I’m writing for The Big Picture today about something that feels close to home, even though it’s happening in a small country in Central Europe.

Hungary goes to the polls April 12th in what many analysts are calling the most consequential election in Europe this year. Viktor Orbán, the man who built the original illiberal state that the far right studied, celebrated and openly said it wanted to copy, is currently trailing in the polls. And the global right is treating it as an emergency. Trump dispatched his Secretary of State and his Vice President to Budapest. Marine Le Pen flew in from France. Russia sent professional propagandists. Everyone understands what’s at stake.

Hungary isn’t just a story about Hungary. It’s a preview. Orbán pioneered many tactics now being deployed here: national level gerrymandering, media capture, manufactured enemies and post-reality disinformation campaigns. The Heritage Foundation called his “the model” for conservative governance worldwide. If Orbán can be beaten at the ballot box after sixteen years of systematically rigging the rules, it underscores what’s possible in our own midterms.

My piece lands in your inboxes later today if you’re a subscriber to The Big Picture (which is separate from my writings here at The Status Kuo). If you’re not yet signed up, you can do so below at no additional cost, though as always, we deeply appreciate our voluntary paid supporters.

Sign Me Up For The Big Picture!

I’ll be back tomorrow with my regular piece.

— Jay