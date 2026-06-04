The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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Linda Braun's avatar
Linda Braun
4h

WTF, Jay! This is another reason to add to my refusal to be part of Facebook.

Honestly, I have never trusted myself to not spend way too much time on Facebook; I know I miss out on a valuable way to keep in touch with old friends and former students, but I want to focus on “real” life, not virtual experiences—especially ones that are controlled by algorithms seeking to make profits by suckling up my time and energy.

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Cam Meaney's avatar
Cam Meaney
4h

This is sooooo wrong! What can we do to stop it?

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