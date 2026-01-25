The Status Kuo

Megan Rothery
11h

I stayed up way too late sharing my contact spreadsheet so am banned on Facebook from commenting - and Instagram for a small bit ❤️‍🩹

So here I am sharing my normal this morning too - Be LOUD 💔🤍💙

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) to contact members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly.

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

Comments/reactions help keep this bumped ✊

Linda Grimes Brandon
11h

Jay, can Noem, Miller, Bovino, be sued for slander based on their bald-faced lies about the two murder victims? I want every trace of their cursed lives repudiated, and then erased as if they never existed except as cautionary tales in history books.

