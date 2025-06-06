The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura Powers's avatar
Laura Powers
10h

I do not appreciate the analogy that this is a girls cat fight. It's two grown MEN having it out on SM. Please don't attribute this behavior to women. Thank you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
72 replies by Jay Kuo and others
Chris Ortolano's avatar
Chris Ortolano
10h

The funny thing is I see the maga cult "alpha" males saying this is how male leaders "communicate." Having been in the military I have to say that if the Commanding Officer and the XO went at each other like this they would have lost the respect and confidence of the crew, and would have been relieved of command.

I wish that would happen here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
175 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture