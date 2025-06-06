By now, everyone’s heard about the public catfight between the world’s biggest man-babies, but in case you missed any of it, let’s recap it Mean Girls style.

Elon had trash talked Donald’s Big Beautiful Bill to CBS.

Then on Friday Donald said “byeeee” and over the weekend yanked Elon’s buddy’s nomination to head NASA.

Elon went totes postal, said he couldn’t stand it any longer, and called the bill a fugly abomination.

So Donald dissed Elon before the world saying he was, “Disappointed!”

Elon was watching and tweeted, “You woulda lost without me, you ungrateful beyotch!”

“She cray,” answered Donald on his own platform. “Let’s end her Uncle Sam sugar daddy train and those billions in contracts!”

Steve Bannon entered the chat and was all, “Let’s deport her, too! She’s an illegal!”

Maybe the K kicked in because Elon was like, “You can’t use my spaceship!” “Let’s start a new party!” “I’ll outlive you by decades!”

And “Yeah, impeach Trump!”

Then Musk dropped the burn book page: “Trump is in the Epstein files!” shrieked Musk.

This is who’s running our country?!

The Big Beautiful Breakup

There’s a lot on the line, and a lot that could go wrong, if the two don’t patch things up and quickly.

On the governance side, a continued brawl could endanger Trump’s signature legislation, that “Big Beautiful Bill” that Musk hates so much. Perhaps he hates it because, as Trump insinuated, the electric vehicle tax credits that worked so well in Musk’s favor are gone because of it.

Or perhaps Musk really does hate the idea that he spent months being a political punching bag for having sought to cut government spending, only to have the Republicans’ own bill blow the deficit up much worse.

The last time Musk threatened to use his money to oust Republicans, he managed to tank the Continuing Resolution that the GOP leadership had worked so hard to achieve. Given the narrow majorities the GOP holds, it would only take a few senators or representatives in Musk’s pocket to do the same to the big, beautiful budget bill.

Then there’s the GOP’s House and Senate majorities themselves, which could evaporate if Musk takes his resources off the table or, even worse, uses them to unseat incumbents in primaries. The 2026 midterms will be hard fought enough already, but the GOP was counting on having Musk on its side, not dead set against it.

There’s also DOGE, which is now embedded across multiple agencies but will be without a central figure like Musk to lead it and protect its members. If Musk falls out of favor entirely, his lackeys would be vulnerable to political retribution, especially if the GOP in the House decide not to oppose congressional subpoenas or if the Justice Department decides to purge all Muskovites from government. Indeed, the DOGE dudes could become useful scapegoats for when things go off the rails with government services and the economy.

Musk’s billions in government contracts are also on the line, as Trump made very clear:

But so too are critical Pentagon satellite programs involving Starlink, for which there are no realistic alternatives. This is actually a big flashing warning sign to the nation not to allow a single unstable man to control so much of our internet satellite communications capabilities. If Musk falls out of favor, the government could move to break up Starlink as an illegal monopoly or even take it over citing legitimate national security concerns.

Musk also depends on regulatory approval from the government for his Tesla-backed ventures, which is one reason shares in that company plummeted so dramatically yesterday when news of the spat with Trump broke. (The fall in Tesla stock is also why I don’t subscribe to the theory that the spat was staged by the two of them as some 4-D chess move. If the fight was faked, it was a costly $150 billion ruse that did nothing but destroy market value and unsettle everyone in the Republican Party.)

Papering things over

Musk must have come down from his high at some point and noticed that Tesla stock had tanked over 14 percent in market value after his online brawl with Trump began.

That’s the biggest one day decline for the company’s shares since the beginning of the pandemic. The shares regained a few percent after Musk seemed more conciliatory and word broke that the White House wanted to schedule a call for Friday.

Ultimately, the plunge in Tesla value revealed that Musk is more vulnerable to Trump’s threats than vice versa. The best Musk could come at Trump with personally (i.e., the Epstein files) already feels like old news because Trump was in so many pictures and so many Epstein records. Nor did Musk’s tweet come with any additional receipts, with him adding only that people should bookmark the tweet for later.

Musk actually told on himself a bit by suggesting he’s known for some time that Trump is a child sexual predator yet still associated himself with him and even let his own child onto certain presidential aircraft with him. If Musk has been harboring explosive secrets about Trump being a pedophile, then he is an accomplice to an ongoing cover-up.

Trump drew back a bit, too, shifting the emphasis later Friday to their policy disagreements over the budget rather than personal attacks.

Trump is certainly worried that a continued spat could sink not only the budget but also his party’s midterm prospects. And maybe he’s also concerned over what other dirt and data Musk has on him and doesn’t want to risk it coming out in a drug-fueled public rant.

The two scheduled a call for Friday, no doubt to make it seem like all is smoothed over. The person who might be most relieved by this news is JD Vance, who is like a child caught between two abusive parents in the middle of a break up. Which parent should he go with?

Perhaps he won’t have to decide just yet. Indeed, it took him 10 hours to come up with this weak tea post in support of his boss, one that doesn’t even mention Musk:

With the anger (and the drugs?) out of them for now, cooler heads are likely to prevail today. And the GOP is certainly eager for things to get back to normal quickly.

But we’re talking about two massive egos here, and blood has already been drawn. The traded barbs shattered trust, and suspicions and animosity certainly will linger. Throw substance abuse and malignant narcissism into the mix, and the situation remains highly volatile and dangerous for anyone within the blast radius.

The most powerful man in the world and the richest man in the world was always an unworkable long-term partnership. As Mean Girls teaches, one of them was always eventually going to wind up under the bus.