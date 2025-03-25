Welcome to the world, Ronan Puzheng Kuo! You arrived at 5:58 p.m. on March 24, 2025 in a hospital outside of Chicago.

You uncle Kaiser picked your Chinese name “Puzheng” which combines two words, 普 meaning “of a broad nature” or “universal” and 正 meaning “just” or “correct, right”

And yes, you came four weeks early, when your Ba was still halfway around the world, which is a story I get to tell for the rest of your life now!

After a long day of paperwork, bank processing issues and legal notarizations, I received a text from your birth mother in Chicago that she was leaking fluid and that they were going to induce labor.

Talk about a record scratch moment!

So I scrambled to change my flight and got the pounding of blood in my ears to calm with some deep inhales and exhales, which is a practice I’ll teach you one day I hope. Then it was lawyers and healthcare powers of attorney in the middle of the night and a mad scramble by Maggie to get everything together in two days that we thought we had a month to prepare.

So, Ronan, listen up: You have a whole village pitching in right now because you’re so special to us all! Your cousin Camille jumped on a plane from England as soon as she knew I was stranded here, and she is there now taking care of you. Camille’s the sweetest and most capable young woman around, and with her you already have a big example of the power and importance of family.

Your older sister Riley—whom you’ll call “jie jie” while she calls you “di di”—is being cared for by a wonderful nanny back in NYC. You’re gonna love growing up together.

And right now, you have nurses and doctors all tending to you, but they say everything looks fine so far!

And of course, you also already have Ba’s love and devotion, and I hope to hold you myself very, very soon!

Your birth mom is doing great and is also very thankful that you are a healthy 6 lbs 2 oz, that you are pink as a spring rose, and that you only took ten minutes to arrive, start to finish! She is someone we are all so grateful for, and she thinks you’re beautiful.

And you are, kiddo. You really are.

Love,

Ba