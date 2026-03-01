The world is in a tense and unstable place, and my thoughts are with the people of Iran. I’ll have more to say about Trump’s illegal decision to take us to war with that nation tomorrow.

For today, to start the month of March off with smiles, I’m sharing some special moments with my beautiful children, Riley and Ronan. Each day with them, I’m reminded of innocence and beauty even in a world turned upside down.

Earlier last month, my funny valentines were adorable in their outfits.

Ronan has learned to tip way over to get my attention.

The kids took a jaunt to the local library, and Ronan even took an “assisted first walk” down the hallway! A big step for the little guy! Riley’s backpack, which she insists on carrying, is nearly as big as she is.

My brother John’s family was in town for the Lunar New Year, where it’s traditional to make dumplings. Assembly line style!

Riley also took a trip with her cousins and second cousins to the American Natural History Museum. She makes the same face Ma used to when she saw something amazing: mouth agape in wonder! Here she is in her first subway tunnel. (I went to law school at Cal Berkeley. Go Bears!)

She got her first view of a kunglong—a “scary dragon” or in English, a dinosaur!

We did a proper photoshoot this past Friday, but we couldn’t get them to focus on the camera at all. Ronan was more interested in his own feet.

Boy, they are growing up fast. Ronan’s almost caught up to Riley in weight!

Riley learned from the other Kuo kids how to make a fine goofy face.

My Chinese nanny Jasmine, to my amusement, was horrified. “Pretty girls shouldn’t make ugly faces!” she scolded.

She was a tad scandalized by my response. “Girls with Riley’s sense of humor should make whatever faces they want,” I said firmly.

“Americans really are free-spirited,” she conceded, probably not meaning it in a fully positive sense.

With my two Chinese American kids full of “free spirit,” you can see why I’ve got a constant stupid grin on my face!

Have a great Sunday, and I’ll see you back here tomorrow.

Jay