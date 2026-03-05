I’m writing today in The Big Picture about Tuesday’s primary election in Texas—the “big prize” state that both parties have their eyes on.

On the Democratic side, it wasn’t a policy fight so much as a question of style. James Talarico ran on faith, unity and anti-corporate populism, while Jasmine Crockett came out swinging as the anti-Trump firebrand. Talarico won, but there’s a racial gap he’ll need to close. That said, he’s also made promising inroads with independents and Latino voters. The eye-popping numbers tell a fascinating story.

On the GOP side, Sen. John Cornyn and Texas AG Ken Paxton, a far-right extremist, both failed to reach a majority due to a spoiler candidate. That means a runoff at the end of May. Expect things to get ugly, and for Trump to play an outsize role—for better or worse for that party.

Texas is a big long-run prize because of its 40 Electoral College votes—possibly 45 after 2030. If Republicans maintain their hold there, Democrats will have to run the table elsewhere to win the White House. Talarico says the moment to take back Texas is now, and that he’s the standard bearer. Republicans, including Trump, are clearly worried. I lay this out, including some very interesting results, in today’s piece.

