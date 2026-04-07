The Status Kuo

The Status Kuo

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GabrielM's avatar
GabrielM
3h

It will be great if Orban is overthrown--at last.

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EcstaticRationalist's avatar
EcstaticRationalist
3h

Well, Trump bombing the shit out of Iran will certainly help Orban's chances. Not.

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