The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John-Mark's avatar
John-Mark
5hEdited

Sorry, but I do all my political donations via PayPal to keep my bank info from being exposed to hackers. No PayPal, no donation.

If you have a secure alternative, I'd love to hear about it.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Bentley Hudgins's avatar
Bentley Hudgins
1h

Jay, thank you so much for highlighting our historic campaign here in Georgia. We are in a strong position to win and make generational change, all thanks for the groundswell of support from heroes like you. I can’t tell you how much this boost in the final stretch means to the team!

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jay Kuo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture