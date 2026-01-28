Image courtesy of Status Coup

Greg Bovino has been sent packing back to California. Should we celebrate, or does this change nothing?

Bovino, the Nazi-cosplaying “commander at large” of the Border Patrol, was banished from Minnesota as the White House scrambles to staunch the bleeding over its deadly immigration enforcement surge in Minneapolis.

Many activists cheered Bovino’s departure. He is widely reviled, and this rebuke marked a notable departure from the regime’s “never surrender, never admit defeat” strategy. The White House is on the back foot, they claim, and the public pressure campaign is working.

Not so fast, say skeptics. Nothing on the ground has really changed. Bovino’s replacement, Tom Homan, is a hardened loyalist who spouts fascist threats. Many doubt he’ll be any better than Bovino.

At the risk of being that annoying guy, both claims can be, and usually are, true in such circumstances. The Trump regime can be in the middle of a big operational shift and things on the ground won’t change much, or could even get worse, in the near term. These two concepts are not exclusive of one another. Sadly, they are the way such things usually go.

The regime is seeking an off-ramp, but many see a surrender

The murders of Renee Good and Alex Pretti at the hands of ICE agents, and the protests that followed in their wake, caused both a tactical and a rhetorical shift by the White House.

As the BBC reported, Trump now says the federal government plans to de-escalate in Minnesota. Even on Fox, Trump’s change in tone was evident. “Bottom line, it was terrible. Both of them were terrible,” Trump said in an interview on Tuesday, speaking about the two murders.

Trump also denied that he was planning a pullback, instead describing it as a “change,” even while admitting that Bovino is a “pretty out there kind of guy” and that “maybe it wasn’t good here.”

But are we seeing an actual pullback? The left can argue about this till we’re blue in the face, but what the right is saying about it matters more right now. And many big extremist voices were dismayed at Trump’s move, saying it amounted to surrender. As Media Matters reported,

“Podcaster Tim Pool claimed removing Bovino “looks like a surrender” and insulted Trump, calling him a ‘weak old man’ who “could not handle the heat” in Minneapolis.” “MAGA strategist Steve Bannon heavily praised Bovino, saying he ‘has done a magnificent job’ in Minneapolis ‘when the world was against him,’ then claimed Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is ‘taking a victory lap right now.’” “Newsmax’s Rob Schmitt said Bovino leaving Minneapolis ‘feels like a surrender to the chaos and a surrender to the agents of this chaos.’ Later in the show, Schmitt said the move ‘feels like Republicans are kind of starting to cave on this.’”

If the right decries this move as a surrender, we should also consider it one.

Pressure is mounting in Congress

The GOP is famously useless in standing up to Trump, so it is also notable that some are suddenly finding their backbones. MAGA senators from Utah to Nebraska have issued public critiques of the White House’s handling of the murders and have called for full investigations, joining the usual more “moderate” GOP lawmakers in their condemnations.

Two GOP senators—Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska—have even called for Kristi Noem to resign. This demand also has the support of Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, who has become the Joe Manchin of the era in many eyes.

On his podcast, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas even called for the White House to tone down its rhetoric and to stop losing public opinion over the enforcement in Minnesota and the regime’s spin over the murders. Cruz told his listeners,

“[I]f you’re being told this is a mom of three, and there’s no indication [that she’s a violent criminal] — You know, she’s not waving an ISIS flag or doesn’t have a suicide vest around her — escalating the rhetoric doesn’t help. And it actually loses credibility.” “So I would encourage the administration to be more measured, to recognize the tragedy and, and to say, ‘We don’t want anyone’s lives to be lost. And the politicians who are pouring gasoline onto this fire, they need to stop.’”

That’s rich coming from a flamethrower like himself, but here we are.

Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers have (finally) aligned behind cutting off DHS funding and impeaching Kristi Noem, while the Republican chairs of both the House and the Senate Homeland Security Committees have issued letters to the leaders of ICE and CBP to appear to testify in the coming weeks.

