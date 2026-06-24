Photo courtesy of Reuters

The most important judicial battles of Trump’s second term are not being fought at the Supreme Court. They’re being waged in federal district courts across the country, before individual judges whose names most Americans have never heard.

The numbers alone are telling. The Trump regime has now lost more than 70 percent of the lawsuits filed against its actions. According to Just Security’s litigation tracker, plaintiffs have racked up 272 wins against the regime, with 64 government actions permanently blocked and another 143 temporarily halted. The losses have occurred across the full ideological spectrum of the federal bench, including many of Trump’s own appointees.

The President has responded by attacking judges by name, accusing them of disloyalty and foreign sympathies, calling for their impeachment, and even directing the Justice Department to file misconduct complaints against them. That’s a bridge too far even for this radical Supreme Court; when Trump demanded the impeachment of Chief Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Chief Justice John Roberts issued a rare public statement reminding the president that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreeing with a court’s ruling.

In the face of these attacks, federal judges have not flinched. This week alone, three federal district court rulings landed with particular force, addressing the weaponization of the criminal process against political opponents, the integrity of our national elections, and the need to respect legal process in our immigration system. They were handed down by three judges who knew their rulings would paint targets on their backs.

A “blatantly unlawful and unethical use of the grand-jury process”

To understand the import of what Chief U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz did on Monday, we need to rewind to events in Minneapolis in January.

Operation Metro Surge began in December 2025, a federal immigration enforcement operation that descended on Minnesota with the force of an occupying army. The Trump regime said it was targeting dangerous criminals, but that turned out to be largely fiction. Court records unsealed during the subsequent litigation showed that 77.1 percent of the roughly 4,000 people arrested during the operation had no criminal convictions.

During the street actions and protests that followed, federal agents shot and killed two U.S. citizens: Renee Good on January 7, 2026, and Alex Pretti on January 24. The city of Minneapolis estimates that the operation caused nearly $700 million in economic damage through business closures, lost wages, and community trauma.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz sued to block the operation. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey spoke out forcefully against ICE activity. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison demanded justice. Then, even as the slain were still being mourned, the Justice Department opened a criminal investigation into Walz, Frey, Ellison, St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her and the county boards of Hennepin and Ramsey counties—essentially the governmental apparatus of the entire Twin Cities region.

The timeline of the criminal investigation is instructive. Trump had been publicly demanding a day of reckoning and retribution for Minnesota. Within days of his social media posts, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump had been privately complaining that then-Attorney General Pam Bondi was weak because she hadn’t moved fast enough to pursue his political enemies. Days after that, the DOJ opened its investigation. Todd Blanche, then Deputy Attorney General, accused Walz and Frey of encouraging violence against law enforcement and vowed to stop their terrorism by whatever means necessary. The conduct that earned them that accusation, as best the record shows, was filing a lawsuit.

Judge Schiltz noted the sequence of events in his ruling. It ultimately led the DOJ, on January 20, to serve six grand jury subpoenas on the offices of the defendants demanding more than a year’s worth of internal communications, texts, emails, and policy documents related to their response to federal immigration enforcement.

As Democracy Docket observed, grand jury subpoenas carry the implicit threat of criminal indictment. Receiving one means a federal prosecutor has gone before a secret grand jury and obtained its authority. And notably, they are almost never quashed.

Judge Schiltz quashed all six.

As the Star Tribune noted, Schiltz is a George W. Bush appointee who clerked for the late Justice Antonin Scalia and mentored Justice Amy Coney Barrett. There’s no basis for a claim of “liberal bias.” Schiltz simply read the record, applied the law, and called what he saw by its name.

Schiltz wrote that “the evidence that the challenged subpoenas were issued for unlawful reasons is overwhelming” and that the Department had “struggled—without success—to identify a single plausible investigatory justification for the subpoenas.” He noted that the “connections between the information sought in the subpoenas and any possible criminal violation range from extremely weak to nonexistent.” And he added that the subpoenas sought materials that “largely if not entirely relate to constitutionally protected conduct.”

He went further. Trump’s repeated public vows of retribution, Schiltz found, established beyond reasonable dispute that the subpoenas were part of a broader campaign to coerce state and local officials in Minnesota to assist the Trump administration in its federal immigration enforcement. He tied them explicitly to what he called the Trump administration’s well-established history of using criminal investigations to retaliate against and pressure the president’s political and personal adversaries. Then came the hammer blow:

“Initiating a criminal investigation in order to harass political opponents or to coerce them into taking official action — particularly official action that the federal government cannot directly require those political opponents to take — is a blatantly unlawful and unethical use of the grand-jury process.”

The Tenth Amendment, Schiltz noted, bars the federal government from forcing states or their political subdivisions to enforce federal laws. The regime was using the criminal justice system to do through intimidation what the Constitution forbids it from doing directly. Schiltz concluded that nothing in this order or in the materials submitted to the Court could possibly compromise a criminal investigation, because, as the Court explained at length, the Department was not conducting one. It was using the grand jury process for other, unlawful purposes.

The DOJ’s justifications, Schiltz wrote, were risible—his SAT word, meaning laughable.

