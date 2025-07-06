The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jay Kuo's avatar
Jay Kuo
11h

Of course the minute I turn back to play with her, she wants a nap. Which is my cue…to also take a nap! Lolol

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 replies
Donna Rogers's avatar
Donna Rogers
11hEdited

What a joyful moment. Enjoy your day with your family.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
282 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jay Kuo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture