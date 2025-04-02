Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images

In the first major test of Trump’s self-claimed mandate to govern, voters went to the polls in three special elections of national significance: a pivotal seat on the Wisconsin state Supreme Court, and two congressional House seats in deeply red Florida.

Elon Musk threw himself, and his money, into the Wisconsin race, sensing correctly that a big defeat could carry political ramifications, both short and long term. His presence and his funding drew responses from Democrats, who rushed to shore up Judge Susan Crawford with small dollar donations. (That includes this community here at The Status Kuo, which pitched in over $250,000 in contributions!)

The results are now in, and we have many reasons to cheer them. In my mind, there are three main takeaways, so let’s run through them while we grab a plate of schadenfreude from the sad Elon Musk buffet.

Democrats are ascendant

Wisconsin is among the swingiest of the swing states. It switched columns in the 2016, 2020 and 2024 presidential races. It’s gone from a radical conservative to a progressive governor. It’s had its state district maps redrawn and challenged multiple times. It is represented by a MAGA white male (Sen. Ron Johnson) and a bisexual white female (Sen. Tammy Baldwin) in the Senate. And it has seen its majority on the Supreme Court up for grabs twice in two years.

The state Supreme Court race could have national consequences. While Wisconsin now has fairer maps for its state legislative elections, its congressional maps still award six of its eight congressional seats to Republicans due to heavy gerrymandering. A challenge to those maps could see one or even two more House seats go to the Democrats in 2026.

That’s why Judge Susan Crawford’s victory over her opponent, the MAGA extremist Brad Schimel, has drawn cheers from Democrats around the nation. She not only won but trounced Schimel handily by double digits—a sign that, at least in special elections, Democrats are highly motivated and turn out in big numbers.

Crawford’s victory follows a pattern in recent elections. As I wrote about earlier, a state senate race in Pennsylvania, where the Democrat actually flipped a long-held GOP seat, bodes well for Democratic prospects in the near term and has Republicans on the back foot.

The overperformance in Pennsylvania was not a one-off thing. In Florida, while Democrats didn’t flip either of the two deeply red seats, they overperformed by 16 and 23 points respectively. Were that to happen in 2026, we’d be looking at a total rout nationwide.

Money isn’t everything

For months we have been hearing about how Elon Musk will use his vast wealth to primary any Republicans who don’t fall in line and deliver death blows in any local races where he gets involved and opens his cash spigot.

But something else entirely happened in Wisconsin. There, Musk’s grotesque cash handouts, where he signed over million dollar checks and paid people cash to sign petitions, backfired on him. Instead of allowing Schimel to roll to victory, Musk’s presence and funds galvanized liberals and progressives. Judge Crawford set her campaign up as the underdog, fighting against the world’s richest man—which in turn brought in donations from around the country to counter Musk’s money.

She also turned the contest into something of a referendum on Trump’s governance to date. Sensing Musk’s deep unpopularity, Crawford’s ads heavily featured DOGE and its indiscriminate cost-cutting during the final weeks of her campaign.

Musk’s attention and Crawford’s response transformed this race into a contest with a national spotlight. And that resulted in extremely high turnout for a special election, especially from Democratic enclaves such as Madison and Milwaukee.

In the end, Musk spent a total of $25 million of his own money to try to defeat Crawford, but she won by nearly the same point spread as Justice Janet Protasiewicz did two years ago. That drubbing has revealed Musk to be something of a paper tiger, and his money to be something candidates can flip back on him.

Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries had a warning for Republican House members who were counting on Musk’s money to help them keep their majority: “It’s time for them to walk away from this unelected, unpopular, unhinged and un-American billionaire puppet master,” Jeffries said on MSNBC. “Elon Musk was just rejected decisively by the voters of Wisconsin. He tried to spend his unlimited resources to buy a state supreme court seat in Wisconsin, and it failed spectacularly.”

Judge Crawford underscored this sentiment. “As a little girl growing up in Chippewa Falls, I never could have imagined that I'd be taking on the richest man in the world, for justice in Wisconsin. And we won!”

“Justice does not have a price. Our courts are not for sale,” Judge Crawford added.

Trump and Musk are scared.

As I wrote about earlier, Trump was already concerned about the precarious GOP House majority, so much so that he pulled his nominee for UN Ambassador, Rep. Elise Stefanik, fearing her seat could flip. He was right to be scared: The Florida House results could easily have resulted in a loss of the seat in a special election driven by high turnout from furious Democrats.

Musk was also very scared going into last night. He even went before crowds to warn that the “destiny of humanity” depended on the House majority, which depended on this state supreme court race because of its ability to strike down unfair, unconstitutional congressional district maps.

What Musk really is scared about is a Democratic House majority, which would almost certainly launch hearings and investigations into his many activities in these early months of the Trump presidency. He knows that two seats in Wisconsin could determine who holds the gavel, Johnson or Jeffries, so Musk went all in with both cash and personal appearances in the state.

Now that the voters rejected his candidate, and by implication the Trump/Musk agenda, Musk is singing a different tune. He’s pointing to the approval of Wisconsin Issue 1 by voters, which amended the state constitution to require a Photo ID to vote, and lamely claiming, “This was the most important thing.”

Wait, what happened to the “destiny of humanity” at stake with the state Supreme Court race? Musk’s current “I didn’t care about that stupid race anyway!” rings pretty hollow in light of his earlier, over-the-top rhetoric.

And in any event, Issue 1 doesn’t actually change anything in the state in any practical sense. That’s because there’s already a law requiring Photo ID to vote. This just enshrines that into Wisconsin’s state constitution so that it’s harder for a future Democratic-controlled legislature to ease burdens on voting.

What the results portend

Musk no doubt appreciates that there’s no escaping the math of the results from last night. A double digit loss in Wisconsin meant things shifted markedly to the blue in that state. And look! They really did, pretty much everywhere in the state, per the New York Times:

The shift in the two Florida races is also decisively blue in color, with every county shifting to the left. Here’s the county-by-county shift in FL-6 for example:

The smart thing in light of these elections results would be for the White House to cut the crap, send Musk back to run his companies, and stop destroying the federal government, the federal workforce, our relationships with our allies and trading partners, and the lives of innocent migrants and trans people.

But instead, Trump and his extremist advisors will undoubtedly press on with their agenda, mistakenly claiming that they have some national mandate to continue wrecking everything, even when every election so far has screamed otherwise. That will push independents and traditional Republicans away, giving the resistance to Trump and Musk a clear opening.

In his epic 25 hour, history making filibuster, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey laid the stakes out clearly. “This is not a left or right moment. It’s a right or wrong moment,” he said.

Voters still understand what wrong feels like. They don’t like Musk’s money or his sledgehammer approach to cost-cutting. They don’t like tariffs and higher consumer prices. And they don’t like Trump’s attacks on our allies and attempts to reorder the world in favor of Putin and Russia.

These aren’t partisan questions. They are questions about the fundamental role of the federal government and of the U.S. in the world. They are questions about whether elections should be bought, and whether unelected billionaires should have so much power.

Voters have now delivered the first few verdicts on these questions, and they are a resounding rejection of the Trump/Musk agenda and worldview. The White House’s response, at least so far, appears to be to dismiss these results and double down.

The voters are nearly certain to reply in kind.