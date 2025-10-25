Yesterday, I wrote about how Virginia Democrats are planning to put a referendum before voters in early 2026 to redraw the state’s congressional map. This is in direct response to Trump’s pressure on red states to gerrymander their maps. This move by Virginia could net Democrats two or even three seats, canceling out GOP redistricting gains in Missouri and North Carolina!

But there’s a wild card: if the Republican candidate for attorney general wins in Virginia, he could refuse to defend the ballot measure when it’s inevitably challenged in court. That could keep it from ever reaching the voters at all.

That’s why it’s imperative that Jay Jones win the AG race in Virginia. It could mean the difference between taking back the House of Representatives and holding Trump accountable—or having it remain in GOP hands, where they’ll keep letting him get away with destroying our country.

I put out a call to readers here and on social media, and we raised a whopping $40,000 in just one day! Jones’s campaign reached out to me personally to thank me, and they are over the moon. This could make a real difference in this final week, because the Virginia AG race is currently tied.

Now, I’d love to push that number to a cool $50,000—we just need $10K more! If you’d like to help, this is a very strategic and important use of your donation dollars.

Thanks to all who donated yesterday. We really are making a difference, and I can’t thank you all enough for your help with this.

Yours in Resistance,

Jay