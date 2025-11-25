Lindsey Halligan, left, in New York City, on September 7, 2025. Federal Judge Cameron McGowan Currie. | XNY/Star Max/GC Images/U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina

Let’s do a zoom in, zoom out.

By now you’ve probably heard that yesterday U.S. District Judge Cameron Currie dismissed two criminal cases against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The way she did so matters—not just to Comey and James, but to the larger question of Trump’s power to use the Justice Department as a weapon.

Judge Currie ruled that Trump’s political lackey, Lindsey Halligan, was never legally appointed as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. Every action Halligan took in that role was therefore unauthorized, including the prosecutions of Comey and James. If the Justice Department wants to pursue charges, it will have to re-indict them once a lawfully appointed U.S. attorney is in place.

This decision—along with similar ones around the country blocking Trump’s U.S. attorney appointments—poses a serious threat to Trump’s politically motivated prosecutions. It doesn’t do so through any novel argument. It simply requires the administration to follow the law. But that basic requirement drastically limits Trump’s ability to install more unqualified loyalists like Halligan.

The White House is, of course, eager to appeal Judge Currie’s decision. So let’s zoom in on her reasoning, then zoom out to consider what the judge’s wrench might do to slow Trump’s revenge machine.

A quick review of how we got here

Before zooming in on Judge Currie’s ruling, it’s helpful to trace the chain of resignations and appointments that led to Halligan—an insurance lawyer with no prosecutorial experience—bringing cases against Comey and James.

The former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia resigned right before Trump took office. The Attorney General at the time appointed Erik Siebert as an “interim” U.S. attorney under a law known as Section 546(a). His appointment lasted 120 days, until May 21, 2025.

With no replacement nominated and the 120-day period about to expire, the judges of the Eastern District of Virginia appointed Siebert under their power to do so, which is laid out in paragraph (d) of Section 546. After May 21, Siebert served in his role because the court—not AG Pam Bondi—put him there.

Siebert had already decided not to bring charges against Comey and James due to insufficient evidence. That infuriated Trump, and Siebert resigned on September 19 before he could be fired. On September 20, Trump posted that Siebert was a “Woke RINO,” adding, “No, I fired him.” Trump insisted there was a “GREAT CASE” against Comey and James and demanded action. (The Justice Department is supposed to be independent of the White House, so this was wildly improper.)

Bondi sprang into action. On September 22, she issued an order under Section 546 purporting to appoint Halligan as “interim” U.S. attorney for 120 days or until replaced. Three days later, Halligan appeared alone before a grand jury and secured a two-count indictment against Comey. She likely committed multiple acts of misconduct along the way, but those details aren’t necessary for our purposes here.

Comey moved to disqualify Halligan and to dismiss the indictment on the ground that her appointment was unlawful, and James joined his motion.

Zoom in: Judge Currie’s textual analysis

Judge Currie’s opinion is methodical and well reasoned. She walked through the statutory text, applied standard interpretive rules, and reviewed the legislative history of the appointment statute. All of it supports her conclusion that once an initial 120-day interim appointment expires, only district court judges—not the Attorney General—may appoint an interim U.S. attorney.

So let’s dork out a little and dive into some legal analysis, starting with the text of the statute. Normally, U.S. attorneys must be appointed by the President with Senate confirmation under Section 541. But Section 546 governs interim appointments. Three parts matter here:

Paragraph (a) allows the AG to appoint an interim U.S. attorney when a vacancy arises.

Paragraph (c)(2) provides that the interim appointee “may serve until” either a presidential nominee is confirmed or 120 days pass—whichever comes first. For Siebert, the 120-day cap came first.

Paragraph (d) states that if the 120-day period expires, “the district court for such district may appoint a United States attorney to serve until the vacancy is filled.”

This is straightforward, but the government’s position was anything but. The White House argued that once Siebert’s 120-day term expired and the district court reappointed him, Bondi still retained authority to make another AG appointment after Siebert resigned. And, incredibly, it claimed Bondi could keep reappointing Halligan indefinitely unless and until the Senate rejected her.

If that sounds absurd, you’re following along perfectly. After all, if the AG could repeatedly reappoint interim U.S. attorneys, paragraph (d) becomes meaningless. Why would Congress give district courts the power to appoint if the AG could simply override them forever?

