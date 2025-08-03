Folks here know me primarily as a political and legal analyst and writer, and perhaps also as a civil rights advocate with the Human Rights Campaign. But there’s a third “theatre” hat I often wear, and I’ve had it on a lot more frequently this summer! If you’re interested in hearing more, read on…

🎶 All I ever needed… was the music 🎶

From as young as I can remember, I have loved musicals. I must have watched West Side Story over 30 times growing up. I even starred in a high school production of it as “Bernardo,” complete with a perm to make me look more Puerto Rican if you can imagine! That’s me standing on the right before my gang of “Sharks” in this admittedly grainy photo from 1985.

And me with my best friend Kinnari Shah from high school—who is still very close and actually edits this newsletter!—playing my “sister” Maria!

In college, to my parents’ initial dismay, I spent more time writing and producing shows than I spent getting my political science degree. But musical theatre doesn’t pay much, so when reality set in I went to law school and became a lawyer. But I never gave up on my passion! In 2006, having just been fired by then-SF District Attorney Kamala Harris (a story for another time…), I left my full-time litigation career and began writing and producing musicals, moving to NYC in 2008 to become a composer and producer on Broadway.

You can imagine what Ma thought of that plan.

The universe must have been smiling on me and my producing partner, Lorenzo Thione. In our very first week in New York, we met George Takei and his husband Brad not once but two days in a row. They wound up sitting right by us at two different shows! During intermission of our second encounter at In the Heights, George told us about growing up as a boy in Japanese American internment camps during World War II.

The story George told so gripped us that we proposed, right then and there, that it should serve as the inspiration for a new musical! And that was how Allegiance, our first show to get to Broadway, was born. We opened seven years later at the Longacre Theatre on Broadway. Talk about dreams fulfilled!

Truly surreal moments.

It took seven years and a whole “village” of supporters to get to the big stage!

Along the way to that first opening night, Lorenzo and I (along with Joey Monda, our associate in our production company Sing Out, Louise!) slowly grew our larger theatre family. We joined as co-producers on other Broadway-bound shows, often scouting them in London before deciding to join the team.

We helped bring Hadestown from London to New York in 2019, winning us our first Best Musical Tony award.

We also joined the producing teams of two other magnificent shows, The Inheritance (our second Tony) and the hit show & Juliet featuring all your favorite pop songs from your youth!

Both Hadestown and & Juliet are still playing on Broadway. But while joining big productions is great, our true passion lies in developing brand new works. And this summer we are working on two!

Indigo

We opened our new musical Indigo at the Curve Theatre in Leicester, England, in June to rave reviews.

Indigo is the first Broadway-bound musical to center a non-speaking autistic teenager’s experiences. While her family in the show can’t hear her, the audience can. She communicates all her inner thoughts and feelings through song. The result is an explosion of color and sound—with a story that will break your heart then heal it back stronger than ever.

Our composer Scott Evan Davis has been teaching music to autistic kids for years, and when he came to me with the story idea and his beautiful music, I knew we had to make this happen. We’ve always focused our efforts on uplifting stories and characters that aren’t typically seen or heard, and to give actors who have actually lived those experiences a chance to represent their stories and communities authentically. Indigo does this by always casting actors on the spectrum in the lead. They have helped us tell and show an unforgettable story of connection and acceptance.

Coming off these strong reviews, we’re aiming to bring the show to its next stage of development in the West End!

Midnight at the Palace

Our second show this summer is Midnight at the Palace, which opened just last week at The Fringe festival in Edinburgh, Scotland. In fact, I am heading back there tomorrow to be with the company and cast for a week! (This is why I am so, so grateful to have amazing help with the babies back home….)

Midnight at the Palace tells the story of the rise and crash of The Cockettes, a troupe of gender-bending artists from the 1960s and 70s who performed wild midnight shows at the Palace Theater in San Francisco. You may have heard of some of them: John Waters, Divine and the Black diva Sylvester. Here they are in typical Cockette ensemble.

I wanted to raise up this story about community, sexual freedom and radical acceptance from 50+ years ago as a beacon of hope and inspiration for today’s queer and trans youth, who are feeling the hard hand of hate and oppression once again. Here are our lovelies in Edinburgh:

Here’s how The Fringe describes our show:

Crash headfirst into the world of The Cockettes – the original counterculture trailblazers – for a riotous night of radical joy and rhinestone-studded rebellion. A fever dream of gender-bending hippies, freaks and glitter-bearded drag queens, led by flowers-in-guns radical Hibiscus and legendary disco diva Sylvester, The Cockettes took 1960s San Francisco by storm. But when their acid-fuelled act hit NYC, it all went spectacularly wrong. Celebrate living life loudly and the queens who came before with this outrageous new musical exploding with in-your-face hilarity and on-your-feet original music.

These young performers are a true delight to work and be around. We’ve only been open for four performances, but we’ve already received a 5-star Best of the Fringe nod—because the music by our composer/lyricist Brandon James Gwynn and the performances from our amazing cast truly knock audiences flat!

With this show, we hope to go the route of smash hits like Six, which originated at The Fringe then conquered the West End and Broadway!

It takes a village

I believe music and theatre can reach the human heart in ways mere words cannot, and in times of great upheaval and danger, art plays an enormously important role.

We’re always looking to add new members to our Broadway and West End families for our shows as they develop. If you’re a lover of musical theatre and are interested in joining us on this journey, drop me a reply to this newsletter or email me separately at jay@singoutlouise.pro to let me know!

Thanks for listening to me gush a bit about my other life passion. I’ll be back tomorrow with your regularly scheduled political and legal programming!

Jay