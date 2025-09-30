I’m writing for The Big Picture today about a topic on many people’s minds: the looming federal shutdown, set to begin at midnight tonight.
We haven’t faced a shutdown in seven years, ever since Trump shut his own government down because he wanted his border wall funded. He caved 35 days later, no funding in hand.
I figured it’d be helpful to walk through how we got here this time, to discuss what a shutdown actually means, and to dig a bit deeper about who doesn’t get paid during one, even though they have to show up to work anyway. (The answer may surprise you and even light a bulb in your head like it did with me!)
Then I get to a matter that’s been bugging me for some time. The media is fixated about which side will get the “blame” for a shutdown. But from what I’ve seen, a lot of Democrats have pretty much had it with this government and are just fine shutting the whole thing down. So is the media asking the wrong question?
Look for my piece on the shutdown later this afternoon, and I’ll see you back here tomorrow.
Jay
How in effing hell is this shitshow of an administration blaming anyone else for this?, when repukes control the three branches of government? If this isn’t the clearest definition of governmental incompetence and corruption then I don’t know what is
To be posted on the contact-us page at WhiteHouse.gov –
To America’s Disgrace Trump,
I caught only part of your rambling, bumbling, moronic, divisive, hate-mongering, lie-filled RANT (no intelligent person would refer to your “speech” as anything other than a RANT) this morning, and it is obvious to me that all of our nation’s generals and admirals are now fully aware of what the leaders of foreign nations were already aware of – that you, a bone-spurs coward of the highest order, are completely unfit to serve as our nation's so-called commander in chief.
I composed this form letter for American Citizens to send to every Senator and Congressperson:
Dear Senator __________(or Dear Representative ___________),
It is not possible to be so ignorant that you are not aware that the President of the United States is a liar, a fraud, a con, a grifter, a puppet of Putin, a traitor, a convicted felon, a law-breaker, an inciter of violence, a scumbag, a sexual predator, a friend and associate of one of the worst pedophiles in the history of the U.S., an abuser of human and civil rights, a racist, a fascist, a person who has populated his cabinet (and other important positions) with inept, incompetent people who are endangering the safety and security of our country, and our nation's presidential accident and disgrace.
We, The People, damn well know that you are aware of these facts! Therefore, do it now, get rid of Trump. Impeach!
We can do this the easy way or the hard way. Your choice.
THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.
(End of Letter)
I agree with ANTIFAscist ideology! The term “ANTI” means “not in favor of; against”. The term “PRO” means “in favor of; for”. Anyone who is against anti-fascism is pro-fascism, pro-Nazi. Scum-of-the-earth Hitler was a NAZI. Scum-of-the-earth Hitler was a FASCIST.
I stand against Fascism. I stand for Democracy.
So did my father, who was an officer in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WW2; a Navigator in a Heavy Bomber Squadron. He and his crew, stationed in Southern Italy, completed 50 missions, bombing FASCIST NAZI facilities in Europe.
So did my father-in-law, who was a First Sargent in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WW2; he worked at the battalion headquarters of Heavy Bomber Group based outside of London. His Heavy Bomber Group completed hundreds, if not thousands, of missions against FASCIST NAZI facilities in Europe.
I also want to let you know that I’ve nominated you for THE PRIZE! The prize that you’ve earned. The prize that you deserve. The Novel Piece-Of-Shit Prize.
You will go down in history as the WORST. PRESIDENT. EVER. The MOST. DISGUSTING. PRESIDENT. EVER. You will go down in history as AMERICA’S PRESIDENTIAL ACCIDENT & DISGRACE. Although it would be my preference for you to suffer a massive debilitating stroke or a massive heart attack before you are put in prison, I would certainly be fine with you being put in prison before you suffer your final demise.
We’re getting on with the most important project of the 21st century – "PROJECT 86-47+25.”