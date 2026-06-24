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Douglas Brown's avatar
Douglas Brown
2h

Thank you for these encouraging examples.

Perhaps the only frustration I feel after having read this is that when an egregious action by the administration is stopped by a District Court, the perpetrators in the administration experience no legal consequences themselves. They simply look for something else to try or, worse, a way to ignore the ruling altogether.

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Robert Israel's avatar
Robert Israel
2h

Every single person that works for this fascist orange monster should be impeached. The guy is suffering from major physical and mental decline for decades.He is insane. I was glad to see a number of progressive candidates win elections yesterday. At least they are willing to stand up and fight not like most of the corporate Democrats that do absolutely nothing.

I pray to God that Democrats sweep the November elections and take over the house and the Senate, otherwise we are done as a country-

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