The stakes of this ruling extend well beyond Minnesota. Had Schiltz allowed the subpoenas to stand, the DOJ would have established a playbook: any state or local official who refuses to devote public resources to federal immigration enforcement could be subject to criminal investigation. Every blue-state governor, every sanctuary city mayor, every county commissioner who tells ICE it cannot use local jails would have been on notice that noncompliance carries the threat of a grand jury subpoena. The anti-commandeering doctrine, the constitutional guarantee that the federal government cannot conscript state officials into its enforcement programs, would have been effectively nullified by prosecutorial fear.

Walz called the ruling a victory for the rule of law and our democracy. But it was also something more: a ruling that refused to let two dead Americans become the predicate for a political prosecution.

The federal government “threatens the sacred right to vote.”

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Sparkle Sooknanan saved Anthony Nel’s right to vote, and with it, tens of thousands like him.

Nel was born in South Africa. He became a U.S. citizen as a teenager when his parents were naturalized. He registered to vote in Texas. He voted for years without incident.

Then, in late 2025, Texas ran its voter rolls through a newly overhauled federal database called SAVE—the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements System—which the Department of Homeland Security had rebuilt with the help of Elon Musk’s DOGE operation. The original SAVE system was designed to verify the immigration status of individuals applying for government benefits. It checked people one at a time, using DHS-issued identification numbers. The rebuilt version could run bulk checks on thousands of voters simultaneously, had been linked to Social Security Administration data for the first time, and now included the records of American-born citizens alongside foreign nationals.

The SAVE system flagged Nel as a potential noncitizen. Texas sent him a letter saying he needed to prove his citizenship or his voter registration would be canceled. He didn’t respond in time, and his registration was canceled. He was, in the system’s judgment, no longer eligible to vote in the country where he was a citizen.

Nel is not alone. When Texas ran more than 2,700 flagged potential noncitizens through the process, many turned out to be American citizens. People like Nel, born abroad to parents who later naturalized, fall into a category USCIS itself acknowledges the SAVE system cannot reliably verify. Travis County officials found that roughly a quarter of their flagged voters had registered at the DMV and had therefore already provided proof of citizenship. At least 11 of them were confirmed citizens. DHS and the Social Security Administration had known about the reliability problems before they built the system. They built it anyway.

By April 2026, more than 67 million voter records had been run through the overhauled SAVE system. Of those, 21,000 had been flagged as potential noncitizens. That’s less than one percent, which sounds reassuring until you remember that the midterms are in November; there are tens of millions more records that could be run against the system; many races are decided by a few hundred votes; and for every person who gets flagged, the burden of proof falls on the voter, not the government.

On Monday, Judge Sooknanan, a Biden appointee presiding in Washington, D.C., ruled the entire SAVE overhaul unlawful and ordered it shut down. As NPR reported, Sooknanan’s 75-page ruling found that federal agencies had “haphazardly combined and repurposed the private information of millions of Americans, including citizenship data that they knew to be unreliable.” She found that the creation of the expanded SAVE system violated the Privacy Act, the Social Security Act, and the Administrative Procedure Act—three separate statutory violations, each independently sufficient to kill the program. The agencies had no statutory authority to build what they built. They had received tens of thousands of negative public comments during a required notice period and ignored every one of them.

The DOJ had argued that only a small number of naturalized voters might have inaccurate data in SSA records. Sooknanan called that argument a red herring. She also went further, saying the dissemination of inaccurate citizenship data about voters was defamatory because it implied that those wrongly removed from voter rolls had committed a federal crime by registering as a noncitizen. The administration’s arguments to the contrary, she wrote, border on the absurd:

“All in all, the federal government has knowingly trampled on the privacy rights of American citizens in a manner that threatens the sacred right to vote. This Court cannot stand idly by while that happens.”

The regime’s response came from DHS General Counsel James Percival, who posted,

“It’s amazing how hard the Left will fight to stop us from solving problems they insist do not exist. Judge Sparkle Soknanan’s [sic] latest ruling preventing DHS from addressing alien voting is just the latest example!”

Stephen Miller added, “Judge Sparkle [sic] decrees that America belongs to any random alien on planet earth, just like our founders intended.” Some right-wing accounts noted, pointedly, that Sooknanan was born in Trinidad and Tobago.

These attacks didn’t address the substance of her ruling, which was airtight. The regime built a national citizenship surveillance database using unreliable data, violated three federal privacy statutes, ignored public comment, and was already using the results to remove American citizens from voter rolls five months before a midterm election. In a separate proceeding challenging Trump’s mail-in voting executive order, the DOJ’s own lawyers acknowledged in court that the citizenship lists being compiled would be underinclusive and incomplete.

Naturalized citizens are the population most vulnerable to a database that cannot reliably verify their citizenship. The regime has lost nine consecutive cases in its campaign to compel states to hand over their voter rolls, has had three separate federal judges block its 2025 executive order requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote, and is zero for nine in voter data litigation. This is consistent and determined voter suppression, dressed in the language of election integrity.