As it did with the Epstein files, the Trump White House is watching support within its own party collapsing in real time. It is racing to get ahead of a political avalanche that could otherwise bury it. But it knows that it can’t appear to be running away, tail between its legs, or it will lose support from the far right. That helps explain the odd split image we are seeing, where Trump sounds conciliatory but ICE is all business as usual.

Nothing has changed on the ground or in policy

If this is a pullback as the right claims, then why are ICE and CBP agents acting just as brutally and lawlessly as before? Why are they still roving about and making open threats upon legal observers and peaceful activists? The fact is, ICE is still out there rounding up immigrants, pepper spraying innocent protestors, and disobeying court orders over detainees.

A federal judge even had to threaten to haul acting ICE director Todd Lyons into court himself in order to force the Department to obey an order issued weeks ago to release a detainee illegally held by ICE.

Given this, Trump claims he is planning to de-escalate, but should we even believe him? Are we just falling for his distractions and lies once more? Trump could simply claim he is making a change, only to continue keeping ICE in place in Minneapolis, just under a new leader. After all, Bovino’s replacement, Tom Homan, was one of the authors of Project 2025 and a hard-core supporter of mass detentions and deportations.

This sure doesn’t seem like a retreat or a meaningful change.

A pullback usually involves a face-saving show of force

All of the above is true, and we shouldn’t kid ourselves or ever let down our guard. Forcing Bovino out and back to California may be a temporary win for Democratic activists and a humiliation for the far right who admire him, but it doesn’t change policy or reality on the ground, at least in the near term.

But continued ICE presence also means the protests will keep going. They will continue to meet ICE everywhere they are until federal forces are truly out of the city of Minneapolis. Then they will move on to another target. Rinse and repeat.

We need to understand the game here. ICE raids will continue precisely because Trump needs a face-saving way out. It’s often the case that, before an invading power agrees to a ceasefire or a pullback, it will maintain or even increase the brutality of its attacks. We saw Putin do that before peace talks with Ukraine, and we should expect to see Trump and Homan do it before federal agents start to leave Minneapolis in significant numbers. The point is to gain maximum leverage on demands and to signal that the regime is not retreating from a place of weakness but rather from one of strength.

But make no mistake: A retreat is still a retreat, no matter how much noise and chaos the enemy makes while pulling out.

There’s another factor to consider here. Homan will have to be careful that there isn’t more deadly chaos on his watch. Indeed, Homan understands at some level that he is being brought in because Bovino screwed up, and if he wants to gain Trump’s favor, there can’t be more deaths of U.S. citizens at the hands of federal agents.

The GOP is facing electoral annihilation

If more murderous violence does happen under Homan, that could collapse what little political support remains. As things stand, Republicans already face a complete electoral wipeout in the state, and very possibly beyond.

GOP candidates have already seen the writing on the wall. A Republican gubernatorial candidate in Minnesota, Chris Madel, dropped out of the race this week, citing the GOP’s mishandling of immigration enforcement. “I cannot support the national Republicans’ stated retribution on the citizens of our state,” Madel said in a video statement posted to social media.

Yesterday’s special Minnesota state House election adds further confirmation. The final election results saw Dems outperform Kamala Harris’s 2024 performance by 20 points. They won with 95.6 percent of the vote.

The path ahead is difficult and dangerous, but how it ends is already clear

The Trump White House has ordered ICE into Maine for its next enforcement theater. It is doing this even though a critical Senate race that could decide the Senate majority will take place in that state in November. ICE is rapidly becoming politically radioactive, so the last thing Republican Susan Collins wants is an outpouring of activism and outrage in her state.

I’m sure she will express deep concerns.

I’m also betting the people of Maine step up in defense of their rights and liberties in the same way we have seen so many brave Minnesotans do. If there is any silver lining to all of this, it is this: The regime’s facism is now unmasked and clear for all to see. Trump may believe that changing the people in charge will somehow placate the public, but brutality and lawlessness are already baked into the department. Nothing but shuttering DHS for good will change that.

In the meantime, we need to prepare for more lawlessness and more atrocities wherever ICE and CBP are deployed. We must do this while holding another thought in our head: The public pressure campaign is succeeding and the clock has truly begun ticking on the regime’s entire “enforcement” operation.