I’m writing today with, honestly, some anxiety.

As I mentioned back in March, I’ve joined the Biden-Harris 2024 Leadership Council of the Human Rights Campaign. We are raising money for the Biden Victory Fund, and I have a crazy goal in mind.

On June 28, there’s a big night in my community. Joe and Jill Biden are kicking off Pride weekend celebrations in NYC with us at a gala fundraiser, the day after he destroys the other guy in the first debate!

So here’s my crazy idea: I want to sponsor HALF A TABLE at this event. That costs (gulp) $37,500, but it’s all for the best cause I can possibly think of right now: saving our democracy,

If you can get me to that goal, I will do this: I’ll invite some amazing volunteers from the Human Rights Campaign to join me to experience the evening of a lifetime, up close and personal at the big Biden Pride night celebration!

I’m doing this as a thanks to the tireless work of our volunteers. But I need your help because I can’t possibly write a check that big myself. Thus the anxiety lol.

Many of you have already given, but I need you to reach into your wallets again. And if you haven’t given yet, here’s my message: We are at an all-hands-on-deck moment. We are under attack from within, and we haven’t faced as grave a threat to our Republic since the Civil War.

Ask yourself how much it is worth to you to keep our freedoms, our rights, and the precious rule of law in the U.S. Then give an amount that is a bit more than that. It should hurt a little, so it feels like a sacrifice.

It’s time to put skin in the game! I promise, it will be one of the most satisfying donations you can make, knowing it goes to help a good man defeat a truly horrifying one.

Yes, I want to help save democracy!

Thank you all for being such a supportive community. In March, we CRUSHED my goal. So I think we can do this! I’ll provide updates on how the half-table goal is going as the big day nears. Let’s goooooo!!

With deepest thanks,

Jay

P.S. If you’d like to buy a ticket to this fabulous event and come in person to see the Biden’s kick off Pride Weekend in NYC, go to this link to grab a ticket!