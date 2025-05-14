Photo courtesy of AP

For his first official international trip, Trump passed on visiting our neighbors Canada or Mexico, along with all of our NATO allies. He instead elected to go on a jaunt through Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, three autocratic states with deeply problematic records on human rights and support for international terrorism.

The choice of the three Middle East nations was intentional, of course. Trump and his family have extensive business ties with each of these oil-rich states, and Trump saw an opportunity to bring his top corporate donors and big petrol dollars together.

Everything about this trip feels wrong, but it’s sometimes hard to say precisely why, especially when the corruption is so massive and so apparent. Today I want to discuss a few key points about what’s happening with the corrupting influence of Trump’s Middle East partners. This way, as things progress further, we might gain a better collective sense of the compromises, risks and outright danger that we’re being led straight into.

Money buys silence, and silence is complicity

Saudi Arabia was fairly recently a pariah state after Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman, known widely as MBS, became the top suspect for ordering the murder of a Washington Post columnist. Jamal Khashoggi was seized, injected with a lethal drug, and dismembered within the Saudi embassy in Istanbul.

It’s something the Saudis would like to have us all forget, and they’re willing to pay top dollar to make sure that happens.

Many of the same companies that once shunned Saudi Arabia and skipped its annual Financial Investment Initiative conference in protest are now back in Riyadh, with the administration’s clear blessing. Said Trump of MBS to the audience there,

“He’s your greatest representative, greatest representative. And if I didn’t like him, I’d get out of here so fast. You know that, don’t you? He knows me well. I do — I like him a lot. I like him too much.”

The audience applauded his words.

For the loved ones, friends and colleagues of Khashoggi, our government’s willingness to sell out his memory—and to not only forgive but actually praise his murderer—is a second trauma they should never have had to endure. It underscores how the Trump administration and its enablers stand for nothing but the amount of money they can personally make. Meanwhile, we as U.S. citizens must bear the shame of our leaders’ actions.

What the oligarchs want

U.S. technology companies went by the dozens to the Middle East along with Trump, their hats in hand. They were in search of billions of petrodollars now pouring into things like AI technology.

Let’s zoom out a bit here. This move to tech is part of a strategic realignment by the petrol states. They understand that the age of fossil fuels will come to an end, perhaps sooner than originally expected, as the world continues to warm from carbon emissions. So they are taking all that oil and gas money and plowing it back into other investments.

Key among these is AI, or artificial intelligence (not the steak sauce, sorry Linda McMahon).

For example, chip maker Nvidia has agreed, with the Trump administration’s blessing, to supply its most advanced AI chip to a Saudi-backed company called Humain, which was founded to advance that country’s AI infrastructure. Nvidia touted the deal as one that would “build the AI factories of the future in Saudi Arabia” in order to “realize the bold vision of the kingdom.” Its CEO, Jensen Huang, was in attendance on this trip, inking a deal that will provide hundreds of thousands of its most advanced processors over the next five years.

Putting that much AI processing power in the hands of an autocratic, dangerous ruler like MBS should concern all of us.

Nvidia isn’t alone in its ambitions. According to a report by Bloomberg, Humain and Amazon are investing $5 billion in a new “AI Zone” in Saudi Arabia that will use Amazon Web Service tech to develop new AI agents. These agents have the ability to act like personal concierges for customers, on everything from booking tickets to making reservations and appointments. But they can also be used for more nefarious purposes, such as 24/7 government surveillance, covert intelligence operations, and even outright attacks upon targets with far less human oversight or interaction.

There’s also OpenAI itself, whose founder and CEO Sam Altman was also in attendance on this trip. The company is now considering expanding its data center capacity in the UAE and could announce the deal to coincide with Trump’s visit to that country tomorrow.

The lure of billions of dollars of investment, along with partners who may be willing to allow AI development to go largely unregulated in their countries, was enough to get Silicon Valley to come along happily with Trump and to simply ignore the risks and the records that attend these regimes.

(In full disclosure, my business partner and I know Sam Altman personally, and my family’s company owns stock in Amazon and Nvidia, which were purchased before their deep involvement in AI technology began.)

Buying off the Trumps

We’re all fairly familiar with Trump’s persona as real estate mogul. His son Eric Trump announced an 80-story tower planned for Dubai in the UAE. Trump also has the LIV golf tournament with the Saudis. And the Trumps have plans for a new $5.5 billion golf resort in Qatar.

The intertwining of his real estate business and U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East creates jaw-dropping conflicts of interest. Take yesterday, when Trump finally lifted sanctions on Syria. That country has a new government after the dictator Assad was deposed and fled. The news was welcomed throughout Syria, but the timing was suspect. As the National Review even felt the need to point out, the sanctions lifting came after the country’s new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, “reportedly offered Mr. Trump investment opportunities, including a Trump tower in Damascus.”

But real estate is only part of the dangerous iceberg that we all can see. The Trumps are making a fortune now in the much murkier business of cryptocurrency, and they have the Middle East to thank for much of that.

In early May, Trump attended a cryptocurrency conference in the UAE along with Zach Witkoff. If that name sounds familiar, he’s the son of Steve Witkoff, who is Trump’s Middle East envoy. Yes, they are keeping it in the family. The younger Witkoff happens also to be the founder of the Trumps’ crypto firm, World Liberty Financial. And he had a bomb to drop at that conference.

Witkoff announced that an Emerati firm, backed by state funds, had chosen one of the Trumps’ “stablecoins” to back its $2 billion crypto investment. So what did this mean? As the New York Times reported,

That transaction would be a major contribution by a foreign government to President Trump’s private venture — one that stands to generate hundreds of millions of dollars for the Trump family.

Without getting too deep in the weeds, this essentially would result in a Trump-backed asset being used to complete the transaction between a state-backed Emirati investment firm and Binance, the largest crypto exchange in the world.

First, guess who earns the millions in fees from that transaction? Ding ding! The Trumps pocket that straight up.

Second, the deal was a big signal to the rest of the world to get in on the action through the Trumps’ crypto holdings.

And sure enough, just yesterday, a Chinese TikTok content creating company with just eight employees and basically zero revenue somehow secured financing of $300 million for $TRUMP meme coins. That’s basically money straight into the pockets of the Trumps, with no regulation or way to trace the funds. Did that have anything to do with Trump caving on Chinese tariffs? We may never know.

And let’s not forget the recent open bribe by Qatar, the financial backbone of the terrorist group Hamas, in the form of a $400 million 747 jetliner for Trump’s official and later personal use.

This vulgar sucking up to wealthy Arab states—along with shady transactions that lack transparency and line the pockets of Trump and his friends—directly threatens our national security. That’s because Trump has again put his and his oligarchs’ interests ahead of our country’s, and the conflicts are so deep we can never really know on whose behalf he is acting.

Moreover, Trump is now matchmaking these regimes with our biggest technology companies. Despotic petrostates of the Middle East already led us into numerous conflicts and costly wars over fossil fuels. Now they are morphing into dystopian technostates using U.S. technology. This is all happening with rapid speed, and with the encouragement of the White House and the supercharged enthusiasm of Silicon Valley’s broligarchs.

In a normal world, Congress would step in, and immediately, to establish oversight and regulate such open corruption. But it should come as no surprise that states like Qatar have spent billions to lobby our legislators and purchase influence. This, along with fear of MAGA reprisals, could help explain why the GOP has met even the news of the Air Hamas bribe with a collective yawn.