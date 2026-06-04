I’m writing for The Big Picture substack today about something many people don’t realize yet: Tens of millions of Americans with 401Ks or pension funds are about to be forced to own a piece of SpaceX, Elon’s Musk’s space and AI company. In eight days, the company is launching the biggest IPO in history. And to curry favor with Musk, regulators have bent the rules that normally exist to protect investors, resulting in an indirect forced ownership of SpaceX by the big institutional investors that hold our retirement savings.

The result, as I’ll explain in my piece, is disturbing. Through an unprecedented relaxing of the rules governing which companies can be included in top stock indices, the public will soon wind up owning a part of SpaceX, with all of its attendant risks, whether we like it or not.

Look for my write-up in your inboxes later today. If you’re not yet a subscriber, you can sign up for free or as a valued paid supporter.

Speaking candidly, my team took a big hit to our business on Monday when Facebook randomly shut off our ability to monetize content (without explaining why) with no recourse. If you’re able to support our work with a paid subscription, click the box below to help us dig out of the large hole Mark Zuckerberg just threw us in. The chaos never ends with these damned platforms and the billionaire bullies who run them…

Yes, I’ll help! Screw You, Zuck!

Thanks to all who can help keep my team afloat and paid through these rough waters. I’ll be back here tomorrow with my regular installment of The Status Kuo.

Jay