Sooknanan’s ruling doesn’t end the fight, as the regime will undoubtedly appeal. But it likely means the SAVE system, as built, cannot be used against the 2026 electorate. Anthony Nel and others like him can vote.

ICE’s “courthouse-arrest policies are devoid of rational explanation”

Judge P. Casey Pitts dealt a giant blow to one of ICE’s worst practices.

For 80 years, a basic principle governed federal law enforcement near courthouses. Authorities don’t make arrests there. Not at hospitals, not at churches, not at schools—and not at courthouses, where people go precisely because the legal system has ordered them to appear. The logic is clear: Any legal system in which showing up makes you less safe than not showing up cannot function properly.

Trump ended that principle on his first day back in office. ICE began arresting people at immigration courthouses. These are immigrants who had filed asylum claims, complied with every check-in requirement, retained lawyers, and appeared at their scheduled hearings. To trap these law-abiding residents, the White House developed a cruel new tactic: dismissing immigrants’ cases in court and arresting them on the spot. From there, ICE could funnel them into expedited removal, a fast-track deportation process with far fewer due process protections than the standard proceedings they had been navigating.

The tactic caught judges and lawyers off guard. That was the point. It also caught Carmen Pablo Sequen in its trap. Sequen had fled persecution to seek safety in the United States. She did everything the system asked of her: turned herself in to authorities, filed her asylum claim and showed up for her court dates. At one of those hearings, ICE was waiting. She was arrested in the courthouse. It was the one place, she said, that she had been told to trust. She said the terror of that day haunted her.

ICE never documented why it had revoked its own 2021 guidance, which had restricted courthouse arrests to narrow circumstances such as national security threats or imminent danger. It issued no replacement rules specifically for immigration courts. The 2025 policies, Judge Pitts found, do not mention immigration courthouses at all.

That meant agents were operating under no internal limits whatsoever. And when courts began asking questions, the government’s own lawyers admitted in March 2026 that the legal justification the regime had been relying on for courthouse arrests does not and has never applied to immigration courts.

That admission—that the government had been making arrests for months under a legal theory its own lawyers conceded was unsupported—became the foundation of the ruling Judge Pitts issued on June 23.

Pitts is a Biden appointee in the Northern District of California. In a 71-page order, he vacated the ICE courthouse arrest policies nationwide. (For those wondering, this is still possible where there is a nationwide certified class.) He also struck down a separate waiver that had extended ICE’s authority to hold detainees in short-term holding facilities from 12 hours to 72 hours, a change made with, as Pitts found, no reasoned explanation.

For the past 80 years, Pitts explained, the Administrative Procedure Act has commanded federal agencies to think before they act. ICE did not. Pitts found that the agencies had “failed to provide reasoned explanations for their actions” and had failed to consider “important aspects of the problem”—including the chilling effect on immigration court attendance, the risks tied to prolonged detention, and whether alternatives existed. The agency’s own dismissal of chilling-effect concerns, Pitts wrote, was “a non sequitur.” The reversal of decades of courthouse protection was, he concluded, “not from merely unreasoned decision-making but a complete lack of decision-making.”

His conclusion was unsparing: “In sum, ICE’s 2025 courthouse-arrest policies are devoid of rational explanation.”

Before this ruling, asylum seekers faced what Pitts had previously described as a Hobson’s choice between two irreparable harms: appear in court and risk arrest and detention, or skip the hearing and lose your case in absentia, forfeiting any claim for asylum or other relief. Either way, you lose. The administration was not trying to enforce immigration law through the courts; it was trying to collapse the courts by making attendance too dangerous to risk.

After Pitts issued his ruling, Sequen said: “This decision means I can finally focus on my asylum case, not on the ICE officers who might be waiting for me outside the courtroom door.”

One of her lawyers put it plainly: the courthouse is meant to be a refuge for the pursuit of justice, not a hunting ground for ICE. No immigrant, whether appearing in San Francisco, Miami, Chicago or New York, should be forced to choose between liberty and their day in court.

The Department of Homeland Security’s response came from its general counsel, James Percival. He told Newsweek, “When a judge sentences a defendant, the defendant is taken into custody. If an alien is ordered removed by an immigration judge, the same should happen. A district judge ordering otherwise is naked judicial activism in service of an anti-American, open borders agenda.”

Percival did not address the 80 years of practice his agency had abandoned, the written policy it never produced, the legal justification it admitted never existed, or the asylum seeker—and thousands of others like her—who had done everything right and been arrested for it.

Holding the line and deserving of our praise

None of these rulings is final. The regime will appeal all of them, and some ultimately may be reversed or kneecapped by the right-wing radicals on the Supreme Court.

But for now, these three judges held the line. They did it knowing that their names would trend, that the Stephen Millers of the world would come directly for them, and that the President of the United States has a history of targeting judges who defy him and his agenda.

Still, they persisted. They stood by constitutional and legal principles knowing that it is no longer an abstraction that a grand jury can investigate political enemies, a vote can be erased by a DOGE database, and a courthouse can become a trap for immigrants following the law.

For that, they deserve our respect—and our gratitude.