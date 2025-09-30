I’m writing for The Big Picture today about a topic on many people’s minds: the looming federal shutdown, set to begin at midnight tonight.

We haven’t faced a shutdown in seven years, ever since Trump shut his own government down because he wanted his border wall funded. He caved 35 days later, no funding in hand.

I figured it’d be helpful to walk through how we got here this time, to discuss what a shutdown actually means, and to dig a bit deeper about who doesn’t get paid during one, even though they have to show up to work anyway. (The answer may surprise you and even light a bulb in your head like it did with me!)

Then I get to a matter that’s been bugging me for some time. The media is fixated about which side will get the “blame” for a shutdown. But from what I’ve seen, a lot of Democrats have pretty much had it with this government and are just fine shutting the whole thing down. So is the media asking the wrong question?

Look for my piece on the shutdown later this afternoon, and I’ll see you back here tomorrow.

Jay