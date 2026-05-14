Over the past 16 months, we’ve seen a wholesale attack on diversity and representation. Trump’s DOGE goons went after anything with the word “diversity” in it, from research programs to arts funding. Pete Hegseth summarily fired career minority and women military leaders, and then kicked out honorable trans service members from our armed forces. Now the Supreme Court has given the green light to Southern state legislatures to redraw their districts this year to create all-white congressional delegations.

We need to fight back. One way we do is to elect diverse, minority candidates from congressional to local races. We need to work extra hard to ensure our political leaders actually come from and represent our communities and understand our needs and aspirations.

May is AANHPI Heritage month. In recognition of the special importance that has this year, as immigrants and racial minorities come under direct attack from the Trump regime, the Human Rights Campaign has endorsed two AANHPI candidates for office, who are also from our LGBTQ+ community: Eric Chung and Bentley Hudgins.

Donate to Eric and Bentley

Eric is running to flip a U.S. House seat from red to blue in Michigan’s 10th Congressional district. He is a child of Vietnamese immigrants who began his career as a teacher before going to law school and serving as a staffer on the Senate Judiciary Committee. President Biden then appointed him to a senior position at the Commerce Department. This race is an opportunity to flip a U.S. House seat and win back a pro-equality majority.

Bentley is a longtime community organizer and advocate running to represent Georgia’s 90th State House district. Throughout their career, including as HRC’s Georgia State Director, Hudgins organized to build people power, from registering thousands of voters to helping over 20,000 Georgians access COVID vaccines, while fighting for the rights of Georgia’s LGBTQ+ community. If elected, Bentley will be the first Japanese American and first openly nonbinary legislator in Georgia.

This may be the first time you’ve heard of these young leaders. But they are our future, and through their election, they can help us push back against the tides of white supremacy and Christian Nationalist ideology. Our diversity is our strength, and we need more of it. That doesn’t happen by wishful or magical thinking. It takes resources and hard work.

If you’re feeling frustrated and angry, give the middle finger today to the racists and transphobes. Fight back against the ones who are trying to erase whole communities and leave them with no political representation. I hope you’ll join me in supporting Eric and Bentley in their races with a contribution of any size.

Yes! I’m In for Eric and Bentley

Even a small donation would mean so much to our community. We absolutely need to continue to see faces like ours in the halls of power. We can’t, and we won’t, go back.

Thank you for considering a donation today. I promise you’ll feel really good for having done a small part in pushing back against the new Jim Crow and standing up for diversity in representation.

Jay