal was filed, restoring her own authority to examine what had happened.

The same afternoon, in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema, a Clinton appointee, issued an emergency order freezing the fund entirely. The plaintiffs before her included a former federal prosecutor who had been fired, a college professor who had been acquitted of charges brought against him, the city of New Haven, Connecticut, and several advocacy groups. Their core argument was that the administration had used the Judgment Fund for a purpose Congress never authorized, namely a broad political compensation program with no defined class of victims, no genuine lawsuit underlying it, and no judicial oversight of how the money would be spent.

Brinkema agreed that the situation was urgent enough to halt everything immediately, writing that the freeze was necessary to ensure no public money was “irreversibly disbursed” while the legal challenges proceeded. Her order barred the administration from transferring money into the fund, accepting claims, appointing commissioners, or taking operational steps to stand the program up.

Both courts have set June 12 as the next critical date. In Miami, Trump’s lawyers must respond to Judge Williams on the fraud allegations by either defending the settlement’s legitimacy or moving to shut down the inquiry. In Virginia, Judge Brinkema will hear full arguments on whether to extend her freeze into a longer stay while the case proceeds.

With two federal courts moving to block his scams, Trump once again may find himself spending the wee hours firing off Truth Social diatribes against “radical” and “communist” judges. And lawyers at the DOJ, including Todd Blanche, may need to lawyer up themselves if they want to keep their law licenses.