Comey took the correct position: Once the first 120-day interim appointment expires, only the district court may appoint the acting U.S. attorney.

Judge Currie drilled down on the statutory language. Section 546(d) begins, “If an appointment expires under subsection (c)(2)…” The “If” was a condition that was met here. And the indefinite article—“an appointment”—means any such appointment. Once Siebert’s appointment expired, the statutory condition was triggered.

She also noted that paragraph (d) mentions only the district court—not the AG. By contrast, paragraph (a) explicitly grants the AG an initial appointment power. Congress clearly knew how to authorize AG appointments but chose not to extend that authority beyond the 120-day window.

And again: accepting the government’s theory would render paragraph (d) superfluous. Courts avoid interpretations that nullify entire statutory provisions.

Zoom in: Judge Currie’s legislative history analysis

Whenever a lower court judge can cite a memo written by a now-Supreme Court justice, they will. Here, the memo came from none other than Justice Samuel Alito.

In 1986, when Alito was Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the Office of Legal Counsel, he wrote a memo concluding that Section 546 does not permit the AG to make a second appointment after the initial 120-day period expires. At that point, interim appointments must be made by district courts.

That’s precisely Judge Currie’s conclusion today. So the question becomes: will Justice Alito contradict his own memo?

Section 546 has also undergone a notable legislative arc. In 2006, the Patriot Act eliminated the 120-day limit and the district court backstop, allowing AG-appointed interim U.S. attorneys to serve indefinitely. That was no bueno.

Congress fixed the problem in 2007 through the “Preserving United States Attorney Independence Act” authored by the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein. That law restored the 120-day cap and reaffirmed district court authority.

Feinstein’s explanation for her legislation is on point. She stressed that the revisions were necessary to prevent the Executive from “avoiding Senate confirmation” by keeping interim U.S. attorneys in place indefinitely—exactly the scenario unfolding today. She also warned that temporary prosecutors are especially vulnerable to political pressure.

Because both the text and history of Section 546—including Alito’s own memo—support Judge Currie, her ruling stands a strong chance on appeal, even if it ultimately reaches the Supreme Court.

Congratulations! You’ve just worked through a statute the way a judge would: examining text, applying interpretive rules and consulting legislative history. All of it points to a win for the rule of law—and to Lindsey Halligan being out of a job.

Zoom out: What this means for Trump’s revenge tour

If appointment authority now rests with district court judges instead of Pam Bondi, we are far more likely to see qualified, non-political replacements—two qualities Halligan is notably lacking.

We’ve seen a similar development in the District of New Jersey. There, a federal judge held in August that Trump’s handmaiden, Alina Habba, was serving illegally. He disqualified her from prosecuting two cases. A panel of federal judges named a new top federal prosecutor for New Jersey, Desiree Leigh Grace, who had been her second in command. But the Trump administration disregarded the judicial order and removed Habba’s replacement. The government has appealed Habba’s disqualification, but during oral arguments a month ago, the appellate panel seemed highly skeptical of the White House’s maneuvers to keep her installed without Senate confirmation.

Without loyalists in place to bring charges, Trump’s ability to weaponize the DOJ starts to collapse. To prosecute his enemies, he needs U.S. attorneys willing to file baseless criminal cases. But if interim appointments must come from district courts—or if Senate confirmation becomes unavoidable—it becomes far harder to find such subservient tools.

In the Comey and James cases, for example, a district court-appointed U.S. attorney might reach the same conclusion as Siebert: The evidence is insufficient. In Comey’s case, dismissal likely pushes the case beyond the statute of limitations entirely. In James’s case, any new U.S. attorney would have to decide whether to re-indict her despite Siebert’s formal declination memorandum stating the case lacked evidentiary support.

Trump also cannot win by forcing resignations. If Siebert’s replacement must be appointed by the district court, Trump gains nothing by pushing anyone out; he simply loses time while the vacancy remains.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department is already bleeding talent, with many departures during Trump’s first year of his second term. For those who remain, the likelihood of having to work forever under an incompetent, politically motivated figurehead has just dropped, perhaps considerably, as federal courts begin to assert their authority to block the worst of Trump’s appointments and abuses.