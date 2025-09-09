I’m writing for The Big Picture substack today, with a piece out later this afternoon.

At the end of this month, Congress will face another government shutdown unless it passes yet another Continuing Resolution (CR) to fund the government. To do this, the GOP will again need the help of Senate Democrats—meaning we have some leverage once again.

The last time the CR came up, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer decided against a shutdown, to the shock and disbelief of many Democrats who wanted to see our leaders fight harder. Schumer had his reasons, but what he didn’t have was a very good plan or a very good message around them.

Today’s piece does a bit of an autopsy on what went wrong in March, whether the considered reasons to oppose a shutdown still apply, and what in my view the Dems should be thinking about now. Look for it in your inboxes later! And if you’re not yet a subscriber, you can get it for free at the button below (and if you’re feeling charitable, you can support my team’s work with a voluntary paid subscription!)

Look for my piece later today, and I’ll see you back here tomorrow.

Jay