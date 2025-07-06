I was going to write something about the cutbacks at NOAA and how they may have impacted early warnings and the tragic loss of lives in Texas from the flooding.

But Riley decided she would start to take her first baby steps today, and so I’m going to share that amazing moment with you, then spend the whole morning with her instead of working.

Life is precious and wonderful. And when moments like these come along, it’s best to give them the time they deserve!

I’ll see you back here tomorrow. Have a great Sunday—

Jay